Global Primetime Highlights for the Week of May 7, 2018

SEASON FINALES

MONDAY

Kevin Can Wait

Monday, May 7 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“A Band Done”



After a former bandmate talks Kevin into reuniting with their old band, Smokefish, with hopes of making it big, Vanessa realizes a chance encounter with the band in her past changed the course of her life.

TUESDAY

Bull

Tuesday, May 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Death Sentence”

Bull’s team is rocked when their client, Elliott Miles (guest star Frank De Julio), is found guilty of murder, and they must regroup as the trial enters the penalty phase in order to prevent him from being sentenced to death. But when new evidence emerges that could prove Elliott’s innocence, Bull must find a way to present it in court without being found in contempt. Also, Marissa faces hard truths about her relationship with Bull.

WEDNESDAY

Chicago PD

Wednesday, May 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Homecoming”

Tensions run high as Intelligence seeks justice for Olinsky after he’s stabbed in prison. Elsewhere, Antonio’s loyalty is put to the test and Woods (guest star Mykelti Williamson) looks to take down Voight once and for all.

THURSDAY

Big Brother Canada

Thursday, May 10 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

In the two-hour finale of Big Brother Canada, the country finds out which of the remaining houseguests will take home the title and $100,000 grand prize, a European dream vacation for two courtesy of Air Transat, and a $30,000 home furnishing makeover from The Brick.

ALL NEW

MONDAY

Man With A Plan

Monday, May 7 – 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

“We Hate Money”

When Adam and Don realize they need to bring in more business, they film a commercial advertising their company. Also, Andi works up the courage to ask her boss, Bob (guest star Gary Anthony Williams), for a raise.

Big Brother Canada

Monday, May 7 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

In tonight’s episode, the houseguests celebrate the Big Brother Canada Awards while enjoying a medieval-themed feast.

Elementary

Monday, May 7 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Once You’ve Ruled Out God”

Watson and her half-sister, Lin (guest star Samantha Quan), have conflicting reactions when their estranged biological father dies. Also, Holmes and Watson find themselves on the hunt for a stolen plutonium shipment they fear will be used to make a dirty bomb after a department of energy inspector is killed with a lightning gun.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

New episodes air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT

On The Late Show, comedian Stephen Colbert interviews the hottest stars, talented actors, and musicians, and brilliant minds – all while doing his own inimitable brand of comedy. Jon Batiste leads the rocking house–band.

Monday, May 7

Jim Parsons; Co-Founder of Reddit Alexis Ohanian; and musical performance by Lake Street Dive.

Tuesday, May 8

Michael B. Jordan; Matt Walsh; and stand-up comedy performance by Heather Pasternak.

Wednesday, May 9

Gayle King; and Anna Wintour.

Thursday, May 10

Annette Bening; Wyatt Cenac; and Daniel Boulud.

Friday, May 11

Mayim Bialik; special appearance by Melissa McCarthy; and musical performance by Leon Bridges.

TUESDAY

Chicago Med

Tuesday, May 8 – 7 p.m. ET/PT

“Crisis of Confidence”

Dr. Manning rushes to save a young boy who has a life-threatening case of the flu. Meanwhile, after discovering that opioid pain killers were stolen during last week’s mass casualty, April believes Dr. Choi’s sister took them. Then, Dr. Rhodes and Dr. Bekker disagree over the best treatment for a cardiac patient who is 21 weeks pregnant.

NCIS

Tuesday, May 8 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Two Steps Back”

When evidence reveals an NCIS team member is a hitman’s latest target, the team must search through old case files to determine who is seeking vengeance.

NCIS: New Orleans

Tuesday, May 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“The Assassination of Dwayne Pride”

When journalist Oliver Crane (guest star Mark Gessner) posts a scathing article documenting Pride’s “reckless use of justice,” the team is concerned about the fallout from the piece and the confidential information included in the story. Also, Rita Devereaux (guest star Chelsea Field) warns Pride that someone in DC has coordinated this attack on him, and the article is just the beginning.

WEDNESDAY

Big Brother Canada

Wednesday, May 9 – 7 p.m. ET/PT

In this special eviction episode, some familiar BBCAN faces make an appearance and the remaining houseguests go after the most important Power of Veto of the season.

Survivor: Ghost Island

Wednesday, May 9 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“A Giant Game of Bumper Cars”

Showcasing the series’ extensive history, Ghost Island is filled with real idols and advantages from previous seasons, including from Brazil, China, Africa, and Australia, serving as a haunted graveyard for unfortunate choices made by former players. These castaways are competing against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay, and outlast each other in an attempt to become the Sole Survivor.

SEAL Team

Wednesday, May 9 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“The Graveyard of Empires”

Following a helicopter crash, the SEAL Team must proceed with the mission as hostiles bear down on them and an injured, and impaired Jason goes after their target alone.

THURSDAY

S.W.A.T.

Thursday, May 10 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Hunted”

Hondo and Deacon must apply all their SWAT training and skills to evade a gang of armed mercenaries hunting them in the Angeles Mountains following an ambush. Also, Chris oversteps in an attempt to help a female SWAT trainee she suspects isn’t being evaluated fairly.

FRIDAY

Hawaii Five-O

Friday, May11 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Ka Lala Kaukonakona Haki ‘Ole I Ka Pa A Ka Makani Kona (The Tough Branch that Does Not Break in the Kona Glae)”

McGarrett joins Junior and his SEAL Team on a high risk covert mission to capture an elusive target who is holding his mentor, Joe White, hostage. Also, Gerard Hirsch and Kamekona help Grover and Tani on a murder case involving masterpieces stolen by the Nazis during WWII. Then, Tani makes a shocking discovery.

Madam Secretary

Friday, May 11 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“The Things we get to Say”

Elizabeth must watch what she says and does when she deals with a refugee situation while being shadowed by Neal Shin (guest star Tim Kang), a newspaper reporter who may use his access to write a tell-all book.

SATURDAY

Ransom

Saturday, May 12 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Legacy”

Eric fights to save his mother, a world famous surgeon, after she is kidnapped to perform a surgery on a dangerous crime boss. When negotiating with the crime family who is keeping his mother, Eric and the team uncover that someone doesn’t want the crime boss, or Eric’s mother, to leave the surgery alive.

Rise

Saturday, May 12 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Totally Hosed”

Gordy agrees to volunteer in the theatre, bringing him back onto Gwen’s radar, while his family tries to come to terms with Maashous’ imminent departure. Meanwhile, as Robbie faces the severity of his mother’s illness for the first time, Lilette waits for her mother to return home. Then, Tracey and Lou work to prepare “Spring Awakening” for opening night, but can’t see eye-to-eye on how to address notes from the administration.

Saturday Night Live

Saturday, May 12 – 11:30 p.m. ET/PT

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. Now in its 43rd Season, the Emmy® Award-winning late-night comedy showcases another year of laughs, surprises and great performances. This week Amy Schumer hosts with musical guest Kacey Musgraves.

SUNDAY

The Simpsons

Sunday, May 13 – 7:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Throw Grandpa from the Dane”

After receiving an insurance payout, the Simpsons go to Denmark, so Grampa can benefit from the country’s free healthcare.

Instinct

Sunday, May 13 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Long Shot”

When a woman is shot outside a community center, Dylan and Lizzie are challenged by the mayor to solve the case in less than 24 hours to quell pressure from the media and special interest groups.

NCIS: Los Angeles

Sunday, May 13 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Vengaza”

NCIS investigates the murder of a federal prison inmate who was the adopted daughter of a notorious counterfeiter. Also, Callen is summoned by the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) Internal Affairs board to discuss Anna Kolcheck’s (guest star Bar Paly) actions during a joint NCIS and ATF case.

Timeless

Sunday, May 13 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“The General”

The Lifeboat is sent to help Harriet Tubman (guest star Christine Horn) and stop Rittenhouse from interfering with the Civil War. Elsewhere, Agent Christopher questions Jessica’s loyalty, while Jiya digs deeper into the source of her disturbing visions.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT CANADA

ET Canada airs at 7:30 p.m. in Toronto and the Maritimes, at 7:00 p.m. in BC, at 6:30 p.m. in Winnipeg, Kenora, Regina, and Saskatoon, and at 6 p.m. in all other markets.

Monday, May 7

Actresses Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen are interviewed about their new rom-com Book Club, and ET Canada catches up with Canadian actor Levi Meaden to talk about his new thriller Breaking In.

Tuesday, May 8

ET Canada is pre-empted.

Wednesday, May 9

ET Canada is pre-empted.

Thursday, May 10

Black-ish star Anthony Anderson stops by the ET Canada studio to discuss his latest project, and viewers get an exclusive inside look at Global’s Big Brother Canada jury house.

Friday, May 11

The winner of Global’s Big Brother Canada Season 6 discusses taking home the title, and ET Canada sits down with the cast of the comedy Life of the Party.

