Reality Juggernaut Big Brother Returns For A Milestone 20th Season During A Two-Night Premiere On June 27 & 28 on Global

One of summer’s hottest series returns with 16 new houseguests battling for victory in the milestone 20th season of Big Brother during a two-night premiere event airing Wednesday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Thursday, June 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global. The 20th season of the summer staple includes a former undercover cop, a welder, a professional dancer, and a Vegas entertainer. This new group of houseguests is sure to stir up some drama and have viewers sweating it out with them along the way – meet the new houseguests dueling for Big Brother victory below.

Following the two-night premiere, new episodes air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT beginning July 1, Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning July 4, and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning July 5. Viewers who miss all the exciting action can catch up on Big Brother following the broadcast the next day on GlobalTV.com, Global GO (available on Apple TV and Google Chromecast), and on demand.

Returning for a 20th season, Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and more than 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining houseguest receiving the grand prize of $500,000.

Big Brother After Dark returns Monday through Thursday beginning June 29. Viewers can watch more live footage straight from the Big Brother house on GlobalTV.com, Global GO (available on Apple TV and Google Chromecast).



