First Wave Of Global’s Summer Premiere Dates Announced

Global announced today the first wave of premiere dates for its 2019 summer schedule. Featuring a fresh lineup combining standout original series, a newly acquired Royal special, two new dramas, and returning fan favourites, Global’s schedule is packed with thrilling mystery, provocative storytelling, and comedic relief.

Headlining the new summer lineup are two of Global’s highly anticipated returning original series. Following two successful seasons which received great critic acclaim across North America, the third and final chapter of 2019 Canadian Screen Award-winning drama Mary Kills People kicks off the summer schedule beginning Sunday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. From Entertainment One (eOne) and Cameron Pictures, Season 3 picks up five months after last season’s shocking finale that left the fate of Detective Ben Wesley (Jay Ryan) up in the air. Dr. Mary Harris (Caroline Dhavernas), along with her partner Desmond “Des” Bennett (Richard Short), return to face the complications of running their newly established “death retreat”. In anticipation of the final chapter, viewers can watch the first and second season of Mary Kills People on GlobalTV.com or Global GO (available for Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV).

Then, Shade and Angie are back on the case as last summer’s #1 Canadian scripted series Private Eyes , which grew its audience year-over-year (19% for A25-54 and 25% for 2+) returns with 12 new episodes beginning Wednesday, May 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Following the shocking arrest of wisecracking PI Angie Everett (Cindy Sampson), Season 3 begins with her behind bars where she meets an intimidating inmate played by guest star, Canadian icon Jann Arden. The new season also welcomes notable guest stars including Big Brother Canada host Arisa Cox, award-winning actor Gordon Pinsent, and William Shatner, who reprises his role as rival PI Norm Glinski. Returning for Season 3 are familiar faces including Samantha Wan as Zoe, Ennis Esmer as Detective Mazhari, Jordyn Negri as Jules, Barry Flatman as Don, and joining the cast Ruth Goodwin as Officer Danica Powers.

This summer Global also brings its Royal fans Meghan and Harry Plus One, a one-hour special airing Friday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted by CBS This Morning Co-Host Gayle King, Meghan and Harry Plus One looks at the changes in the life of American-born Meghan Markle since marrying Prince Harry, and the arrival of the couple’s royal heir who will be the first British-American child to be in line for the throne. Plus, the special will go behind the headlines and the rumors, and includes interviews with royal insiders and Meghan’s friends to learn how the couple has adapted to their new lives together and how they have navigated the positive and negative aspects that come with being royal.

Also new to Global’s schedule is action-adventure series Blood & Treasure, premiering with a special two-hour episode Tuesday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Moving to its regular time slot at 10 p.m. ET/PT beginning Tuesday, May 28, the serialized, globe-trotting drama stars Matt Barr (Sleepy Hollow) and Sofia Pernas (The Brave) as a brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief, respectively, who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure. Mystery and suspense continue this summer on Global with new series The Inbetween airing Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT beginning May 29. The character-driven drama follows Cassie Bedford (Harriet Dyer, Love Child), who was born with a rare ability to see and communicate with the dead and now helps detectives solve murder cases.

Rounding out the schedule are Global’s returning hits including the seventh and final season of the modern day Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson drama, Elementary, which begins its farewell season Thursday, May 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Meanwhile Season 2 of Instinct starring Alan Cumming and Bojana Novakovic returns Sunday, June 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and then summer’s favourite gameshow The Wall hits new heights with Season 3 in a special two hour premiere Thursday, June 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Viewers can watch Global’s lineup on GlobalTV.com and Global TV App by signing in with their TV service provider credentials or catch up the next day on GlobalTV.com and Global TV App (now available on Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV).

