OMNI Television Brings the Blue Jays to Canadians in its First-Ever Baseball Third-Language Broadcast

Canada’s multilingual communities are about to get a front-row seat at the ballgame! Building on OMNI’s already diverse and wide range of programming, Canada’s baseball team is coming to OMNI Television with Saturday games in Tagalog on OMNI.2, OMNI BC, OMNI Alberta and OMNI Regional. Offered nationally on all digital basic television packages, Blue Jays on OMNI builds on the success of OMNI’s Hockey Night in Canada: Punjabi Edition series to further increase the unique programming offerings to Canada’s ethnic and third-language communities through the addition of even more premium sports programming.

“OMNI Television continues to evolve the range of programming it offers, and we are excited to be bringing our audiences Canada’s baseball team in our first-ever baseball broadcast in a third language,” said Manuel Fonseca, Director, OMNI, Lifestyle & Entertainment Production, Rogers Media. “At OMNI, we recognize the need for diverse programming that connects our viewers to all facets of Canadian culture, and through leveraging the power of our combined assets at Rogers Media, we’re building on an already strong and dynamic schedule that weaves together the best in world-class multilingual content.”

Blue Jays on OMNI will air home and away games live every Saturday, using Sportsnet’s feed. More details, including on-air commentators and date of the first broadcast, will be announced at a later date.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

