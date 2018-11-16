Archie Panjabi and Christopher Plummer Lead Global’s New Original Event Series Departure Now In Production

Global announced today that it has commissioned a new Canadian original six-part event series, Departure. Produced by Shaftesbury and Greenpoint Productions Ltd., the thrilling drama is directed by Canadian Screen Award Winner T.J. Scott (Orphan Black, Star Trek: Discovery), with Malcolm MacRury (Saving Hope) joining as showrunner, and created by Vincent Shiao (Ransom, Aftermath). With principal photography now underway in Toronto, the Canada/UK co-production will also shoot in London, England. The project was developed by Shaftesbury in association with Corus Entertainment and Red Arrow Studios International.

Slated to join Global’s 2019 primetime schedule, the high-octane conspiracy series follows the mystery of a passenger plane that vanishes over the Atlantic Ocean. Featuring an all-star cast, the series stars Emmy® winner Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) and Oscar® winner Christopher Plummer (All the Money In the World). The adrenaline-fueled serialized thrill ride also includes an impressive supporting cast with Kris Holden-Ried (Vikings), Claire Forlani (Hawaii Five-O), Rebecca Liddiard (Frankie Drake Mysteries), Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery), Tamara Duarte (Longmire), Peter Mensah (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Kristian Bruun (Orphan Black), Allan Hawco (Caught), Dougray Scott (Snatch), Sasha Roiz (Grimm), Mark Rendall (30 Days of Night), Dmitry Chepovetsky (Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol), Paris Jefferson (Sunset Contract), and more.

“It’s an honour to partner with the talented team at Shaftesbury on this bold, new premium drama, adding to Global’s robust original programming slate,” said Lisa Godfrey, Vice President of Original Content, Corus Entertainment. “We were immediately drawn to the gripping storyline about the conspiracies surrounding the plane crash, and how the plot takes audiences through the investigation as we try to solve this mystery. With such a mass appeal premise, combined with a highly acclaimed award-winning cast, and exceptional creative team, we look forward to captivating audiences in 2019.”

“One of the thrills of Departure is that the wheel of suspects never stops spinning, right until the final moment. It’s an exciting race against time for these characters, brilliantly created by Vincent Shiao and Malcolm MacRury – I can’t wait to see them brought to life by our incredible cast led by Archie Panjabi and Christopher Plummer. Delighted to be in business with Corus, Starlings, and Red Arrow Studios International on this remarkable series,” said Christina Jennings, Executive Producer, Departure / Chairman & CEO, Shaftesbury.

Departure is a six-part event series that follows the shocking disappearance of Flight 716, a passenger plane that vanishes over the Atlantic Ocean. Kendra Malley (Panjabi), the recently widowed, brilliant aviation investigator, is called in by her former boss and mentor Howard Lawson (Plummer) to investigate the mysterious crash. With the whole world watching, Kendra and her team race to pinpoint the missing aircraft and locate possible survivors. They must battle through a host of suspects and motives – pilot suicide, terrorism, politically motivated murder, systems failure – to determine what really happened to Flight 716… and to stop it from happening again.

