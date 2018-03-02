Global Primetime Highlights for the Week of March 5 2018

SEASON PREMIERE

WEDNESDAY

Big Brother Canada

Wednesday, March 7 – 7 p.m. ET/PT

Hosted by Arisa Cox, the highly anticipated sixth season of Big Brother Canada returns with a new group of houseguests moving into an overhauled house outfitted wall-to-wall with cameras and microphones capturing their every move. Each week the houseguests battle in a series of challenges that give them power or punishment, voting each other out until the fate of the final two is decided by a jury of fellow houseguests. The Season 6 houseguests are competing for a grand prize of $100,000, a European dream vacation for two courtesy of Air Transat, and a $30,000 home furnishing makeover from The Brick.

SUNDAY

Timeless

Sunday, March 11 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“The War to End All Wars”

After barely escaping an explosion at Mason Industries, Wyatt (Matt Lanter) and Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) chase the Mothership back to a French battlefront during World War One to rescue Lucy (Abigail Spencer) from Rittenhouse. There, they discover that Lucy has recruited Marie Curie (guest star Kim Bubbs), the famous French scientist and the only person ever to win two Nobel Prizes. Lucy had recruited her to help save the life of a wounded American soldier, only to learn that the soldier is Lucy’s own great-grandfather who Rittenhouse is bringing to the present to be their leader.

ALL NEW

MONDAY

Kevin Can Wait

Monday, March 5 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“The Whole Enchilada”

After convincing Kevin to break things off with his neighbour, Wendy (guest star Florencia Lozano), who had reeled him in with her delicious meals, Vanessa feels compelled to cook for him despite being culinarily challenged.

Man With A Plan

Monday, March 5 – 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Everybody’s a Winner”

When Andi and Adam disagree about Kate attending a dance with an older boy, Adam tries to outsmart Andi to win the argument.

Superior Donuts

Monday, March 5 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“High Class Problem”

When Franco discovers his new girlfriend, Tavi (guest star Shamikah Martinez) is rich, he begins to wonder if she’s only dating him to make herself look more progressive. Also, Arthur significantly raises the price of his doughnuts to help pay for a new boat motor and winds up attracting the hipster crowd he once rejected – and alienating loyal customers like Randy and Tush.

Chicago Med

Monday, March 5 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Folie A Deux”

After a neighbour is stabbed, Dr. Choi enlists the help of April to figure out who is the real cause of the incident. Meanwhile, Dr. Bekker and Dr. Rhodes expertise is put to the test when Noah (guest star Roland Buck III) misdiagnoses a patient. Elsewhere, Dr. Charles is put in an uncomfortable position when Dr. Reese’s estranged father comes to him as a patient without her knowledge. Then, Dr. Manning rushes to save a baby with whooping cough.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

New episodes air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT

On The Late Show, comedian Stephen Colbert interviews the hottest stars, talented actors, and musicians, and brilliant minds – all while doing his own inimitable brand of comedy. Jon Batiste leads the rocking house–band.

Monday, March 5

David Oyelowo; Chelsea Clinton; Martha Stewart

Tuesday, March 6

Oprah Winfrey; Justin Hartley

Wednesday, March 7

Reese Witherspoon; Olympic Bronze Medalist Adam Rippon; musical performance by Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite

Thursday, March 8

Mindy Kaling; Chris Hayes; stand-up comedy performance by Amberia Allen

Friday, March 9

Helen Mirren; interview with and musical performance by David Byrne



TUESDAY

NCIS

Tuesday, March 6 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Handle With Care”

Gibbs and the team work to clear the name of retired Marine Sergeant John Ross (guest star Drew Carey) when cyanide is found in one of the hundreds of care packages he sends to active-duty Marines.

Bull

Tuesday, March 6 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Absolution”

Bull seizes upon the opportunity to get a new trial for an old client when doubt is cast upon evidence that helped convict him of murder 14 years earlier. Meanwhile, Danny is reluctant to work with Cable’s replacement.

NCIS: New Orleans

Tuesday, March 6 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Empathy”

NCIS investigates the disappearance of a congressional aide after a hitman saves her from two men posing as NCIS agents. Also, Lasalle struggles with life-altering decisions regarding his brother’s future.

WEDNESDAY

Survivor: Ghost Island

Wednesday, March 7 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Only Time Will Tell”

Showcasing the series’ extensive history, Ghost Island is filled with real idols and advantages from previous seasons, including from Brazil, China, Africa, and Australia, serving as a haunted graveyard for unfortunate choices made by former players. These castaways will be forced to compete against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay, and outlast each other in an attempt to become the Sole Survivor.

9-1-1

Wednesday, March 7 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Karma’s a Bitch”

What goes around comes around for an unremorseful widower, an arrogant fitness club owner, and an unsuspecting thief. Meanwhile, Bobby gets a surprising phone call from his doctor after donating at Chimney’s blood drive. Then, Athena confronts Michael after having a heart-to-heart with their kids.

Chicago PD

Wednesday, March 7 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Profiles”

During the 100th episode, Intelligence investigates a string of bombings targeting members of the media. Racing against a ticking clock, the team enlists Firehouse 51 to help examine the devices and prevent the next attack.

THURSDAY

Seal Team

Thursday, March 8 – 7 p.m. ET/PT

“No Man’s Land”

Jason and the SEAL Team close in on avenging the deaths of Echo Team when they find the money that funded their murder on a nearby poppy farm that was previously used to make heroin. Elsewhere, Jason meets an intriguing woman on the base.

Big Brother Canada

Thursday, March 8 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

It’s eviction night in the Big Brother Canada house! Who will be sent packing? Who will become HOH?

Will & Grace

Thursday, March 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Sweatshop Annie & The Annoying Baby Shower”

A baby shower makes Grace and Will question their life choices. Meanwhile, Karen and Jack find a way to combine child labour with musical theatre. In this episode, Jennifer Lopez will pull double duty guest-starring as both herself and her character on Global’s Shades of Blue, Detective Harlee Santos.

A.P. Bio

Thursday, March 8 – 9:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Dating Toledoans”

Jack reluctantly agrees to go out on the town with Mary, Stef, and Michelle, however his superiority complex proves difficult for the women of Toledo to overcome. Elsewhere, Principal Durbin feels threatened when Helen (guest star Paula Pell) fills in for him on the school’s video morning announcements.

S.W.A.T.

Thursday, March 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Ghosts”

Hondo and the team go on the hunt for a serial killer who escaped justice two years prior by faking his death. Also, Hondo worries that Buck Spivey, the team’s former leader, is spiraling into depression in the aftermath of being fired from the department.

FRIDAY

MacGyver

Friday, March 9 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Beer Trap & Mob Boss”

Mac, Jack, and Riley set out to find a mobster-turned-informant after he’s kidnapped and taken to Chernobyl by an international crime boss who’s worried he will deliver incriminating information to the CIA. Meanwhile, Bozer struggles to keep a secret from Matty.

Hawaii Five-0

Friday, March 9 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Holapi Ke Ahi, Koe Iho Ka Lehu (The Fire Blazed Up, Then Only Ashes Were Left)”

Adam’s mission to take down organized crime on the Island goes sideways when deadly chlorine gas he was using to bait a big fish falls into the wrong hands. Also, Adam begins to doubt Jessie’s allegiance.

Chicago Fire

Friday, March 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Hiding Not Seeking”

During the special Chicago cross-over episode, Voight (guest star Jason Beghe) and Antonio (guest star Jon Seda) are working to track down a bombing suspect and meet with Chief Boden who unwillingly agrees to let Dawson and Brett go undercover. As the investigation continues, Boden, Casey, and Severide lend their skilled expertise in the investigation. Elsewhere, Kidd and Zach’s (guest star Daniel Di Tomasso) relationship hits a bump and Cruz has a hard time expressing his true feelings for Brett. Meanwhile, Herrmann and Connie (guest star DuShon Monique Brown) are forced to come up with an alternative solution when two birthday parties are booked on the same day at the firehouse.

SATURDAY

Saturday Night Live

Saturday, March 10 – 11:30 p.m. ET/PT

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. Now in its 43rd Season, the Emmy® Award-winning late-night comedy showcases another year of laughs, surprises and great performances. This week Sterling K. Brown hosts with musical guest James Bay.

SUNDAY

The Simpsons

Sunday, March 11 – 7:30 p.m. ET/PT

“3 Scenes Plus A Tag From a Marriage”

Homer and Marge recount the story of their transition from loving their life without kids to being miserable parents.

Madam Secretary

Sunday, March 11 – 8 p.m. ET/PT (*one time only)

“Reading the Signs”

Elizabeth seeks creative solutions when the president of Sri Lanka’s psychic convinces him to not move forward with a trade agreement with the U.S. Also, Alison grapples with guilt for missing the warning signs after her college roommate attempts suicide, and Henry makes an abrupt career decision,

NCIS: Los Angles

Sunday, March 11 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Goodbye, Vietnam”

Callen, Sam, Kensi and Deeks join Hetty’s team from the Vietnam War, Sterling Bridges (guest star James Remar), A.J. Chegwidden (guest star John M. Jackson) and Charles Langston (guest star Carl Lumbly), pursue in a dangerous and off-the-books rescue mission to save Hetty from her captors in Vietnam. Also, Mosley calls in Nell’s sister, homeland security specialist Sydney Jones (guest star Ashley Spillers), to assist the team in Los Angeles with processing evidence connected to Hetty’s time in Vietnam.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT CANADA

ET Canada airs at 7:30 p.m. in Toronto and the Maritimes, at 7:00 p.m. in BC, at 6:30 p.m. in Winnipeg, Kenora, Regina, and Saskatoon, and at 6 p.m. in all other markets.

Monday, March 5

ET Canada delivers highlights from The 90th Oscars®, and actress Alicia Vikander dishes on becoming Lara Croft in the new Tomb Raider film.

Tuesday, March 6

Actors Chris Pine and Gugu Mbatha-Raw discuss their starring roles in the film A Wrinkle in Time, and ET Canada sits down with Big Brother Canada host Arisa Cox to dish about the new Season.

Wednesday, March 7

ET Canada is pre-empted.

Thursday, March 8

ET Canada is pre-empted.

Friday, March 9

ET Canada catches up with award-winning actress Helen Mirren in Toronto, and the first Big Brother Canada Season 6 evictee is interviewed.

