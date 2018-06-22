Global Primetime Highlights for the Week of June 25, 2018

SEASON PREMIERES

MONDAY

Salvation

Monday, June 25 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Fall Out”

The secret of the asteroid becomes public following a nuclear incident, setting the world on a dangerous course. Darius (Santiago Cabrera), Grace (Jennifer Finnigan), Liam (Charlie Rowe), and Harris (Ian Anthony Dale) must adapt to new roles in an ever-shifting landscape of fear and civil unrest.

WEDNESDAY

Big Brother

Wednesday, June 27 – 8 p.m. ET/PT (two-night premiere event)

“Premiere”

Returning for a milestone 20th season, 16 new houseguests enter the Big Brother house during the highly anticipated two-night premiere event. Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and more than 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining houseguest receiving the grand prize of $500,000. The conclusion to the two-night premiere event airs Thursday, June 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

Following the two-night premiere, new episodes air on Global Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT beginning July 1, Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning July 4, and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning July 5.

SEASON FINALES

SATURDAY

Ransom

Saturday, June 30 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Promised Land”

While Eric negotiates the release of a married couple held by illegal migrants, things take a turn for the worse when the Coyotes who were imprisoning the migrants appear, holding Eric, the couple, and the migrants hostage. Tasked with negotiating with two separate captors, the migrants and the Coyotes, Eric begins to uncover that one of the migrants isn’t who they say they are.

Ransom

Saturday, June 30 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Semaphore”

A longtime adversary threatens to make Eric’s daughter a murderer if he doesn’t succeed at negotiating a high-stakes business deal for a new cryptocurrency which could destabilize the world economy.

SUNDAY

Instinct

Sunday, July 1 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Tribal”

Dylan and Lizzie investigate the murder of Joan’s protégé, Kristy (guest star Paton Ashbrook), uncovering long-buried secrets worth killing over. Also, Dylan and Andy apply to adopt a child, and Lizzie’s reliance on Julian’s illicitly obtained information puts a promotion in jeopardy.

ALL NEW

MONDAY

Elementary

Monday, June 25 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Nobody Lives Forever”

Holmes’ former sobriety sponsor, Alfredo (guest star Ato Essandoh), asks for his help with an illegal endeavor in order to save his brother. Also, Holmes and Watson investigate the poisoning of a biology professor who was working on a secret genetics project prior to being killed.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

New episodes air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT

On The Late Show, comedian Stephen Colbert interviews the hottest stars, talented actors, and musicians, and brilliant minds – all while doing his own inimitable brand of comedy. Jon Batiste leads the rocking house–band.

*Guest listings are currently unavailable from Monday, June 25 to Friday, June 29.

WEDNESDAY

Reverie

Wednesday, June 27 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Altum Somnum”

Monica Shaw seeks help from the team after a bombing kills dozens of people. Meanwhile, Mara must dive into the mind of a coma victim to try and identify the perpetrator.

THURSDAY

The Wall

Thursday, June 28 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Reuben and Sandy”

From executive producer and NBA superstar LeBron James comes The Wall, a heart-stopping game with more than $12 million on the line every night – and up to $3 million on a single drop. At four-stories high, “The Wall” was built for one purpose – to change peoples’ lives. With tremendous cash prizes at stake, this game can change lives in an instant.

SUNDAY

Shades of Blue

Sunday, July 1 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“That Way Madness Lies”

Harlee questions her own sanity as Wozniak keeps secrets from those closest to him. Elsewhere, Loman intimidates a witness.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT CANADA

ET Canada airs at 7:30 p.m. in Toronto and the Maritimes, at 7:00 p.m. in BC, at 6:30 p.m. in Winnipeg, Regina, and Saskatoon, and at 7 p.m. in all other markets.

Monday, June 25

ET Canada delivers highlights from the 18th annual BET Awards, and actor Paul Rudd chats about reprising his role in the action film Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Tuesday, June 26

Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes opens up to ET Canada about the inspiration behind his new music, and the cast of New Amsterdam talk about the highly anticipated series coming to Global this fall.

Wednesday, June 27

Former Big Brother Canada houseguest Ika Wong gives viewers the lowdown on the return of Global’s hits series Big Brother for Season 20, and ET Canada sits down with the cast of the upcoming comedy film Uncle Drew.

Thursday, June 28

Musician Mike Shinoda stops by the ET Canada studio to discuss his new album Post Traumatic, and Canadian rapper Classified chats about his latest single “Tomorrow Could Be.”

Friday, June 29

During ET Canada Presents: Country Superstars Brought to you by Chevrolet, the half-hour special looks ahead to Canada’s upcoming pre-eminent country music festival. Celebrating all things country music, the special features interviews with some of the biggest names in the genre including Keith Urban.

