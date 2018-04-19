NEW EPISODES OF GLOBAL’S HIT ORIGINAL SERIES PRIVATE EYES RETURN SUNDAY, MAY 27

Canada’s favourite detective duo – Matt Shade (Jason Priestley) and Angie Everett (Cindy Sampson) – are back on the job with new cases and new faces as Private Eyes returns with all-new episodes on Global, beginning Sunday, May 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. From Entertainment One (eOne), Season 2 picks up with Shade (Priestley) and Angie (Sampson) settling in to personal relationships with their respective partners Mel (Bree Williamson) and Dr. Ken (Mark Ghanimé), while focusing on expanding their ever-evolving partnership and taking on bigger and better cases. From morning shows and microbreweries, to medieval knights and a missing octopus, no case is too outrageous for the dynamic pair. But will their undeniable attraction to each other get in the way of their ability to solve crimes?

“Following a successful run last summer, we’re ecstatic to welcome back Shade and Angie to kick off our summer schedule,” said Maria Hale, Senior Vice President, Global Entertainment & Content Acquisition, Corus. “Featuring an extraordinary guest star lineup and eclectic new cases to solve, viewers can expect more entertaining antics from Canada’s favourite investigative pair.”

“We are thrilled to continue our great partnership with Corus and Piller/Segan on this breakout series,” said Jocelyn Hamilton, eOne’s President, Canada, Television. “Private Eyes continues to not only be loved in Canada but has found fans and ratings success internationally airing in the UK, Italy, France, Belgium, Latin America, New Zealand and more.”

The first new episode takes place in the fast-paced world of female professional boxing as Shade and Angie try to avoid being sucker-punched. Shade is hired by a boxer to prove a fight was fixed, but is blind-sided when he meets the boxer’s manager: none other than his ex-manager who made off with all of Shade’s pro-hockey money! Meanwhile, Angie brings in her mother, Nora (Mimi Kuzyk), as a gambling expert (and reformed gambling addict) to help crack the case before their client gets the knockout of her life. The episode guest stars include Canadian sports legend George Chuvalo as himself, plus on-screen cameos by “Fearless” Fred Kennedy of 102.1 The Edge and Q107 morning show host Ryan Parker.

Additional guest stars this season include ET Canada host Cheryl Hickey, Peter MacNeill (Call Me Fitz), Colin Ferguson (Eureka), Laura Vandervoort (Bitten), and Lucas Bryant (Haven).

Along with the Season 2 return of the series, production for Private Eyes Season 3 is now underway in Toronto. With a 12-episode order, the new season is set to return to Global in 2019, and will feature Shade and Everett as they become more intertwined into the antic adventures, taking on Toronto’s most difficult and unusual cases. Familiar faces including Jules (Jordyn Negri), Don (Barry Flatman), Zoe (Samantha Wan), Detective Mazhari (Ennis Esmer), Detective Nolan (Cle Bennett), and Becca (Nicole DeBoer) all return to Season 3, along with new characters Inspector Carson (Linda Kash) and Officer Danica Powers (cast to be announced). Season 3 also welcomes an impressive roster of guest stars, including multi-platinum, award-winning singer-songwriter Jann Arden, who will make a special cameo appearance in the first episode.

Leading up to and throughout the remainder of Season 2, GlobalTV.com delivers viewers exclusive Private Eyes content, including behind-the-scenes videos featuring the series stars, executive producers, and creative team. Also, in anticipation of Private Eyes’ summer return, GlobalTV.com offers viewers the chance to catch up on the entire series as Season 1 and the first half of Season 2 beginning May 13. Plus starting May 28, new episodes from Season 2 will also be available following the broadcast premiere on GlobalTV.com Global GO (available on Apple TV), and on demand.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

