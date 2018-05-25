Global Primetime Highlights for the Week of May 28, 2018

SEASON PREMIERE

SUNDAY

Reverie

Wednesday, May 30 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Apertus”

During the series premiere Reverie, former hostage negotiator Mara Kint (Sarah Shahi) is hired by tech company Oniratech to save people who have lost themselves in a sophisticated virtual reality program called Reverie. Dennis Haysbert, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Kathryn Morris, and Jessica Lu also star in Global’s new summer series.

ALL NEW

MONDAY

Elementary

Monday, May 28 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Bits and Pieces”

Holmes and Watson retrace Holmes’ steps after he finds himself in possession of a severed head and no memory of the past six hours or why he has it.

SATURDAY

Ransom

Saturday, June 2 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“The Fawn”

When a copycat killer takes a teenager hostage, Eric is forced to negotiate with the original serial killer, who is behind bars, in order to catch the captor. As the team searches for the copycat, they uncover that the imprisoned murderer may have, in fact, found a way to kill again.

SUNDAY

Instinct

Sunday, June 3 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Bye Bye Birdie”

When successful author Celia Baxter (guest star Sutton Foster), is almost killed in her home, Dylan and Lizzie’s suspect list includes several people who may have held a grudge as she rose in stature in the publishing world. Also, Lizzie gets closer to learning the truth about the death of her fiancé who was killed while undercover.

Private Eyes

Sunday, June 3 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Long Live the King”

Shade and Angie are hired by the “King” from Medieval Times after he believes he’s been poisoned. Initially doubtful of the King’s story – and weary of his refusal to break character – they soon get onside once they go undercover and see just how cutthroat the Middle Ages can be.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT CANADA

ET Canada airs at 7:30 p.m. in Toronto and the Maritimes, at 7:00 p.m. in BC, at 6:30 p.m. in Winnipeg, Kenora, Regina, and Saskatoon, and at 6 p.m. in all other markets.

Monday, May 28

Actresses Natasha Negovanlis and Annie Briggs discuss their new web series CLAIREvoyant, and ET Canada sits down with 13 Reasons Why star Justin Prentice to talk about the controversial sophomore season.

Tuesday, May 29

ET Canada catches up with actress Issa Rae to get the lowdown on Insecure Season 2, and YouTube star Lilly Singh dishes on her budding acting career and role in Fahrenheit 451.

Wednesday, May 30

Kidz Bop Kids stop by the ET Canada studio to talk about their latest album Kidz Bop 2018, and the cast of the crime film American Animals are interviewed.

Thursday, May 31

ET Canada catches up with the stars of The Americans at the Season 6 finale red carpet, and the cast of Global’s Taken Season 2 are interviewed on the set of the series.

Friday, June 1

Award-winning actress Shailene Woodley and her Adrift co-star Sam Claflin discuss their new film, and the Scott Brothers chat about starring in HGTV Canada’s Home To Win Season 3.

