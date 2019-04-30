Dare to Dream. OMNI Television Brings the Eurovision Song Contest to Canadian Viewers, Beginning May 14

What do world-famous artists Celine Dion, ABBA, and Enya have in common? They all came to fame following their appearances at the Eurovision Song Contest, an international extravaganza of multicultural entertainment. Competing for the glass microphone trophy, a lifetime of fame and glory, and the chance to be named the best song in Europe, 41 countries will go head to head in Tel Aviv, Israel for the 64th Annual Eurovision Song Contest. The competition kicks off on Tuesday, May 14 on OMNI.1 and streaming nationally on OMNITV.ca.

“OMNI is thrilled to bring the Eurovision Song Contest to Canadian viewers,” said Manuel Fonseca, Director, OMNI, Lifestyle and Entertainment Production, Rogers Media. “As the world’s premier international music competition, the Eurovision Song Contest is the perfect complement to a dynamic programming schedule that offers our multilingual audiences even more world-class entertainment content.”

Hosted by international supermodel Bar Refaeli, renowned television host Erez Tal, one of Israel’s top television hosts and screenwriters Assi Azar, and one of Israel’s most promising new talents and an influential YouTuber Lucy Ayoub, this year’s competition will feature songs in 18 different languages. Since 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has been bringing communities together in celebration of their country’s cultural and musical talents and has seen performances from the likes of world-renowned artists like Olivia Newton-John, Cliff Richard, and Julio Iglesias.

HOW IT WORKS

· The winner of the Eurovision Song Contest is chosen through two Semi-Finals and a Grand Final.

· Six countries are automatically pre-qualified for the Grand Final – the so-called ‘Big Five’: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the host country, Israel. The remaining countries will take part in one of the two Semi-Finals, from which the Top 10 will proceed to the Grand Final.

· Each act must sing live.

· Only those countries participating in the Eurovision Song Contest are permitted to vote.

· Countries are not able to vote for their own country’s entry.

· As Canada is not a participating country, Canadians will not be eligible to vote.

· In the Grand Final, juries and viewers from all participating countries can vote again, after the 26 finalists have performed, ultimately revealing the winner of the 64th Annual Eurovision Song Contest.

EUROVISION SONG CONTEST BROADCAST SCHEDULE

All times ET.

Tuesday, May 14

9 to 11:30 p.m. – Eurovision Song Contest: Semi-Final 1

Thursday, May 16

9 to 11:30 p.m. – Eurovision Song Contest: Semi-Final 2

Saturday, May 18

9 p.m. to 1 a.m. – Eurovision Song Contest: Grand Final

