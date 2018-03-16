Global Primetime Highlights for the Week of March 19, 2018

SEASON FINALE

WEDNESDAY

9-1-1

Wednesday, March 21 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“A Whole New You”

The first responders take calls to help an unusual domestic disturbance, a “death” at a psychic’s and a horrific motorcycle crash. Meanwhile, Bobby dips his toe into the dating pool while Abby takes a walk down memory lane. Then, Buck is confronted by his past actions and Athena tries to start her new life.

ALL NEW

MONDAY

Kevin Can Wait

Monday, March 19 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Delivery Guy”

Vanessa convinces Kevin to go on a TV talk show with the “baby boy” he helped deliver years ago as a cop. However, her plan to promote their company backfires when Kevin runs into his arch nemesis, Frank Munson (guest star Ricardo Chavira), at the appearance.



Man with a Plan

Monday, March 19 – 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

“March Madness”

When Adam and Andi lose footage of an intimate moment they accidentally recorded, they have to track it down before anyone can see it.

Big Brother Canada

Monday, March 19 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

The houseguests face nomination in tonight’s episode of Big Brother Canada.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

New episodes air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT

On The Late Show, comedian Stephen Colbert interviews the hottest stars, talented actors, and musicians, and brilliant minds – all while doing his own inimitable brand of comedy. Jon Batiste leads the rocking house–band.

Monday, March 19

Drew Barrymore; Adam Devine; musical performance by Moby.

Tuesday, March 20

Hilary Swank; Thomas Middleditch; stand-up comedy performance by Rory Albanese.

Wednesday, March 7

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys.

TUESDAY

Rise

Tuesday March 20 – 9 p.m. ET/PT (*one time only)

“Most of All to Dream”

Lou is brought down to earth when his production budget is slashed. Meanwhile, Coach Strickland vindictively monopolizes Robbie’s time, and he has a conflict with Tracey. Then, Lilette finds herself starting to fall for Robbie, while Simon contends with conflicting feelings about his role in the show. Elsewhere, Michael finds support within the theatre troupe and Gwen acts out in rehearsals in response to tensions at home.

Chicago Med

Tuesday, March 20 – 10 p.m. ET/PT (*one time only)

“Born This Way”

Upon hearing news of a pregnant teen, Dr. Manning and Dr. Choi venture to a homeless encampment to help deliver a baby under dire circumstances. Then, Dr. Rhodes and Dr. Bekker argue about the best way to treat a young boy with a chronic disease. Meanwhile, Dr. Halstead and April are put in an uncomfortable situation when they find out their patient is a pedophile. Elsewhere, Goodwin and Maggie have to deal with a lawsuit against the hospital. While Dr. Charles learns of important news pertaining to Dr. Reese’s father (guest star Michel Gill).

WEDNESDAY

Big Brother Canada

Wednesday, March 21 – 7 p.m. ET/PT

One houseguest will win the coveted Power of Veto – the ability to veto a nominee up for eviction!

Survivor: Ghost Island

Wednesday, March 21 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

Showcasing the series’ extensive history, Ghost Island is filled with real idols and advantages from previous seasons, including from Brazil, China, Africa, and Australia, serving as a haunted graveyard for unfortunate choices made by former players. These castaways are competing against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay, and outlast each other in an attempt to become the Sole Survivor.

Chicago PD

Wednesday, March 21 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Ghosts”

Upton brings back an old undercover identity to help take down a meth ring spearheaded by a former criminal contact. Then, with pressure from Woods (guest star Mykelti Williamson) mounting, Voight calls in a favour for Olinksy.

THURSDAY

Big Brother Canada

Thursday, March 22 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

It’s eviction night in the Big Brother Canada house! Who will be sent packing? Who will become HOH?

Chicago Fire

Thursday, March 22 – 9 p.m. ET/PT (*one time only)

“Looking For a Lifeline”

After responding to a car accident, Casey and Dawson become skeptical when a domineering husband continues to answer for his injured wife. Then, Cruz becomes frustrated with Herrmann and Mouch when he discovers they have contacted people regarding his “Slamigan” invention without his knowledge. Elsewhere, Kidd uncovers something meaningful and important to Severide, while Brett discovers some potentially unsettling news.

Chicago Fire

Thursday, March 22 – 10 p.m. ET/PT (*one time only)

“The Chance to Forgive”

In response to a call involving a residential fire, Otis and Kidd’s lives are suddenly put in jeopardy when gunfire goes off inside the house. Meanwhile, Dawson comforts Brett during an especially trying time. Then, Casey begins to notice that romance might be going on within the firehouse.

FRIDAY

Seal Team

Friday, March 23 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Never Get Out of the Boat”

Jason leads the SEAL Team on a dangerous daytime mission where Sonny is wounded and must now rely on Clay and his brothers to save his life. Also, Jason sees more of Amy, and Clay struggles with his long-distance relationship with Stella.

Madam Secretary

Friday, March 23 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Refuge”

Jay and Kat devise a way to help persecuted foreign LGBTQ citizens escape their country while their U.S. homeland security applications are processed. However, when the country closes its borders, Jay and Kat are forced to change that plan quickly, as it could now threaten their relationship with neighbouring allies.

SUNDAY

The Simpsons

Sunday, March 25 – 7:30 p.m. ET/PT

“3 Scenes plus a Tag from a Marriage”

Homer and Marge recount the story of their transition from loving their life without kids to being miserable parents.

Instinct

Sunday, March 25 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Wild Game”

Although Dylan has returned to teaching, Lizzie calls upon his expertise with profiling sociopaths to assist with a bizarre case in which a venture capitalist was murdered and his body ritualistically displayed.

NCIS: Los Angles

Sunday, March 25 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Warrior of Peace”

Callen pursues every alternative when the Diplomatic Security Service apprehends his father, Nikita Aleksandr Reznikov (guest star Daniel J. Travanti), as part of an exchange for two American photographers being held hostage in Iran.

Timeless

Sunday, March 25 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Hollywoodland”

When a Rittenhouse sleeper agent in 1941 Hollywood steals the only copy of Citizen Kane, Lucy, Wyatt, and Rufus team up with Hedy Lamarr (guest star Alyssa Sutherland) to get it back. Hedy Lamarr turns out to be not only a glamorous movie star but also a scientific wizard whose discoveries led to the invention of Wi-Fi.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT CANADA

ET Canada airs at 7:30 p.m. in Toronto and the Maritimes, at 7:00 p.m. in BC, at 6:30 p.m. in Winnipeg, Kenora, Regina, and Saskatoon, and at 6 p.m. in all other markets.

Monday, March 19

Singer-songwriter Jann Arden sits down with ET Canada to discuss her new album These Are the Days, and actor Shemar Moore shares insights on Global’s S.W.A.T. season finale.

Tuesday, March 20

Award-winning singer Demi Lovato shares the inspiration behind her Tell Me You Love Me world tour, and ET Canada catches up with HGTV Canada’s Masters of Flip stars Dave and Kortney Wilson.

Wednesday, March 21

ET Canada is pre-empted.

Thursday, March 22

ET Canada hangs with actors Leslie Mann and John Cena to chat about their new film Blockers, and actor Adam Devine dishes on his latest project Game Over, Man!.

Friday, March 23

Vikings co-stars Clive Standen and Katheryn Winnick talk about what to expect from the remaining episodes of the HISTORY series, and Tiffani Thiesson sits down with ET Canada to discuss her new series Alexa & Katie.

