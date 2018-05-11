Global Primetime Highlights for the Week of May 14, 2018

SEASON FINALES

MONDAY

Chicago Med

Monday, May 14 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“The Tipping Point”

Dr. Rhodes second guesses his decision to remove himself from the team of doctors who work to separate conjoined twins. Elsewhere, Dr. Choi and April make a startling discovery about his sister, Emily, and Dr. Charles uncovers troubling information concerning Dr. Reese’s father.

TUESDAY

NCIS: New Orleans

Tuesday, May 15 – 9 p.m. ET/PT (two-hour finale)

“Checkmate, Part 1 and 2”

Pride assembles an off-the-books team with hacker Elvis Bertrand (guest star Tom Arnold), retired Green Beret Sydney Halliday (guest star Riann Steele), journalist Oliver Crane (guest star Mark Gessner), and attorney Elliott Newman (guest star John Cothran, Jr.), to search for a loophole when he faces a grand jury indictment for abuse of power. Also, Pride and the team uncover a sinister plot during the New Orleans Tricentennial Fleet Week celebration.

WEDNESDAY

SEAL Team

“The Cost of Doing Business”

Wednesday, May 16 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

After Jason lies about the severity of his concussion to get cleared for combat, he and the SEAL Team plan a final mission to avenge Echo Team’s deaths once and for all before they return home from deployment.

Timeless

Wednesday, May 16 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Chinatown”

When Jiya makes a daring escape from Rittenhouse that strands her in San Francisco’s Chinatown in 1888 with no way home, the fractured Time Team goes back to save her in this emotional and action-packed finale that leaves the team questioning everything.

THURSDAY

Chicago Fire

Thursday, May 17 – 8 p.m. ET/PT (two-hour finale)

“One for the Ages”

Boden takes a big step in the pursuit of a major career decision. Meanwhile, Kidd becomes increasingly distrustful of Renee’s (guest star Sarah Shahi) motives with Severide, and Herrmann has trouble bouncing back after a tragedy.

“The Grand Gesture”

Boden’s chances for a promotion are met with potential complications, leading him to take matters into his own hands. Elsewhere, Dawson and Casey don’t see eye to eye on an important decision, while Kidd finds herself struggling to find time with Severide. Then, Brett and Dawson respond to a tough call that quickly turns dangerous.

S.W.A.T.

Thursday, May 17 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Hoax”

A fake 911 call puts Hondo and the SWAT team on the hunt to stop a terrorist group from executing bombing attacks on local communities. Also, Street’s relationship with his recently paroled mother, Karen (guest star Sherilyn Fenn), jeopardizes his career. Then, Jessica is thrown a curveball by her colleague, Michael Plank, president of the police commission.

FRIDAY

Hawaii Five-0

Friday, May 18 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Waiho wale Kahiko (Ancients Exposed)”

McGarrett and Five-0 discover a Russian spy ring hiding in plain sight when a Russian nuclear attack submarine appears off the coast of Waikiki. Also, Tani is conflicted by her unnerving discovery at Adam’s house.

SATURDAY

Rise

Saturday, May 19 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Opening Night”

During opening night of “Spring Awakening” personal crises and dilemmas percolate in the wings backstage as Simon struggles to overcome his biggest fear, Lilette withholds a huge development from Robbie, Robbie has a momentous breakthrough, and Tracey draws a line in the sand. Over the course of one evening, decisions are made that will change Lou and Stanton Drama forever.

SUNDAY

The Simpsons

Sunday, May 20 – 7:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Flander’s Ladder”

After getting struck by lightning, Bart receives visits from ghosts, who want closure only he can provide.

NCIS: Los Angeles

Sunday, May 20 – 8 p.m. ET/PT (two-hour finale)

“A Line in the Sand/Ninguna Salida”

Sam is shot during a firefight with a cartel, and a suspect reveals new information on the whereabouts of Spencer Williams (guest star Lamont Thompson), the man who kidnapped Mosley’s son five years ago. Despite several team members having grave reservations, NCIS travels to Mexico for a daring mission to locate and rescue Mosley’s son.

Madam Secretary

Sunday, May 20 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Night Watch”

Elizabeth and cabinet members brace for the fallout at home and abroad as President Dalton prepares for a retaliatory nuclear attack on a country that has reportedly just launched missiles bound for the US.

ALL NEW

MONDAY

Superior Donuts

Monday, May 14 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Friends without Benefits”

Franco’s girlfriend, Tavi (guest star Shamikah Martinez), begins to wonder if he still has feelings for Sofia when he turns to her for advice. Also, Fawz dons a disguise and goes undercover to try and catch the culprit who’s been stealing from one of his restaurants.

Man With A Plan

Monday, May 14 – 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

“We got a Girl”

Adam and Andi set up Adam’s boss on a date to boost her spirits in the hope that she’ll then be in the mood to have Adam resume work on the mini-mall.

Elementary

Monday, May 14 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Pushing Buttons”

Holmes and Watson enter the world of rare antiquities when they investigate a case in which victim was killed during a Revolutionary War reenactment. Also, as Holmes grows frustrated with the length of his cognitive recovery, he finds solace in his growing friendship with Michael.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

New episodes air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT

On The Late Show, comedian Stephen Colbert interviews the hottest stars, talented actors, and musicians, and brilliant minds – all while doing his own inimitable brand of comedy. Jon Batiste leads the rocking house–band.

Monday, May 14

Anthony Anderson; Glenda Jackson; and Author Michael Pollan.

Tuesday, May 15

Jamie Foxx; and musical performance by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.

Wednesday, May 16

Chadwick Boseman; and stand-up comedy performance by Erik Bergstrom.

Thursday, May 17

Jake Tapper; and musical performance by Liam Payne featuring J. Balvin.

Friday, May 18

Benedict Cumberbatch; and stand-up comedy performance by Mary Gallagher.

TUESDAY

NCIS

Tuesday, May 15 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Fallout”

While Gibbs attends the memorial service for a friend who was lost at sea, he discovers that the deceased, Navy Captain Phillip Brooks (guest star Don Lake), has been hiding in a fallout shelter after his boat was attacked and he swam to shore.

WEDNESDAY

Survivor: Ghost Island

Wednesday, May 16 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Always be Moving”

Showcasing the series’ extensive history, Ghost Island is filled with real idols and advantages from previous seasons, including from Brazil, China, Africa, and Australia, serving as a haunted graveyard for unfortunate choices made by former players. These castaways are competing against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay, and outlast each other in an attempt to become the Sole Survivor.

FRIDAY

Madam Secretary

Friday, May 18 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Protocol”

When terrorists threaten to cause a flood in the Middle East that could kill millions of people, Elizabeth’s hopes of getting a neighbouring country to close the dam fade after the government suddenly goes dark during a coup. Also, Stevie is tasked with finding Russell an activity that will help manage his stress.

SATURDAY

Saturday Night Live

Saturday, May 19 – 11:30 p.m. ET/PT

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. Now in its 43rd Season, the Emmy® Award-winning late-night comedy showcases another year of laughs, surprises and great performances. This week Tina Fey hosts with musical guest Nicki Minaj.

GLOBAL NEWS

Global National

Thursday, May 17 to Saturday, May 19 – 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT

Global’s award-winning flagship newscast, anchored by Dawna Friesen, broadcasts live each evening from Windsor, England providing on-the-ground coverage of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Morning Show

Friday, May 18 – 9 a.m. local/10 a.m. AT.

Carolyn MacKenzie co-hosts the national half-hour program live from Windsor, England.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT CANADA

ET Canada airs at 7:30 p.m. in Toronto and the Maritimes, at 7:00 p.m. in BC, at 6:30 p.m. in Winnipeg, Kenora, Regina, and Saskatoon, and at 6 p.m. in all other markets.

Monday, May 14

ET Canada kicks off Royal Wedding Week with daily updates live from the United Kingdom including an interview with celebrity correspondent Ross Mathews, and the cast of Solo: A Star Wars Story are interviewed.

Tuesday, May 15

Deadpool 2 star and Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds chats with ET Canada at the film’s red carpet premiere, and more with the cast of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Wednesday, May 16

HGTV Canada stars Dave and Kortney Wilson share what to expect from upcoming episodes of Home To Win Season 3, and English socialite Henry Conway dishes on his friendship with Prince Harry.

Thursday, May 17

Country superstar Keith Urban shares details about his latest album Graffiti U and accompanying world tour, and ET Canada provides viewers with a lesson on royal etiquette.

Friday, May 18

ET Canada sits down with the cast of Deadpool 2 to discuss the second instalment of the film, and Hello! Magazine’s royal correspondent Emily Nash provides the latest updates on the Royal Wedding.

Saturday, May 19

Harry & Meghan: Their Love Story – 4:30 a.m. ET/1:30 a.m. PT

Hosted by Cheryl Hickey and Global National’s Dawna Friesen, the one-hour show takes a closer look at the couple’s whirlwind romance. From their secret rendezvous in Toronto to Meghan taking a leap of faith by hopping across the pond to join Harry full time, the special features interviews with royal and celebrity insiders Andrew Morton, Katie Nicholl, and Shinan Govani.

Harry & Meghan: The Royal Wedding

5:30 a.m. ET/2:30 a.m. PT

Broadcasting live from Windsor, hosts Cheryl Hickey, Sangita Patel, and Global National’s Dawna Friesen are joined by special guest co-host Ross Mathews (Celebrity Big Brother, RuPaul’s Drag Race). Along with drop-in guests including royal expert and author Phil Dampier, powerhouse celebrity publicist Simon Jones, Hello! Magazine royal correspondent Emily Nash, and author and fashion expert (formerly with British Vogue) Bronwyn Cosgrave, the broadcast will chronicle all the details of the Royal Wedding, including the procession to St. George’s Chapel and Meghan walking down the aisle to say “I do” to her prince.

