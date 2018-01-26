Global Primetime Highlights for the Week of January 29, 2018

NEW SERIES TO GLOBAL

WEDNESDAY

9-1-1

Wednesday, January 31 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Point of Origin”

The crew races to an emergency when disaster strikes at an Indian wedding. Elsewhere, Abby enlists the help of Buck to try and find her mother and, for the first time, meets Athena face-to-face. Meanwhile, Bobby has a difficult time confronting his past and Hen struggles to make the right decision.

WINTER SPECIAL

TUESDAY

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2018

Tuesday, January 30 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

Hosted by sports analyst Boomer Esiason and actress Daniela Ruah (NCIS: Los Angeles), Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2018 includes five star-studded Super Bowl spots featuring some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, facing off against five spots featuring scene-stealing animals.

WINTER PREMIERE

THURSDAY

A.P. Bio

Thursday, February 1 – 9:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Pilot”

Jack Griffin is a Harvard philosophy scholar who loses out on his dream job and goes to work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher in his hometown of Toledo, Ohio. He quickly makes it clear he will not be teaching any biology; however, realizing he has a room full of overachieving honour roll students at his disposal, decides instead to use the kids to enact revenge on his rival and take the job that is rightfully his. Meanwhile, eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.

WINTER FINALES

MONDAY

The Brave

Monday, January 29 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Close to Home: Part 2”

With just four short weeks before Dalton and his team finish their deployment, they continue to race the clock on a high-stakes mission. As they learn more about Hoffman (guest star James Tupper), Patricia and the group attempt to use his Intel to save innocent lives, but the information comes at a cost.

THURSDAY

The Good Place

Thursday, January February 1 – 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Somewhere Else”

Michael makes a plea and Eleanor looks to take the high road in the season two finale.

ALL NEW

MONDAY



Monday, January 29

8 p.m. ET

/PT“Fight or Flight”On a flight for a security job, Vanessa tells a flight attendant that she and Kevin are newly married in order to get bumped up to first class, but her fib creates a lot of extra baggage when Kevin meets Lisa (guest star Ali Landry) and the two hit it off.

Man With A Plan

Monday, January 29 – 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

“The Gunfight”

When Adam notices his Dad’s increasingly forgetful behaviour, he struggles with how to approach him to discuss it.

Superior Donuts

Monday, January 29 – 9 p.m. ET/PT (*one time only)

“Grades of Wrath”

Convinced his first art-school assignment is a masterpiece, Franco is shocked when he receives a below-average grade and his unimpressed professor asks for a do-over. Also, Arthur becomes determined to discover the true identity of the customer who dared give his shop’s coffee a negative online review.

9JKL

Monday, January 29 – 9:30 p.m. ET/PT (*one time only)

“Stalker Status”

Judy is determined to help Josh win back the attention of Patty (guest star Cheri Oteri), his former stalker, when his feelings are hurt that she is now fixated on an up-and-coming actor. Also, Andrew and Eve try to connect intellectually over reading the same book.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

New episodes air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT

On The Late Show, comedian Stephen Colbert interviews the hottest stars, talented actors, and musicians, and brilliant minds – all while doing his own inimitable brand of comedy. Jon Batiste leads the rocking house–band.

*Guest listings are currently unavailable from Monday, January 29 to Friday, February 2. Please note that Tuesday’s episode will be a live show following President Trump’s State of the Union address.

WEDNESDAY

SEAL Team

Wednesday, January 31 – 7 p.m. ET/PT

“Getaway Day”

Jason and the SEAL Team must leave their families immediately when their deployment date is moved up after the team they were going to relieve is ambushed. Also, Jason and Alana make a big decision about their future, and Clay and Stella feel the weight of his marriage proposal.

Mary Kills People

Wednesday, January 31 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Come to Jesus”

All seems well for Mary Harris – Ben has forgiven her, and she and Des have decided to

move forward with the death retreat. The only nagging concern for Mary: her daughter Jess hates her and doesn’t believe a word out of her mouth. Mary decides to make amends by taking Jess on a special night out together – only to be interrupted by a panicked call from Olivia.

Chicago PD

Wednesday, January 31 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Chasing Monsters”

When a gang from El Salvador infiltrates Chicago, intelligence works with a visiting detective to put an end to the crew’s brutal tactics. Then, Antonio finds himself getting close to the Salvadoran Detective, Marcella Gomez (guest star Sofia Lama), only to learn she has a hidden motive for being in Chicago. Meanwhile, Voight learns that the body of his son’s killer has been found.

THURSDAY

Superstore

Thursday, February 1 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Groundhog Day”

Still fresh from her divorce, Amy doesn’t feel ready to start dating again. But when Mateo tries to set her up with his loser cousin, she gets determined to show everyone she can do better, and breaks some hearts in the process. Meanwhile, Dina takes advantage of a medical condition to scam Glenn into accommodating her every need.

Will & Grace

Thursday, February 1 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Staten Island Fairy”

Jack’s intimacy issues are challenged by a closeted boyfriend. Meanwhile, Will and Grace learn the challenges of live TV when they sell their new line of bedding on air.

S.W.A.T

Thursday, February 1 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Contamination”

Hondo and the SWAT team join forces with the FBI on a manhunt to find members of a militia group planning a domestic terror attack by weaponizing cyanide. Also, as Jessica’s new police initiatives with Michael Plank (guest star Peter Facinelli), president of the police commission, move forward, she braces herself for the negative impact the plans could have on her relationships within the department.

Friday

Macgyver

Friday, February 2 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Murdoc and Handcuffs”

After one of Murdoc’s go-to assassins agrees to hand over Murdoc to MacGyver in exchange for $10 million, the team finds itself protecting Murdoc from his former mentor, Nicholas Helman, who wants him dead. Also, Jack realizes he may still have feelings for Riley’s mother, Diane (guest star Michael Michele).

Hawaii Five – 0

Friday, February 2 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“He Puko’ A Kani Aina (A Coral Reef Strenghthens Out Into Land)”

McGarrett and Danny investigate the murder of a private eye whose client was killed the same way, and Adam sends Jessie into a dangerous situation with disastrous consequences. Also, Danny’s uncle, Vito, comes to town to help Danny and McGarrett get their restaurant up and running.

Chicago Fire

Friday, February 2 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Law of the Jungle”

After responding to a time-sensitive rescue, Casey and Severide don’t see eye to eye on the best course of action. Meanwhile, Herrmann struggles to entertain his daughter on “bring your child to work day.” Elsewhere, Brett is joined by a surprise guest during a spa getaway, courtesy of Dawson, while Kidd’s social life gets a boost.

SUNDAY

Superior Donuts

Sunday, February 4 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Labor Pains”

Faced with art school expenses, Franco gives Sweatpants a choice: find a job to help pay their rent or find a new place to live. Also, Tush and Fawz go to great lengths to help Randy build a social media presence that will inspire envy in her ex.

Great News

Sunday, February 4 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Love is Dead”

Carol is devastated to learn that her parents are getting a divorce after 70 years of marriage. Meanwhile, Katie, still hurting from her breakup with Jeremy (guest star Reid Scott), is convinced that love is dead, but Carol is determined to prove that it’s never too late to have a happy ending. Elsewhere, Chuck discovers that the reason for Justin’s newfound happiness is the cute new barista at the coffee shop and proceeds to compete for her affection at the expense of his and Justin’s friendship.

9JKL

Sunday, February 4 – 9:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Fridays with Harry”

After Harry scales back to a four day work week, Josh suggests he take an acting class on Fridays to avoid spending the day together, however Josh gets frustrated when Harry refuses to break character at home. Also, after Judy is called back to her doctor’s office for another test, she’s convinced she is dying and spills secrets she doesn’t want to take to her grave.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT CANADA

ET Canada airs at 7:30 p.m. in Toronto and the Maritimes, at 7:00 p.m. in BC, at 6:30 p.m. in Winnipeg, Kenora, Regina, and Saskatoon, and at 6 p.m. in all other markets.

Monday, January 29

ET Canada delivers highlights from the 60th annual Grammy® Awards, and actress Gwyneth Paltrow chats about her 2nd annual In goop Health summit featuring her celebrity gal pals.

Tuesday, January 30

ET Canada sits down with Oscar® winner Helen Mirren to talk about her new horror film Winchester, and Canadian rock musicians Raine Maida and Matthew Good discuss their upcoming cross-country tour.

Wednesday, January 31

ET Canada is pre-empted.

Thursday, February 1

Award-winning actor Michael B. Jordan shares details about his starring role in the upcoming film Black Panther, and singer Jann Arden opens up to ET Canada about the effect of heart disease on her family to raise awareness for February Heart Month.

Friday, February 2

Academy Award® winner Lupita Nyong’o discusses her leading role in the upcoming film Black Panther, and ET Canada interviews the cast of This Close about the ground breaking TV series.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

