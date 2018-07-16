Global Renews EOne’s High Stakes Drama Ransom For Third Season Set To Premiere In 2019

Today Global announced a fourth renewal to its slate of Canadian content for the 2019 broadcast year, as suspense drama Ransom has been greenlit for Season 3. From global studio Entertainment One (eOne), Korda Studios, Big Light Productions, and producers Sienna Films, the 13-epsiode series will shoot in Budapest, Hungary, beginning in October 2018 and premiere next year on Global in Canada and CBS in the U.S. This announcement comes on the heels of Global’s recent renewals for Mary Kills People, Private Eyes, and Big Brother Canada.

“Continuing Global’s dedication to deliver compelling and powerful original content, we are pleased to renew this intense drama for another season,” said Lisa Godfrey, Vice President of Original Content, Corus Entertainment. “Teaming up once again with our broadcast and production partners, we are excited to see what type of high stakes situations the crisis resolution team will be up against next season.”

“It is thrilling for us to continue the heart-stopping and adrenaline-driven action of Ransom with its fantastic cast, crew, writers, and our production partners,” said Jocelyn Hamilton, eOne’s President – Canada, Television. “Ransom has found fans across North America and the around the world as viewers tune-in to see the crisis resolution team tackle situations in all parts of the globe.”

With principal cast returning including Luke Roberts, Nazneen Contractor, Brandon Jay McLaren, and Karen LeBlanc, Season 3 of Ransom follows the world of international crisis and hostage negotiating with Eric Beaumont (Roberts) and his elite team as they save lives when no one else can. Eric understands criminals better than they understand themselves and uses his insight into human behaviour to resolve the most difficult kidnap and ransom cases.

Viewers who missed any of the action from Season 2 can catch up on Ransom now on GlobalTV.com , Global GO (available on Apple TV and Chromecast), and On Demand.

Ransom is inspired by the professional experiences of distinguished crisis negotiator Laurent Combalbert, who, along with his partner, Marwan Mery, are among the top negotiators in the world. They travel the globe to help multinational corporations and government agencies with complex negotiations and conflict resolution.

