Primetime Highlights for the Week of April 16, 2018

ALL NEW

MONDAY

Kevin Can Wait

Monday, April 16 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Phat Monkey”

When Monkey Fist lands Alviti’s (guest star Ralph Macchio) big account to provide security for his parking garages, Kevin inadvertently derails Rootger’s efforts to study for his security guard test and puts the new job in jeopardy, much to Vanessa’s dismay. Also, Kendra and Chale try to persuade an investor to help finance their brew pub idea.

Man with a Plan

Monday, April 16 – 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

“King for a Day”

Adam is determined to figure out what Andi’s hiding when he discovers she’s been keeping secrets from him for his own good.

Big Brother Canada

Monday, April 16 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

The houseguests face nomination in tonight’s episode of Big Brother Canada.

Chicago Med

Monday, April 16 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“An Inconvenient Truth”

After taking the lead on a surgery, Dr. Bekker feels the heat after something goes wrong. Meanwhile, Dr. Manning and Dr. Charles are faced with a tough decision concerning the gender of a 9-year-old girl. Then, April and Dr. Reese rush to find the son of a dying patient and Goodwin’s godson is admitted to the hospital.

TUESDAY

Rise

Tuesday April 17 – 7 p.m. ET/PT

“Bring me Stanton”

As Lou’s vision for “Spring Awakening” starts to crumble, Lilette and Robbie feel the weight of responsibility on their shoulders with rehearsals going into overdrive. Then, in reaching out to a student in need of support, Tracey opens up old wounds from her own past. Meanwhile, Gwen starts down a destructive path that threatens to disrupt Gordy’s attempts at self-control, while Simon takes steps to get closer to Anabelle.

NCIS

Tuesday April 17 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Sight Unseen”

During the milestone 350th episode, NCIS searches for a petty officer suspected of assault who escapes when the sheriff transporting him crashes into a lake. Also, Torres works closely with Annie Barth (guest star Marilee Talkington), a key blind witness who heard vital evidence needed to solve the case.

Bull

Tuesday April 17 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Justified”

A friend from Bull’s past enlists his services to help convince a jury that a domestic abuse survivor who shot her husband in his sleep, is not guilty of murder because she feared for her life and the life of her unborn child.

NCIS: New Orleans

Tuesday, April 17 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Powder Keg”

Pride and his bar patrons, including Sydney Halliday (guest star Riann Steele) who is visiting Pride after leaving the army, are held hostage by a group of volatile thieves.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

New episodes air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT

On The Late Show, comedian Stephen Colbert interviews the hottest stars, talented actors, and musicians, and brilliant minds – all while doing his own inimitable brand of comedy. Jon Batiste leads the rocking house–band.

*Guest listings are currently unavailable from Monday, April 16 to Friday, April 20.

WEDNESDAY

Big Brother Canada

Wednesday, April 18 – 7 p.m. ET/PT

One houseguest will win the coveted Power of Veto – the ability to veto a nominee up for eviction!

Survivor: Ghost Island

Wednesday, April 18 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“The Sea Slug Slugger”

Showcasing the series’ extensive history, Ghost Island is filled with real idols and advantages from previous seasons, including from Brazil, China, Africa, and Australia, serving as a haunted graveyard for unfortunate choices made by former players. These castaways are competing against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay, and outlast each other in an attempt to become the Sole Survivor.

Chicago PD

Wednesday, April 18 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Saved”

After Voight witnesses the kidnapping of a young woman with a mysterious connection to his past, Intelligence works to find a connection between her kidnapping and several bank robberies. Meanwhile, Ruzek gets a tip that a grand jury has been summoned, putting Olinsky one step closer to standing trial for Bingham’s murder.

THURSDAY

Big Brother Canada

Thursday, April 19 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

It’s eviction night in the Big Brother Canada house! Who will be sent packing? Who will become HOH?

Chicago Fire

Thursday, April 19 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Where I Want to be”

After responding to a residential fire at a property belonging to a Mexican drug cartel, Casey is skeptical of Cordova (guest star Damon Dayoub) after a hefty amount of money was found missing from the crime scene. Elsewhere, Kidd makes a big decision.

S.W.A.T.

Thursday, April 19 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Patrol”

Hondo confronts his long-held resentment towards his ailing father, Daniel Harrelson, Sr. (guest star Obba Babatundé), when he and his sister, Briana (guest star Gabrielle Dennis), try to convince their dad he’s no longer well enough to live alone. Also, when the SWAT team works as patrol officers for a day, Chris is partnered with Mumford, who intends to make her a surprising offer.

FRIDAY

MacGyver

Friday, April 20 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Wind & Water”

While MacGyver is in Puerto Rico helping his friend rebuild his hurricane-damaged home, he is taken hostage in the bank his friend manages when robbers attempt to steal $2 million.

Hawaii Five-O

Friday, April 20 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Ahuwale Ka Nane Huna (The Answer to the Riddle is Seen)”

Harry Langford enlists McGarrett and Danny’s help to track down Lady Sophie (guest star Alana Boden), a teenage British royal who has run away while under his protection. Also, Grover, Tani, and Junior work a 25-year-old murder case after a mysterious Betamax tape arrives at 5-0 headquarters.

SATURDAY

Ransom

Saturday, April 21 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Secrets and Spies”

When a woman is mysteriously abducted in Vienna, Eric and Oliver plunge into a world of espionage in order to save an innocent woman’s life.

SUNDAY

The Simpsons

Sunday, April 22 – 7:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Lisa Gets the Blues”

When the Simpsons’ flight to Gainesville gets re-routed to New Orleans, Lisa is forced to face her failures, and regain her confidence as a jazz musician. Meanwhile, Bart is intrigued by the voodoo in Louisiana, and Homer is intrigued by the drinking.

Instinct

Sunday, April 22 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Heartless”

Dylan and Lizzie investigate the murder of a Jane Doe, but when they realize that the victim was killed by mistake, they must identify the killer’s motive and intended target before she suffers the same fate.

NCIS: Los Angeles

Sunday, April 22 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Outside the Lines”

After a cryptocurrency farm is robbed of over $10 million in Bitcoin codes, Sam and Hidoko go undercover, with Sam resuming a likely compromised former alias.

Timeless

Sunday, April 22 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“The King of the Delta Blues”

When Rufus and Jiya add a fourth seat to the Lifeboat, for the first time ever, Connor Mason joins the team. They travel back to the dusty backroads and smoky juke joints of the Depression-era South to rescue the life and legacy of Robert Johnson (guest star Kamahl Naiqui) – King of the Delta Blues, Godfather of Rock n’ Roll, and a man who, legend has it, bought his musical genius from the Devil for the price of his soul. Meanwhile, agent Christopher keeps Wyatt in the present to execute a dangerous raid on Rittenhouse headquarters.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT CANADA

ET Canada airs at 7:30 p.m. in Toronto and the Maritimes, at 7:00 p.m. in BC, at 6:30 p.m. in Winnipeg, Kenora, Regina, and Saskatoon, and at 6 p.m. in all other markets.

Monday, April 16

ET Canada interviews the nominees and winners at the 2018 Country Music Awards, and comedian Amy Schumer dishes on her new film I Feel Pretty.

Tuesday, April 17

ET Canada is pre-empted.

Wednesday, April 18

ET Canada is pre-empted.

Thursday, April 19

The cast of the animation series Corner Gas Animated are interviewed, and ET Canada provides viewers with a comprehensive Royal Wedding recap in advance of the upcoming nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Friday, April 20

Musicians Sting and Shaggy discuss their new collaborative album 44/876, and ET Canada hangs out with 5 Seconds of Summer to chat about their new album and upcoming tour.

