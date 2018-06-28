HOLD ON TIGHT! NEW COMPETITION SERIES TKO: TOTAL KNOCK OUT JOINS GLOBAL’S SUMMER SCHEDULE BEGINNING JULY 11

Global knocks out the laughter this summer with new obstacle course competition series TKO: Total Knock Out joining its primetime schedule on Wednesday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. From executive producer Mark Burnett (Survivor), contestants must hold on tight as they duck and dodge missiles while navigating daunting obstacle courses. The series is executive produced and hosted by international superstar Kevin Hart, who brings his entertaining comedy style to the series as contestants attempt to beat the madness, finish the fastest, and claim the grand prize.

The 10-episode season features contestants from all walks of life where one player must race through intense obstacles while four other contestants are operating battle stations along the course, firing over-the-top projectiles in an attempt to knock them off and slow them down. It’s a physical and funny “us versus them” scenario, with the fastest finisher winning a cash prize.

Viewers who miss the hilariously challenging competition can catch up following the broadcast the next day on GlobalTV.com, Global GO (available on Apple TV and Google Chromecast), and on demand.

In the meantime, viewers can get a dose of reality competition excitement during the two-night season premiere event of Big Brother beginning tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Thursday, June 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global. Following the two-night premiere, new episodes air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT beginning July 1, Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning July 4, and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning July 5.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

