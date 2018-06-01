Global Primetime Highlights for the Week of June 4, 2018

ALL NEW

MONDAY

Elementary

Monday, June 4 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Give Me the Finger”

Holmes and Watson enter the world of nuclear security when they investigate the murder of an ex-Yakuza gang member. Also, Capt. Gregson is blindsided by a stunning personal confession from his daughter, Hannah (guest star Liza J. Bennett), a police sergeant.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

New episodes air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT

On The Late Show, comedian Stephen Colbert interviews the hottest stars, talented actors, and musicians, and brilliant minds – all while doing his own inimitable brand of comedy. Jon Batiste leads the rocking house–band.

*Guest listings are currently unavailable from Monday, June 4 to Friday, June 8.

WEDNESDAY

Reverie

Wednesday, June 6 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Bond, Jane Bond.”

When a client becomes addicted to a “Jane Bond” adventure, Mara must help her assemble the missing pieces in her life to save her. At the same time, Mara deals with the unanticipated side effects of Reverie.

SATURDAY

Ransom

Saturday, June 9 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Hardline”

Eric is given the impossible task of negotiating the release of the daughter of the prime minister of the Netherlands – a woman who takes a public hardline on never paying kidnappers’ ransoms.

SUNDAY

Private Eyes

Sunday, June 10 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Getaway with Murder”

Shade and Angie are hired by the owner of a luxurious rustic lodge to investigate an infidelity case. Thinking it’ll be a breeze and a good opportunity for a mini-vacation, they invite Ken and Mel along to join them. But when their client’s husband ends up dead and the local sheriff proves to be out of his depth, they ditch their dates to solve the case – ultimately leaving them out in the cold.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT CANADA

ET Canada airs at 7:30 p.m. in Toronto and the Maritimes, at 7:00 p.m. in BC, at 6:30 p.m. in Winnipeg, Kenora, Regina, and Saskatoon, and at 6 p.m. in all other markets.

Monday, June 4

In a Canadian exclusive interview, ET Canada sits down with pop band The Backstreet Boys to discuss their upcoming album and Las Vegas residency, and country group Lanco are profiled.

Tuesday, June 5

ET Canada catches up with the stars of the dramedy series Dear White People to chat about the sophomore season.

Wednesday, June 6

ET Canada Presents: Country Superstars Brought to you by Chevrolet, a half-hour special looking ahead to Canada’s upcoming pre-eminent country music festival. Celebrating all things country music, the special features interviews with some of the biggest names in the genre including Keith Urban.

Thursday, June 7

ET Canada provides viewers with a Fall TV Preview of all the new and returning series coming to Global and Corus’ Specialty networks, and the cast of ABC Spark’s Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger are interviewed about the new series.

Friday, June 8

Golden Globe® award winner Toni Colette discusses her new horror flick Hereditary, and HQ Trivia host Scott Rogowsky drops by the ET Canada studio to dish on the success of the gaming app.

Programming subject to change.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

