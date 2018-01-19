Global Primetime Highlights for the Week of January 22, 2018

WINTER FINALE

THURSDAY

Great News

Thursday, January 25 – 9:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Early Retirement”

Diana St. Tropez (guest star Tina Fey) returns with good news for The Breakdown staff: Fenton Pelt (guest star Jim Rash) has agreed to drop his lawsuit on the condition that Chuck Pierce deliver a humiliating on-air apology and resign from news forever. Feeling defeated, Chuck agrees, until Portia reminds him why he got into journalism in the first place. With Chuck’s final broadcast approaching, Katie convinces Carol to reunite for one last job. They then race against the clock to find the one person in New Jersey who could disprove Fenton Pelt’s claims and save the show.

ALL NEW

MONDAY

Kevin Can Wait

Monday, January 22 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Kevin Can Date”

Vanessa encourages Kevin to ask out a client, Rebecca (guest star Zulay Henao), after she shows interest in him.

Man With A Plan

Monday, January 22 – 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Lice Lice Baby”

When Adam takes his kids to work with him for the day, they accidentally give his biggest client lice. Also, Andi feels like a bad mom when she’s the only one in the family not to get lice.

Chicago Med

Monday, January 22 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Lemons and Lemonade”

Dr. Choi struggles to help a woman cope with anorexia. Then after a two-week suspension, Dr. Reese is immediately put to the test upon her return by Dr. Charles. Elsewhere, Dr. Rhodes takes a stand when one of his patients is forcibly transferred, and Dr. Halstead is on a mission to get Dr. Manning’s son to like him.

The Brave

Monday, January 22 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Close to Home: Part 1”

When an unlikely suspect is involved in hacking a U.S. submarine, Dalton and his team stumble upon a piece of Patricia’s past. With national security and lives at stake, Patricia heads to Turkey to confront one of her most epic demons.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

New episodes air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT

On The Late Show, comedian Stephen Colbert interviews the hottest stars, talented actors, and musicians, and brilliant minds – all while doing his own inimitable brand of comedy. Jon Batiste leads the rocking house–band.

*Guest listings are currently unavailable from Monday, January 22 to Friday, January 26.

TUESDAY

NCIS

Tuesday, January 23 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Family Ties”

After McGee and Torres visit the home of a high schooler who witnessed a hit and run, her parents, Christopher (guest star Jamie Kaler) and Julie Bell (guest star Gabrielle Carteris), flee with their daughter, leaving NCIS in the lurch. Meanwhile, Vance’s daughter is arrested for shoplifting.

Bull

Tuesday, January 23 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Kill Shot”

A widow hires Bull to help represent her when the police decide that she is the most likely suspect in orchestrating her wealthy husband’s death, making it look like a home invasion gone wrong.

NCIS: New Orleans

Tuesday, January 23 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Ties That Bind”

A petty officer’s murder leads the team to a family-owned night club where Pride’s mother used to perform weekly. Also, Lasalle must urgently return home to Alabama after receiving an unexpected call from his family.

WEDNESDAY

Mary Kills People

Wednesday, January 24 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Ride or Die”

Following the disappearance of Travis, Des worries that he and Mary may have crossed a moral line from which they can never return. After jeopardizing Ben’s investigation of Olivia, Mary tries to make amends, which has repercussions for a patient in dire need.

THURSDAY

Superstore

Thursday, January 25 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Angels and Mermaids”

Amy finds herself caught in the middle of a conflict between Cheyenne and her ex-convict mom, Brandi, while a personal agreement between Glenn and Dina gets heated when Glenn brings in a lawyer. Also when Jonah finds out that Kelly believes in angels, Garrett’s perfect weekend plans of having the apartment to himself are threatened.

The Good Place

Thursday, January 25 – 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

“The Burrito”

Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani, and Jason consider just how much they have (or have not) improved, and Michael is left to deal with the consequences of his recent actions.

Chicago Fire

Thursday, January 25 – 10 p.m. ET/PT (*one time only)

“Slamigan”

Dawson and Casey do everything they can to locate Bria’s (guest star Quinn Cooke) whereabouts after discovering important new information. Then, Lt. Severide reunites with Chief Grissom (guest star Gary Cole), an old family friend. Meanwhile, Cruz enlists the help of Brett and Mouch to create a new tool, and Kidd and Zach (guest star Daniel Di Tomasso) go on a date.

SUNDAY

Superior Donuts

Sunday, January 28 – 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Electile Dysfuntion”

When Arthur suddenly decides to run against Fawz in a local election, his campaign manager, Franco, tries to help his boss bring home a win. Meanwhile, Tush and Randy realize they crossed paths long before the doughnut shop, and the encounter was hardly sweet.

9JKL

Sunday, January 28 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“It Happened One Night”

Josh and Nick coach their friend Luke on how to amicably break up with his girlfriend, Sydney, so that it won’t jeopardize Josh’s spot in her coveted spin class. Also, Judy and Harry invite their rivals, Dick and Lenore Stevenson, over to play bridge. Meanwhile, Andrew and Eve celebrate their anniversary with their own gift-giving tradition.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT CANADA

ET Canada airs at 7:30 p.m. in Toronto and the Maritimes, at 7:00 p.m. in BC, at 6:30 p.m. in Winnipeg, Kenora, Regina, and Saskatoon, and at 6 p.m. in all other markets.

Monday, January 22

ET Canada delivers highlights from the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards® featuring red carpet interviews, and singer Camila Cabello chats about her debut solo album, Camila.

Tuesday, January 23

ET Canada recaps the nominees revealed during the 90th annual Academy Awards® announcement ceremony, and co-stars Brendan Fraser and Mira Sorvino discuss their new thriller series Condor.

Wednesday, January 24

The cast of dramatic film The 15:17 to Paris are interviewed, and ET Canada catches up with the host of Trading Spaces Paige Davis to talk about the series’ return to TV.

Thursday, January 25

ET Canada rolls out the red carpet to the 60th annual Grammy Awards® with host James Corden, and highlights and reactions to History’s Vikings season five finale.

Friday, January 26

This Hour Has 22 Minutes’s Shaun Majumder stops by the ET Canada studio to discuss his upcoming projects, and singer Jacob Sartorius talks about his rise to fame and building his fan base.

