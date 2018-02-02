PRIMETIME HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE WEEK OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018

WINTER PREMIERE

WEDNESDAY

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Wednesday, February 7 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

Celebrity Big Brother is the first celebrity edition of reality hit Big Brother and follows a group of celebrities living together in a house outfitted with 87 HD cameras and more than 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining houseguest receiving a grand prize.

*New episodes also air on Thursday, February 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Friday, February 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and on Sunday, February 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Please note that the first live eviction will take place during Friday’s two-hour episode.

WINTER FINALE

THURSDAY

Mary Kills People

Thursday, February 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT – New day and time

“Fatal Flaw”

During the Season 2 finale, Mary decides to wear a wire in order to help Ben take down Olivia, but when their plan takes an unexpected turn, Mary must reconsider her allegiance. As Des and Nicole prepare for Brendan’s death, Des faces crippling self-doubt about his dream and his partner.

ALL NEW

MONDAY



Monday, February 5

8 p.m. ET

/PT“40 Under 40”When Vanessa is featured in a local magazine article about entrepreneurs under 40 years old, a jealous Kevin tries to get attention for himself by securing his own award, while reminding her that she is over 40. Also, Chale fixes up Kyle on a date with his wild aunt Kristin (guest star Joell Weil).

Man With A Plan

Monday, February 5 – 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Adam’s Turtle-y Awesome Valentine’s Day”

When Adam and Andi agree on a present-free Valentine’s Day, Adam gives the gift he planned for Andi to his mother instead.

Chicago Med

Monday, February 5 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“On Shaky Ground”

After discovering that a patient’s family might have been abusive, Dr. Choi and April contemplate calling child services. Meanwhile, Dr. Manning and Dr. Halstead struggle to see eye to eye in guiding a family who is dealing with their premature baby. Then, Dr. Rhodes is persuaded into preforming a risky surgery on Dr. Bekker’s (guest star Norma Kuhling) mentor and world renowned surgeon, Dr. Marvin Jaffrey (guest star Malcolm McDowell), and Dr. Reese joins Dr. Charles on a visit to the Cook County jail.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

New episodes air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT

On The Late Show, comedian Stephen Colbert interviews the hottest stars, talented actors, and musicians, and brilliant minds – all while doing his own inimitable brand of comedy. Jon Batiste leads the rocking house–band.

*Guest listings are currently unavailable from Monday, February 5 to Friday, February 9.

TUESDAY

NCIS

Tuesday, February 6 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Keep your Friends Close”

After the body of a missing Navy commander is found, Vance orders Gibbs and the team to work with former FBI Agent Tobias “T.C.” Fornell (guest star Joe Spano), the private investigator who was hired to locate him. Also, Bishop and Torres interview convicted investment advisor Albert Hathaway (guest star Kevin Pollak) when the victim is linked to his highly publicized trial.

Bull

Tuesday, February 6 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Keep Your Friends Close”

Bull is brought on to help the FBI’s case against a hacker whom they believe breached air traffic control at LaGuardia Airport. But when Cable learns that the accused is her friend’s husband, she risks breaking the law – and defying Bull – to try and prove his innocence.

NCIS: New Orleans

Tuesday, February 6 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“A New Dawn”

The NCIS team investigates the murder of a petty officer who was in town to help a refugee family being recruited by terrorists. Also, Wade works on the special election campaign for Mayor Zahra Taylor (guest star Amanda Warren) that takes place during Mardi Gras.

WEDNESDAY

9-1-1

Wednesday, February 7 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Heart Breaker”

On Valentine’s Day, a surprise marriage proposal goes awry with dangerous consequences. Athena attempts to help a desperate woman and unintentionally joins the Lonely Hearts Club. Bobby and Chimney pull holiday duty and learn about the “Casanova Fracture”, and Abby and Buck go on their first official date.

Chicago PD

Wednesday, February 7 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Anthem”

When a basketball star is found murdered after an anti-police rally, Intelligence navigates a politically charged environment to track down the killer. To complicate matters further, Woods’ (guest star Mykelti Williamson) daughter Brianna (guest star Alexa Adderley) is tangled up in the case.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT CANADA

ET Canada airs at 7:30 p.m. in Toronto and the Maritimes, at 7:00 p.m. in BC, at 6:30 p.m. in Winnipeg, Kenora, Regina, and Saskatoon, and at 6 p.m. in all other markets.

Monday, February 5

ET Canada interviews Chadwick Boseman about starring in the upcoming Black Panther film, and reality stars Bethenny Frankel and Fredrick Eklund chat about their new Slice series, Bethenny and Fredrick.

Tuesday, February 6

ET Canada takes viewers inside the prestigious annual Oscars® Nominee Luncheon, and highlights from the 2018 Juno Awards nomination announcement.

Wednesday, February 7

The stars of Fifty Shades Freed Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan dish details on the franchise film, and ET Canada catches up with Florida Georgia Line at the 2018 Country Music Seminar.

Thursday, February 8

ET Canada treats viewers to an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the first stop on Hedley’s Canadian tour, and Rita Ora and Eric Johnson discuss their roles in the film Fifty Shades Freed.

Friday, February 9

ET Canada follows HGTV Canada stars Jonathan and Drew Scott on an escape room challenge, and an interview with Canadian pop-rock band Hedley during their hometown tour stop in Abbotsford, BC.

