Global Primetime Highlights for the Week of June 11, 2018

Shades of Blue

Sunday, June 17 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Good Police”

Harlee (Jennifer Lopez) and Wozniak (Ray Liotta), still dealing with the fallout from their near death experiences, discover a grisly crime scene riddled with mystery.

Elementary

Monday, June 11 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Sober Companions”

Holmes and Watson find themselves on the hunt for a serial killer after a murder rocks their inner circle. Also, Holmes’ neurological recovery regresses and his sobriety wavers as his commitment to catching the killer grows into an obsession.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

New episodes air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT

On The Late Show, comedian Stephen Colbert interviews the hottest stars, talented actors, and musicians, and brilliant minds – all while doing his own inimitable brand of comedy. Jon Batiste leads the rocking house–band.

*Guest listings are currently unavailable from Monday, June 11 to Friday, June 15.

Reverie

Wednesday, June 13 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“No More Mr. Nice Guy”

A family man robs banks in his Reverie and Mara must uncover the deeper reasons why, but Mara’s derealizations put her life in danger.

The Wall

Thursday, June 14 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Tomeka and Andre”

From executive producer and NBA superstar LeBron James comes The Wall, a heart-stopping game with more than $12 million on the line every night – and up to $3 million on a single drop. At four-stories high, “The Wall” was built for one purpose – to change peoples’ lives. With tremendous cash prizes at stake, this game can change lives in an instant.

Ransom

Saturday, June 16 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Radio Silence”

While on board a plane with his daughter, Eric must negotiate with a suicidal co-pilot who has locked the captain out of the cockpit. Meanwhile on the ground, Oliver and Zara look into the co-pilot’s history and realize this dangerous behaviour was instigated by someone on board the plane. Eric is tasked with finding out who triggered the co-pilot before he crashes the plane.

Instinct

Sunday, June 17 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Blast from the Past”

Dylan and Lizzie are unable to identify a motive or connection when several average people blow themselves up using suicide bombs. Also, Julian, concerned that Dylan could be exposing himself to past enemies, enlists Lizzie to talk him out of hiring Ashely (guest star Nikki M. James), a publicist.

Private Eyes

Sunday, June 17 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“A Fare to Remember”

Shade and Angie are taken on a wild ride after picking up an unexpected fare during a routine sting operation. With Maz and Nolan hot on their trail, it’s a race to prove whether their ride along guest is an innocent bystander or a cold-blooded killer.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT CANADA

ET Canada airs at 7:30 p.m. in Toronto and the Maritimes, at 7:00 p.m. in BC, at 6:30 p.m. in Winnipeg, Kenora, Regina, and Saskatoon, and at 6 p.m. in all other markets.

Monday, June 11

In an ET Canada exclusive actor Chris Pratt discusses his latest project Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, plus ET Canada highlights from the Banff World Media Festival.

Tuesday, June 12

The cast of Queer Eye dish on what’s in store for Season 2 of the series, and ET Canada interviews the cast of the comedy film Tag at the red carpet premiere.

Wednesday, June 13

The online host of HQ Trivia Scott Rogowsky talks about the success of the live video game app, and ET Canada shines a spotlight on Canadian music stars.

Thursday, June 14

ET Canada sits down with Luke Cage stars Alfre Woodard and Gabrielle Dennis to chat about the superhero series, and TV personality Michelle Visage talks about the long-running reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Friday, June 15

Actor Josh Brolin discusses his role in the upcoming crime drama flick Sicario: Day of the Soldado, and reality star Grego Minot is interviewed by ET Canada’s Sangita Patel about their charitable work with ONE Campaign.

