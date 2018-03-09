Global Primetime Highlights for the Week of March 12, 2018

SEASON PREMIERES

TUESDAY

Rise

Tuesday, March 13 – 10:00 p.m. ET/PT

“Pilot”

Lou Mazzuchelli (Josh Radnor) an uninspired English teacher at Stanton High, petitions to take over as director of the school’s theatre program in an attempt to revitalize his passion for teaching. However, he quickly realizes he has his work cut out for him. His controversial decision to change the musical to the more provocative Spring Awakening and his atypical casting choices create a ripple effect for the program’s assistant director Tracey Wolfe (Rosie Perez), the school’s football coach Sam Strickland (Joe Tippett), and the students in the show.

SUNDAY

Instinct

Sunday, March 18 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Pilot”

Former CIA operative Dr. Dylan Reinhart (Alan Cumming) is lured back to his old life when NYPD detective Lizzie Needham (Bojana Novakovic) needs his help to stop a serial killer, on the series premiere of Instinct.

ALL NEW

MONDAY

Man with a Plan

Monday, March 12 – 8:00 p.m. ET/PT

“The Party Planner”

Adam attempts to organize a birthday dinner for Andi and he discovers that managing guests isn’t easy.

Big Brother Canada

Monday, March 12 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

The houseguests face nomination in tonight’s episode of Big Brother Canada.

The Wall

Monday, March 12 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Chris and Paris”

From executive producer and NBA superstar LeBron James and hosted by Chris Hardwick, The Wall is a heart-stopping game with more than $12 million on the line every night – and up to $3 million on a single drop. At four-stories high, “The Wall” was built for one purpose – to change peoples’ lives. With tremendous cash prizes at stake, this game can change lives in an instant.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

New episodes air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT

On The Late Show, comedian Stephen Colbert interviews the hottest stars, talented actors, and musicians, and brilliant minds – all while doing his own inimitable brand of comedy. Jon Batiste leads the rocking house–band.

Monday, March 12



Tom Brady; Sean Bean; stand-up comedy performance by Emmy Blotnick.

Tuesday, March 13

Angela Bassett; Jimmy O. Yang; musical performance by Jack Johnson.

Wednesday, March 14

Paul Giamatti; musical performance by Brandi Carlile.

Thursday, March 15

Repeat episode.

Friday, March 16

Repeat episode.

TUESDAY

NCIS: New Orleans

Tuesday, March 13 – 7 p.m. ET/PT

“Treasure Hunt”

During the annual Louisiana Pirate Festival, the NCIS team investigates the murder of a navy captain who was searching for a valuable 200-year-old marble and gold fleur-de-lis.

NCIS

Tuesday, March 13 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“One Man’s Trash”

Gibbs and Ducky see an antique war stick on television that could be the missing murder weapon to a 16-year-old cold case.

Bull

Tuesday, March 13 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Gag Order”

Bull agrees to help Chunk’s daughter, Anna (guest star Jazzy Williams) when her journalism professor, Chloe (guest star Nikki M. James), is sued by a dating app developer for trying to steal data for an exposé she’s writing about sexual assault cover-ups. But the stakes are raised when the company alleges that she actually stole proprietary information and intended to sell it to a competitor.

WEDNESDAY

Big Brother Canada

Wednesday, March 14 – 7 p.m. ET/PT

One houseguest will win the coveted Power of Veto – the ability to veto a nominee up for eviction!

Survivor: Ghost Island

Wednesday, March 14 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

Showcasing the series’ extensive history, Ghost Island is filled with real idols and advantages from previous seasons, including from Brazil, China, Africa, and Australia, serving as a haunted graveyard for unfortunate choices made by former players. These castaways are forced to compete against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay, and outlast each other in an attempt to become the Sole Survivor.

9-1-1

Wednesday, March 14 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Trapped”

The first responders race to help a homeless man crushed in a garbage truck, a mother and son in a crashed elevator, and extreme hoarders entombed in their house. Meanwhile, Athena jumps into the dating pool, as Buck and Abby’s relationship is tested by her ailing mother.

Chicago PD

Wednesday, March 14 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Breaking Point”

When a prominent Alderman known for his urban revitalization efforts is killed, intelligence looks into the corruption haunting his neighbourhood. Meanwhile Olinsky feels pressure after receiving an ultimatum from Woods (guest star Mykelti Williamson).

THURSDAY

Big Brother Canada

Thursday, March 15 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

It’s eviction night in the Big Brother Canada house! Who will be sent packing? Who will become HOH?

Will & Grace

Thursday, March 15 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“The Beefcake and the Cake Beef”

Will rekindles a relationship with his first love against Jack’s advice. Meanwhile, Grace reluctantly fights for Karen’s civil rights when a bakery refuses to make a cake she wants. Vanessa Bayer, Cheyenne Jackson, and Anthony Ramos guest star.

A.P. Bio

Thursday, March 15 – 9:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Freakin’ Enamored”

When Jack is attracted to a student’s mother (guest star Erinn Hayes) at a parent-teacher conference, he feigns interest in her son, Colin. Meanwhile, a group of parents complain to Principal Durbin when they notice a piece of controversial student art from Mary’s class.

SATURDAY

Saturday Night Live

Saturday, March 17 – 11:30 p.m. ET/PT

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. Now in its 43rd Season, the Emmy® Award-winning late-night comedy showcases another year of laughs, surprises and great performances. This week Bill Hader hosts with musical guest Arcade Fire.

SUNDAY

The Simpsons

Sunday, March 18 – 7:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Homer is Where the Art Isn’t”

When Homer is accused of stealing a million-dollar painting, only a detective from the 1970s can clear his name, or send him to jail. It’s a classic impossible mystery.

NCIS: Los Angles

Sunday, March 18 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Liabilities”

Callen and Sam pull Granger’s daughter, former spy Jennifer Kim, from witness protection to help the team locate an underground spy who has obtained an arsenal of bomb materials.

Timeless

Sunday, March 18 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“The Darlington 500”

The Time Team chases Rittenhouse to a stock car race in the 1950s where Wyatt learns that his favourite race car driver is actually a Rittenhouse sleeper agent on a mission to destroy the American car industry. To stop the Rittenhouse plan, Wyatt, Lucy, and Rufus team up with Wendell Scott (guest star Joseph Lee Anderson), the first African-American NASCAR driver.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT CANADA

ET Canada airs at 7:30 p.m. in Toronto and the Maritimes, at 7:00 p.m. in BC, at 6:30 p.m. in Winnipeg, Kenora, Regina, and Saskatoon, and at 6 p.m. in all other markets.

Monday, March 12

Award-winning actress Drew Barrymore discusses the second season return of Santa Clarita Diet, and ET Canada delivers highlights from the 2018 Canadian Screen Awards.

Tuesday, March 13

ET Canada is pre-empted.

Wednesday, March 14

ET Canada is pre-empted.

Thursday, March 15

ET Canada catches up with the star of Global’s A.P. Bio, Glenn Howerton, and performer “Weird Al” Yankovic chats about returning to the stage for a North American tour.

Friday, March 16

ET Canada sits down with the Alan Cumming who stars in Global’s new drama Instinct, and actor Neil Patrick Harris talks the season return of A Series of Unfortunate Events.

