SEASON 2 OF GLOBAL’S CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED ORIGINAL SERIES MARY KILLS PEOPLE RETURNS JANUARY 3

GlobalTV.com and Global Go to Release the Premiere Episode January 1

Leading Up to the Premiere, Viewers Can Catch Up on Season 1 Beginning December 20 on GlobalTV.com and Global Go, and then on Global, December 26-30

Toronto, Canada – Following a ground-breaking first season on both sides of the border, Global’s compelling and provocative original drama Mary Kills People returns Wednesday, January 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Starring Caroline Dhavernas, Jay Ryan, and Richard Short, and season guest stars Rachelle Lefevre and Ian Lake, the six-episode, one-hour event series picks up eight months after Mary (Dhavernas) and Des (Short) framed Grady (Greg Bryk) for the deaths of their patients. However, as Mary and Des dive deeper and darker into their illegal work, a mysterious woman, Olivia Bloom (Lefevre), comes to them with a deadly request, unleashing a chain of events that unfolds throughout the season.

From Entertainment One (eOne) and Cameron Pictures Inc., the return of the highly-anticipated event series will headline Global’s winter schedule this January. For the first look into Season 2, please click here. Additional programming details for Global’s midseason schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

Leading up to the premiere, GlobalTV.com delivers exclusive Mary Kills People content. Giving fans a first look at the Season 2 premiere, a special sneak peek of the first episode will be available December 20, followed by the full first episode January 1 on GlobalTV.com and Global Go. Plus, in anticipation of the new season, viewers can catch up on Season 1 on GlobalTV.com and Global Go beginning December 20, and on Global beginning Tuesday, December 26 through Friday, December 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, with a two-hour finale at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Saturday, December 30.

“Since debuting last season, Mary Kills People has captivated audiences,” said Maria Hale, Senior Vice President, Global Entertainment & Content Acquisition, Corus Entertainment. “The thought-provoking and timely narrative coupled with the talented cast and the brilliant production team exemplifies outstanding Canadian content.”

During the thrilling Season 2 premiere, Des is happy to reteam with Mary following his stint in prison, but when a routine case leads to a devastating outcome, Mary questions whether she was better off fighting the good fight without him – in control and unchallenged.

Throughout the new season, viewers will see Mary become more entangled in her illegal work, risking her family and ER career even as she tries to keep her worlds separate and her daughters safe. But secrets can only be hidden for so long when the mysterious Olivia approaches Mary and Des with a deadly request. Then, the personal and the professional come to a head when Ben returns, knee-deep in a complicated undercover case. Ben’s investigation will collide with Mary’s criminal descent, forcing Mary to decide whether to come clean once and for all.

Viewers who miss any of the dramatic moments from Season 2 can watch on GlobalTV.com or Global Go following the broadcast the next day.

