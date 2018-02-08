LOCK UP YOUR SCHEDULE CANADA! BIG BROTHER CANADA RETURNS WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7 ON GLOBAL

#BBCAN fans can finally mark their calendars as Global announces broadcast details for juggernaut reality series Big Brother Canada, premiering Wednesday, March 7 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. With three recent Canadian Screen Award (CSA) nominations – including Best Reality/Competition Series – the perennial fan favourite returns three nights a week on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT, Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global. Building off of the powerful response from #BBCAN fans, viewers can expect Season 6 to deliver big twists, staggering challenges, and of course, lots of drama.

“We have our fabulous fans to thank for their resounding efforts in championing another season of Big Brother Canada,” said Maria Hale, Senior Vice President, Global Entertainment & Content Acquisition, Corus. “With a new group of eccentric houseguests combined with an amazing team behind the scenes, we look forward to entertaining and surprising our viewers all season long.”

Once again in Season 6, Big Brother Canada selects a group of hand-picked strangers from their homes, sequesters them from the outside world, and places them inside a house outfitted wall-to-wall with cameras and microphones that capture their every move. Competing for a grand cash prize, each week the houseguests battle in a series of challenges that give them power or punishment, voting each other out until the fate of the final two is decided by a jury of fellow houseguests.

“We’re preparing another wild season of Big Brother Canada for the most passionate fans in the world,” said Erin Brock, Executive Producer and SVP. “We’ve witnessed an overwhelmingly positive response across social media platforms and BBCAN 6 hasn’t even started yet. We look forward to keeping that momentum going during this big season.”

Also returning this season is host Arisa Cox who is currently up for the CSA’s Audience Choice Award. Beginning tomorrow, fans can continue to place their vote by clicking here.

Leading up to the premiere on March 7, fans can get their Big Brother fix during a new episode of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global. Viewers can tune in four nights a week over two-and-a-half weeks until the winner is crowned during the finale on Sunday, February 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Additional details about Big Brother Canada Season 6, including this season’s houseguest reveal and the grand prize, will be announced in the coming weeks. Leading up to the premiere, fans can binge their favourite moments from Season 5 on GlobalTV.com, Global GO (now available on Apple TV) and stay updated on all things #BBCAN6 on BigBrotherCanada.ca. Following the premiere, viewers can catch up on Big Brother Canada the next day on GlobalTV.com and Global GO.

