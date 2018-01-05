Global Primetime Highlights for the Week of January 8, 2018

WINTER PREMIERE

MONDAY

The Brave

Monday, January 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Desperate Measures”

Dalton and what remains of his team try to escape with their lives as they process a devastating loss. Meanwhile in DC, Patricia will stop at nothing to make things right, even if it means putting her career at risk.

ALL NEW

MONDAY

The Wall

Monday, January 8 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Victor and Evelyn”

From executive producer and NBA superstar LeBron James comes The Wall, a heart-stopping game with more than $12 million on the line every night – and up to $3 million on a single drop. At four-stories high, “The Wall” was built for one purpose – to change peoples’ lives. With tremendous cash prizes at stake, this game can change lives in an instant.

Chicago Med

Monday, January 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Ties That Bind”

Ethan attempts to diagnose a man with no symptoms while Sarah’s paranoia goes to the extreme when she uses pepper spray on an aggressive patient. Elsewhere, Will treats a young couple willing to sacrifice anything in order to have a baby. Then, Natalie must inform a woman that she was sterilized as a young girl without knowledge, and Goodwin and Maggie devise a way to persuade paramedics to bring in more patients.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

New episodes air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT

On The Late Show, comedian Stephen Colbert interviews the hottest stars, talented actors and musicians, and brilliant minds – all while doing his own inimitable brand of comedy. Jon Batiste leads the rocking house–band.

*Guest listings are currently unavailable from Monday, January 8 to Friday, January 12.

TUESDAY

NCIS

Tuesday, January 9 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Dark Secrets”

After a seemingly happy and successful Navy Lieutenant appears to have taken her own life, Gibbs and the team conduct a thorough investigation, interviewing family and friends from her past and present.

Bull

Tuesday, January 9 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Grey Areas”

Bull takes a psychologist friend, Dr. Donovan Benanti (guest star C.J. Wilson), as a client when the therapist is sued for malpractice following a patient’s deadly rampage. As Bull worries a trial loss could set new precedent regarding doctor-patient confidentiality, he aims to convince the jury that clinicians aren’t directly responsible for their patients’ actions.

NCIS: New Orleans

Tuesday, January 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Identity Crisis”

Sebastian receives a plea for help from his high school friend Adrian Conner (guest star Kristen Hager) after her business partner is killed at the Crescent City Gaming Convention. Also, FBI Special Agent Raymond Isler (guest star Derek Webster) believes Adrian is a hacker, the Cyber Crimes division has been tracking for years.

WEDNESDAY

Mary Kills People

Wednesday, January 10 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“The Connection”

When Olivia attempts to blackmail Mary into killing her husband, she is drawn deeper into a deadly game of cat and mouse that has a surprising connection to Ben.

SEAL Team

Wednesday, January 10 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Containment”

Jason and the SEAL team are sent to intercept the sale of nuclear weapons, but the mission goes sideways when they must make the treacherous journey back to base with nukes that have unsecured fuel rods. Also, Ray is sidelined with a shoulder injury, and Jason and Alana are shocked by their kids’ reactions when the topic of their reunion is brought up.

Chicago PD

Wednesday, January 10 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Confidential”

While trying to find a pimp, Intelligence stumbles on the women’s shelter where he’s scouting out girls. Then, Burgess moves the case forward with a series of confidential tips, but risks putting her informant in harm’s way.

THURSDAY

Superstore

Thursday, January 11 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Golden Globes Party”

When Amy throws a party to prove how great she’s doing post-divorce, she’s forced to enlist Dina and Jonah’s help, and Dina ends up making the ultimate sacrifice. Meanwhile, Glenn and his wife Jerusha are forced to conduct some personal business at Amy’s home.

The Good Place

Thursday, January 11 – 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Best Self”

Michael finds himself in a bind, and Eleanor sparks an idea that has Chidi, Tahani, Jason, and even Janet laying their feelings on the line.

Will & Grace

Thursday, January 11 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“There’s Something About Larry”

Will and Grace’s old friend Larry (guest star Tim Bagley) decides he’s in love with Will. Then, on Jack’s first day as a Lyft driver, he hits his wacky neighbour Val (special guest star Molly Shannon). Karen steps in to bail out Jack, but then needs Jack to bail her out.

Great News

Thursday, January 11 – 9:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Competing Offer”

When The Breakdown staff finds themselves embroiled in a lawsuit with eccentric billionaire Fenton Pelt (guest star Jim Rash), Chuck is convinced he can solve the problem. But when Chuck’s attempts to save the show backfire, he enlists the gang’s help to pull off an elaborate heist. Meanwhile, after realizing that she has feelings for Greg, Katie is determined not to make a move on her unavailable boss. Her intentions are put to the test, however, when Diana St. Tropez (guest star Tina Fey) demands that the two spend the night together fact checking a story.

S.W.A.T.

Thursday, January 11 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Seizure”

As the SWAT team goes inside a prison riot to rescue civilian hostages, Hondo suspects the inmates have an ulterior motive behind the uprising. Also, when Deacon’s wife, Annie (guest star Bre Blair), stops by headquarters to celebrate Deacon’s 10th anniversary with the SWAT division, her visit takes an unexpected turn.

FRIDAY

MacGyver

Friday, January 12 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“CO2 Sensor & Tree Branch”

While Mac participates in a challenge for government operatives to create robotic combat machines, Mac must help his biggest competitor, Allie (guest star Ashley Tisdale), when her vehicle is hacked and heads to the Pentagon. Also, Jack attends his high school reunion, hoping for a showdown with his old rival who beat him out for homecoming king.

Hawaii Five-0

Friday, January 12 – 9 p.m. ET/PT



“O Ka Mea Ua Hala, Ua Hala Ia (What is Gone is Gone)”When a man accused of killing his wife threatens to commit suicide, Grover reveals how he too was once on the brink of taking his own life.

Chicago Fire

Friday, January 12 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“The Whole Point of Being Roommates”

After saving a young girl, Dawson is forced to make a tough decision when she finds out the girl’s father is addicted to painkillers. Elsewhere, Herrmann loses his cool and gets into an altercation with a police officer after responding to a call, and Otis and Cruz are on a mission to find out who Brett is dating. Meanwhile, Boden is skeptical when Donna’s (guest star Melissa Ponzio) brother Julian (guest star Michael Cognata) unexpectedly comes to town.

SUNDAY

The Simpsons

Sunday, January 14 – 7:30 p.m. ET

“Frink Gets Testy”

Fearing that the end of the world is near, Mr. Burns tasks Dr. Frink with testing all of Springfield to determine who is worth saving, and the results shake the Simpson family to their core.

Wisdom of the Crowd

Sunday, January 14 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“The Tipping Point”

Cavanaugh investigates the murder of a top Sophe user who filled his basement with conspiracy theory evidence. Also, Alex attends the release hearing for Carlos Ochoa (guest star Ramses Jimenez), the man convicted of killing Mia.

NCIS: Los Angeles

Sunday, January 14 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Cac Tu Nhan”

While Hetty is being tortured by her captors in Vietnam, Eric and Nell find a clue to her whereabouts, prompting the team to organize a rescue mission with very little information.

Madam Secretary

Sunday, January 14 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Sound and Fury”

After President Dalton hears about a sonic attack at the U.S. Embassy in Bulgaria, he thinks Russia is to blame and uncharacteristically threatens them with military force, leaving his cabinet concerned about his mental status.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT CANADA

ET Canada airs at 7:30 p.m. in Toronto and the Maritimes, at 7:00 p.m. in BC, at 6:30 p.m. in Winnipeg, Kenora, Regina, and Saskatoon, and at 6 p.m. in all other markets.

Monday, January 8

ET Canada delivers highlights from the 75th annual Golden Globe® Awards featuring red carpet interviews, and actor Chris Hemsworth discusses his starring role in the new drama film 12 Strong.

Tuesday, January 9

HGTV Canada stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler renew their vows for a tropical photo shoot with Wedding Vacations magazine, and the cast of the comedy series Schitt’s Creek visit the ET Canada studio to chat about the new season.

Wednesday, January 10

ET Canada sits down with Canadian star Kristin Kreuk to discuss her latest project Burden of Truth, and singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus dishes on her debut album NC-17.

Thursday, January 11

Award-winning actor Hugh Grant talks about his role in the animation film Paddington 2, and ET Canada sits down with actress Catherine Reitman to find out what’s in store for Workin’ Moms season two.

Friday, January 12

ET Canada provides a recap of the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards, and Bryan and Sarah Baeumler discuss details of the second season return of HGTV Canada’s #1 series Bryan Inc.

