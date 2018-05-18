Global Primetime Highlights for the Week of May 21, 2018

SEASON FINALES

MONDAY

Man With A Plan

Monday, May 21 – 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Family Business”

Andi proposes an exciting idea for Adam and her to go into business together when she isn’t able to find work. Also, Adam tackles the most challenging job of his life – renovating Joe and Bev’s (guest star Swoosie Kurtz) kitchen.

TUESDAY

NCIS

Tuesday, May 22 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Date with Destiny”

Sloane is adamant that a man who held her hostage and tortured her years ago in Afghanistan and was believed to have been killed following her rescue, is alive and in D.C. Now, Vance and Gibbs fear Sloane is willing to risk everything to destroy him.

WEDNESDAY

Survivor: Ghost Island

Wednesday, May 23 – 8 p.m. ET/PT (3-hour finale)

“It is Game Time Kids”

Showcasing the series’ extensive history, Ghost Island is filled with real idols and advantages from previous seasons, including from Brazil, China, Africa, and Australia, serving as a haunted graveyard for unfortunate choices made by former players. During the season finale, the Sole Survivor is crowned and wins the $1 million dollar prize.

SEASON PREMIERE

SUNDAY

Private Eyes

Sunday, May 27 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Kissing the Canvas”

After being hired by a boxer to prove a fight was fixed, Shade is sucker-punched when he meets the boxer’s manager: none other than his ex-manager who made off with all of his money! Angie brings in her mother Nora as a gambling advisor to help crack the case, hopefully before their client gets the knockout of her life. Guest stars include Canadian sports legend George Chuvalo, 102.1 The Edge host Fred Kennedy, and Q107 host Ryan Parker.

NETWORK PREMIERE

THURSDAY

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Thursday, May 24 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

Three decades after the Empire’s defeat, a new threat arises in the militant First Order. Stormtrooper defector Finn and the scavenger Rey are caught up in the Resistance’s search for the missing Luke Skywalker.

ALL NEW

MONDAY

Superior Donuts

Monday, May 21 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Balls and Streaks”

Arthur, a Cubs super-fan, is determined to break the consecutive attendance record for opening day games, but when he finds himself without a ticket, he’s left scrambling for a way into Wrigley Field for the first time in 43 years.

Elementary

Monday, May 21 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Our Time is Up”

Watson considers making a major life change after reading her own therapy file while she and Holmes investigate the murder of her former psychologist.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

New episodes air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT

On The Late Show, comedian Stephen Colbert interviews the hottest stars, talented actors, and musicians, and brilliant minds – all while doing his own inimitable brand of comedy. Jon Batiste leads the rocking house–band.

*Guest listings are currently unavailable from Monday, May 21 to Friday, May 25.

SATURDAY

Ransom

Saturday, May 26 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Anatomy of a Lost Cause”

The unthinkable happens when a hostage is executed in the midst of a high stakes negotiation. Faced with self-doubt, Eric and the team must retrace their steps to find their fatal error. However, in their search for fault, the team discovers that the negotiation may not be over.

SUNDAY

Instinct

Sunday, May 27 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Long Shot”

When a woman is shot outside a community centre, Dylan and Lizzie are challenged by the mayor to solve the case in less than 24 hours to quell pressure from the media and special interest groups.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT CANADA

ET Canada airs at 7:30 p.m. in Toronto and the Maritimes, at 7:00 p.m. in BC, at 6:30 p.m. in Winnipeg, Kenora, Regina, and Saskatoon, and at 6 p.m. in all other markets.

Monday, May 21

ET Canada wraps up royal wedding week with the 30-minute special Harry & Meghan: The Royal Wedding Post-Show where viewers can relive all the wedding highlights including the dress, celebrity fanfare, and reception details.

Tuesday, May 22

ET Canada sits down with the cast of 13 Reasons Why to discuss the sophomore season, and Canadian actor-comedian Dan Aykroyd chats about his line of vodka on National Caesar Day.

Wednesday, May 23

Comedian Kathy Griffin dishes details on her Laugh Your Head Off world tour, and ET Canada interviews the Season 14 winner of The Voice.

Thursday, May 24

Oscar® award-winner Sandra Bullock talks about her starring role in the film Ocean’s 8, and ET Canada interviews the winner of Global’s Survivor Season 36.

Friday, May 25

ET Canada sits down with co-stars Jason Priestly and Cindy Sampson to discuss the return of Global’s Private Eyes, and award-winning actress Cate Blanchett discusses her role in Ocean’s 8.

