Global Primetime Highlights for the Week of June 18, 2018

ALL NEW

MONDAY

Elementary

Monday, June 18 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Sand Trap”

Holmes and Watson’s search for the killer of a woman found encased in cement which takes them inside the clean technology industry. Also, Watson takes a giant leap forward regarding her interest in adoption.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

New episodes air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT

On The Late Show, comedian Stephen Colbert interviews the hottest stars, talented actors, and musicians, and brilliant minds – all while doing his own inimitable brand of comedy. Jon Batiste leads the rocking house–band.

*Guest listings are currently unavailable from Monday, June 18 to Friday, June 22.

WEDNESDAY

Reverie

Wednesday, June 20 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Blue is the Coldest Colour”

Alexis’ former partner Oliver Hill (guest star John Fletcher) resurfaces and warns Mara that Reverie 2.0 has some dangerous side effects. Back at Onira-Tech, a BCI is stolen and Mara must go into a rogue Reverie.

THURSDAY

The Wall

Thursday, June 21 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Erin and Rachel”

From executive producer and NBA superstar LeBron James comes The Wall, a heart-stopping game with more than $12 million on the line every night – and up to $3 million on a single drop. At four-stories high, “The Wall” was built for one purpose – to change peoples’ lives. With tremendous cash prizes at stake, this game can change lives in an instant.

Superstore

Thursday, June 21 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Safety Training”

When Mateo gets injured, Jonah tries to help him avoid Cloud 9 compensation for fear of his immigration status being revealed. Meanwhile, Amy attempts to convince everyone that she likes Kelly.

SATURDAY

Ransom

Saturday, June 23 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“The Client”

When two adolescents enlist Eric to negotiate with a ruthless mob boss who’s holding their parents hostage, the team discovers a family secret that threatens to complicate the proceedings.

SUNDAY

Instinct

Sunday, June 24 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Live”

Dylan and Lizzie investigate the murder of a film student whose death was broadcast for the world to see. Also, Andy and Dylan realize that parenting is tougher than they thought when they agree to look after Madison, a friend’s 12-year-old daughter.

Private Eyes

Sunday, June 24 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Finding Leroy”

Maz’s sister surprises Angie with a desperate “don’t tell Maz” request to help her recover a rare aquatic creature that went missing on her watch from Ripley’s Aquarium. The case develops a treacherous undertow as Shade and Angie discover the seedy world of the black market exotic animal trade. ET Canada host Cheryl Hickey guest stars.

Shades of Blue

Sunday, June 24 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“The Hollow Crown”

Dealing with a loss, Harlee pursues evidence of a higher level of corruption within the NYPD. Wozniak tries to protect Harlee and his crew from escalating threats.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT CANADA

ET Canada airs at 7:30 p.m. in Toronto and the Maritimes, at 7:00 p.m. in BC, at 6:30 p.m. in Winnipeg, Kenora, Regina, and Saskatoon, and at 6 p.m. in all other markets.

Monday, June 18

ET Canada delivers highlights from the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, and the stars of I Feel Bad are interviewed about the new comedy series coming to Global this fall.

Tuesday, June 19

ET Canada sits down with Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes to discuss his new self-titled album, and highlights from the 29th Annual SOCAN Awards celebrating the Canadian music industry.

Wednesday, June 20

Benicio Del Toro shares details about his role in the upcoming crime film Sicario: Day of the Soldado, and host of Global’s Big Brother Julie Chen takes ET Canada on a Season 20 house tour.

Thursday, June 21

Grammy®-nominated artist Julia Michaels stops by the ET Canada studio to chat about her latest single “Jump,” and songwriter Burton Cummings is interviewed about receiving a SOCAN Lifetime Achievement Award.

Friday, June 22

Co-stars Alison Brie and Marc Maron talk about the second season of their comedy series Glow, and ET Canada host Cheryl Hickey takes viewers behind-the-scenes of her guest starring role on Global’s Private Eyes.



www.corusent.com/media-centre/ brands/ Programming subject to change. For program information and images, please visit:

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

