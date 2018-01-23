NEWLY ACQUIRED SERIES 9-1-1 AND A.P. BIO JOIN GLOBAL’S MIDSEASON SCHEDULE

With a solid midseason schedule already underway, Global is rounding out its lineup with two highly buzzed-about series joining its primetime schedule including the fast-paced and intense drama 9-1-1, and the hilarious new comedy series A.P. Bio.

Already renewed for a second season, Global is now the Canadian broadcaster for the captivating, dramatic series 9-1-1 airing episode four in simulcast tomorrow (Wednesday, January 24) at 9 p.m. ET/PT. From creators Ryan Murphy (Glee), Brad Falchuk (Glee), and Tim Minear (American Horror Story), 9-1-1 stars Academy Award® and Emmy® Award nominee Angela Bassett (American Horror Story), Emmy Award and Golden Globe® nominee Peter Krause (The Catch), and Emmy Award nominee Connie Britton (Nashville) in the unpredictable and uplifting world of first responders.

This breakout hit series explores the high-pressure experiences of police officers, paramedics, and firefighters who are thrust into frightening, shocking, and heart-stopping situations on the job. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable, while solving the problems in their own lives.

During this week’s episode entitled “Worst Day Ever”, the heroic team races to help survivors following a deadly plane crash. In anticipation of Global’s broadcast debut of the series Wednesday, viewers can catch up on the first three episodes on GlobalTV.com, Global GO, and Apple TV, available tomorrow.

Then, Global packs even more laughter onto its Thursday night lineup with new comedy A.P. Bio on Thursday, February 1 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. Written and executive produced by SNL’s Mike O’Brien, Lorne Michaels, and Seth Meyers, the comedy stars Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as a vengeful biology teacher and Patton Oswalt (Happy!) as an eagerly controlling principal.

A.P. Bio follows disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton) as he loses out on his dream job and he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing in to Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honour roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids for his own benefit. Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt) struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.

Following the series preview, Global delivers an early release of the first three episodes of A.P. Bio across multiple platforms on GlobalTV.com, Global GO, and Apple TV, beginning February 2. Viewers can also tune in to episode two on Sunday, February 25 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT and episode three on Thursday, March 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global. Then, the laugh-out-loud series settles into its regular timeslot with all new episodes on Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. beginning March 1.

Viewers can catch up on all their favourite episodes from Global’s primetime lineup on GlobalTV.com and Global GO, now also available on Apple TV.

