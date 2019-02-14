Season 3 of Global’s Intense Original Drama Ransom Premieres Saturday, February 16 at 9 p.m. ET on Global

Season 3 finds crisis and hostage negotiator Eric Beaumont (Luke Roberts) and his elite CriRes team (played by Nazneen Contractor, Brandon Jay McLaren and Karen LeBlanc), struggling to balance the demands of their personal lives with their careers as negotiators handling high-pressure kidnappings and hostage-takings. As they negotiate with formidable criminals and immerse themselves in the world of extreme hostage situations, the team members deal with the repercussions of Season 2’s dramatic conclusion.

Ransom will settle into it’s regular time slot at 8 p.m. ET beginning Saturday, February 23 on Global. For a recap of Season 2, please click here.

Episode 301: “Justice”



When a man is murdered and his wife is threatened to be next, Eric and the CriRes team are brought in to negotiate a blood money payoff.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

