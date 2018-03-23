Global Primetime Highlights for the Week of March 26, 2018

ALL NEW

MONDAY

Kevin Can Wait

Monday, March 26 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Forty Seven Candles”

Vanessa thinks she’s friendless when none of her pals are available to go to dinner with her on her birthday. Feeling lonely while waiting for Kevin to pick her up for what she thinks is just a dinner for two, Vanessa gets tipsy with Kyle, and the two share a flirtatious moment.

Man with a Plan

Monday, March 26 – 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Out With the In-Laws”

When Andi’s folks decide to visit them for Easter, Adam and Andi have to keep the peace between both sets of parents.

Big Brother Canada

Monday, March 26 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

The houseguests face nomination in tonight’s episode of Big Brother Canada.

Chicago Med

Monday, March 26– 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Best Laid Plans”

When a mother makes a decision regarding the care of her vegetative adult son, Dr. Halstead and Dr. Manning find themselves at odds. Meanwhile, Dr. Rhodes goes behind Dr. Bekker’s back to figure out a way to get his patient at the top of the transplant list. Then, Dr. Choi is at a loss when a woman in the waiting room falls asleep and won’t wake up.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

New episodes air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT

On The Late Show, comedian Stephen Colbert interviews the hottest stars, talented actors, and musicians, and brilliant minds – all while doing his own inimitable brand of comedy. Jon Batiste leads the rocking house–band.

Monday, March 26

Sean Penn; Sara Gilbert; musical performance by Bishop Briggs

Tuesday, March 27

Samantha Bee; Leslie Odom Jr.; Comedian Tom Segura

Wednesday, March 28

Dana Carvey; Simon Pegg; YouTube personality Coyote Peterson

Thursday, March 29

Emily Blunt; John Heilemann & Alex Wagner; musical performance by Kacey Musgraves

Friday, March 30

Bryan Cranston; President Jimmy Carter

TUESDAY

Rise

Tuesday March 27 – 7 p.m. ET/PT

“What Flowers May Bloom”

When Lou describes his vision for the show’s staging and design, Tracey questions his every decision. However, it’s Simon’s bombshell news that forces Lou to ask himself whether picking this controversial show was worth the cost. Meanwhile, coach Strickland attempts to rehabilitate Gordy while Gale worries for Maashous. Then, Lilette struggles to contain her feelings for Robbie after discovering another side of him.

NCIS

Tuesday, March 27 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Death From Above”

The NCIS headquarters are evacuated after the team discovers a body as well as bomb materials on the roof of the squad room. Also, the team reads the first draft of Ducky’s book.

Bull

Tuesday, March 27 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Bad Medicine”

Bull helps a doctor who crossed state lines to purchase a marijuana-derived oil to treat her patients in Virginia, where the oil is illegal. But the case is complicated when Assistant U.S. Attorney Sylvia Banner (guest star Dana Delany) has the DEA arrest her for possession with intent to distribute.

NCIS: New Orleans

Tuesday, March 27 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Welcome to the Jungle”

Pride, Sebastian, and Tammy travel to South America after Pride is personally requested by a former colleague to assist with a classified operation that has been compromised.

WEDNESDAY

Big Brother Canada

Wednesday, March 28 – 7 p.m. ET/PT

One houseguest will win the coveted Power of Veto – the ability to veto a nominee up for eviction!

Survivor: Ghost Island

Wednesday, March 28 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

Showcasing the series’ extensive history, Ghost Island is filled with real idols and advantages from previous seasons, including from Brazil, China, Africa, and Australia, serving as a haunted graveyard for unfortunate choices made by former players. These castaways are competing against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay, and outlast each other in an attempt to become the Sole Survivor.

Seal Team

Wednesday, March 28 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“In Name Only”

As Jason and the SEAL Team come closer to avenging the loss of Echo Team, Mandy takes matters into her own hands after her boss won’t greenlight her mission to take out their biggest target. Also, Jason is unsure of where his relationship with Amy stands.

Madam Secretary

Wednesday, March 28 – 10 p.m. ET/PT (*one time only)

“The Unnamed”

Elizabeth and the team are caught in an uncertain situation when they are about to award a foreign leader with the Medal of Freedom but learn he may have known that a minority group in his country is being persecuted. Also, President Dalton doubts his ability to return to office after being cleared by his doctor, and a past family grievance is brought to light when Henry’s sister pays a visit.

THURSDAY

Big Brother Canada

Thursday, March 29 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

It’s eviction night in the Big Brother Canada house! Who will be sent packing? Who will become HOH?

Will & Grace

Thursday, March 29 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“One Job”

Grace brings Will for support when she goes home to celebrate her deceased mother’s birthday. Meanwhile, Jack’s faith in love is crushed after breaking up with Drew (guest star Ryan Pinkston) and uncovering a secret in Karen’s marriage.

A.P. Bio

Thursday, March 29 – 9:30 p.m. ET/PT

“We Don’t Party”

Jack finds out his ex-girlfriend Meredith (guest star Collette Wolfe) needs a venue for a charity fundraiser and has the perfect place: his student Victor’s house. Victor (guest star Jacob Houston) and the other kids are inspired by Jack to party for the first time.

S.W.A.T.

Thursday, March 29 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Crews”

The job becomes personal for Hondo when his criminal informant friend is killed while seeking information about a robbery crew that a joint SWAT and FBI task force is trying to capture. Also, when the FBI task force leader acts erratically, Jessica worries the woman’s behaviour will endanger the team in the field.

FRIDAY

MacGyver

Friday, March 30 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Riley & Airplane”

When Matty and the team search for a former government tech who stole classified Intel and has been evading capture, they reunite with the Coltons, the family of bounty hunters, who are pursuing the same man for different reasons.

Hawaii Five-O

Friday, March 30 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Ho’oko Kuleana (To Do One’s Duty)”

The ex-wife of the man who shot Danny comes to Oahu and reveals how Danny’s protection during a dangerous domestic dispute when he was in New Jersey helped save her life. Meanwhile, Tani and Junior are assigned to walk the beat as uniformed officers for the day, and Adam is framed for the murder of the crime boss he has been tracking.

Chicago Fire

Friday, March 30 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“The One That Matters Most”

Herrmann, along with members of house 51, struggle to come to terms with an injury to one of their own, and then must deal with the new temporary replacement (guest star Damon Dayoub). Meanwhile, Boden ponders some interesting news while Kidd has a hard time keeping a secret.

SUNDAY

The Simpsons

Sunday, April 1 – 7:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Fears of a Clown”

Bart goes to prankster rehab after a clown-mask prank terrifies the town and destroys Krusty’s career. A tortured Krusty then tries his hand at serious drama with a regional theatre company.

Instinct

Sunday, April 1 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Secrets and Lies”

The murder of a young man who recently left his family’s religious community leads Dylan and Lizzie to a series of possible suspects, including a short-tempered photographer and a mysterious girl with amnesia. Also, Lizzie’s younger sister, Katie (guest star Genevieve Angelson), unexpectedly drops by for a visit.

NCIS: Los Angeles

Sunday, April 1 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“The Monster”

While investigating a missing person’s case, the team uncovers a killer who puts on shows for high-paying voyeurs. Also, Mosley assigns Callen as her partner on a joint ATF mission to apprehend someone from her past.

Madam Secretary

Sunday, April 1 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“My Funny Valentine”

As the 20th anniversary of the American embassy bombing in Mali approaches, emotions run high among the State Department staff, who had personal connections to lives lost that day. This includes Elizabeth, who must decide if the U.S. should lift sanctions against the country deemed responsible. Meanwhile, Henry tries to help Jason breakup with Piper.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT CANADA

ET Canada airs at 7:30 p.m. in Toronto and the Maritimes, at 7:00 p.m. in BC, at 6:30 p.m. in Winnipeg, Kenora, Regina, and Saskatoon, and at 6 p.m. in all other markets.

Monday, March 26

ET Canada interviews the nominees and winners at the 2018 Juno Awards, and actress Emily Blunt talks about her new horror film, A Quiet Place.

Tuesday, March 27

ET Canada is pre-empted.

Wednesday, March 28

ET Canada is pre-empted.

Thursday, March 29

ET Canada goes behind the scenes of Food Network Canada’s Top Chef Canada Season 6 photo shoot to interview head judge chef Mark McEwan, and Judge Judy discusses the success of her long-running TV series.

Friday, March 30

The half-hour special ET Canada Presents: Inspiring Women features a series of interviews with influential women in Hollywood who push boundaries and challenge the status quo including Helen Mirren, Oprah, Lupita Nyong’o, Natalie Portman, Camilla Cabello, and Meghan Trainor.

