Global Primetime Highlights for the Week of January 15, 2018

WINTER SPECIAL

SUNDAY

24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®

Sunday, January 21 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

Hosted by Kristen Bell, the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards® celebrates the outstanding motion picture and television performances from the previous calendar year.

WINTER PREMIERES

MONDAY

Kevin Can Wait

Monday, January 15 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Monkey Fist Insecurity”

After Kevin and Vanessa nail a pitch for a new job for their security company, Monkey Fist, they run into Frank (guest star Ricardo Chavira), the owner of a rival company who is determined to put them out of business by pitting Kevin and Vanessa against each other.

Man With A Plan

Monday, January 15 – 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

“We Can Be Heroes”

When Adam and Andi are caught off guard by unexpected expenses, they each decide to give up a luxury to pay them off.

Superior Donuts

Monday, January 15 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Sofia’s Choice”

An admission from Franco and Sofia on the eve of her first big catering gig shocks Arthur and the gang. Also, Randy and Tush take temp jobs as security guards, leading to an unexpected revelation about Fawz.

9JKL

Monday, January 15 – 9:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Heavy Meddling”

After Josh hits it off with Lauren (guest star Andrea Anders), Judy’s friend Myra’s (guest star Tacey Adams) daughter, they have an epiphany about the nature of their meeting, and it all circles back to their mothers’ meddling. Also, Eve and Andrew are weary of letting Harry babysit Wyatt, so they rope in Nick to babysit both of them.

ALL NEW

MONDAY

The Brave

Monday, January 15 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Grounded”

With Patricia out of commission, Noah is at the helm of the D.I.A. when FARC revolutionaries take control of a flight in Colombia. When negotiations mean life or death for the passengers on board, Hannah must make her return to the field.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

New episodes air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT

On The Late Show, comedian Stephen Colbert interviews the hottest stars, talented actors, and musicians, and brilliant minds – all while doing his own inimitable brand of comedy. Jon Batiste leads the rocking house–band.

*Guest listings are currently unavailable from Monday, January 15 to Friday, January 19.

TUESDAY

Chicago Med

Tuesday, January 16 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Over Troubled Water”

Dr. Charles feels pressure when Dr. Choi and Dr. Manning criticize his medical decision regarding an ill newborn baby. Meanwhile, Dr. Rhodes comes to terms with his relationship issues, and Goodwin helps Bert (guest star Greg Williams) understand Lyla’s (guest star Garcelle Beauvais) sickness.

WEDNESDAY

Mary Kills People

Wednesday, January 17 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Twin Flames”

Mary and Ben decide to join forces and hide Travis at Ben’s secluded trailer. But when Travis reveals a crucial detail about Ben’s investigation, Mary is forced to reconsider their alliance.

SEAL Team

Wednesday, January 17 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“The Upside Down”

While on a mission to retrieve a downed top-secret drone, Jason and the SEAL Team disobey orders so they can save Clay, who is trapped beneath a room full of armed terrorists. Also, Clay and Stella’s relationship takes a new turn.

Chicago PD

Wednesday, January 17 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Captive”

When Atwater disappears at the house of a convicted felon, the evidence doesn’t look promising – with his belongings and his blood left behind. Intelligence rallies to rescue him before it’s too late, and Atwater struggles for survival faced with not only his captor but also a difficult connection to his past.

THURSDAY

Superstore

Thursday, January 18 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“High Volume Store”

When corporate announces that the store is getting an upgrade, Amy, Jonah, and Dina set out to discover the pros and cons. Meanwhile, Cheyenne accidentally volunteers to be Glenn’s surrogate, and tries to get out of it.

The Good Place

Thursday, January 18 – 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Rhonda, Diana, Jake, and Trent”

Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani, Janet, and Jason head to a destination that may have lasting implications.

Will & Grace

Thursday, January 18 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“The Wedding”

Will, Grace, Jack, and Karen attend the wedding of Will’s ex-boyfriend, Vince (guest star Bobby Cannavle). While Grace tries to keep Will from making a scene, Jack learns that his wedding hook-up has many strings attached.

Great News

Thursday, January 18 – 9:30 p.m. ET/PT

“The Fast Track”

After an explosive fight with her daughter, Carol is excited about her new position at Morning Wined Up, but is disappointed to realize that the job offers less responsibility than she had hoped. Elsewhere, Katie is determined to bring down Fenton Pelt (guest star Jim Rash), the billionaire suing The Breakdown, despite specific orders from Greg and the network’s attorney (guest star Tim Meadows) to leave him alone. When Katie’s rousing speech about journalistic integrity fails to inspire anyone but Chuck, who has been suspended from the show, she reluctantly joins forces, only to find that his investigative skills aren’t what they used to be.

S.W.A.T.

Thursday, January 18 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“K-Town”

Hondo teams up with an old DEA friend, Special Agent Katrina “K.C.” Walsh (guest star rap legend MC Lyte), on a task force aimed at unmasking the secret leader of a fentanyl drug smuggling ring. Also, Jessica and Michael Plank (guest star Peter Facinelli), president of the Police Commission, begin implementing her new law enforcement community initiatives.

FRIDAY

MacGyver

Friday, January 19 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Mardi Gras Beads & Chair”

When the team heads to New Orleans to track down the con artist (guest star Amy Smart) who is posing as the wife of Duke Jacoby, one of Jack’s old CIA aliases, Jack finds himself in jeopardy when Duke’s old enemies resurface looking for revenge.

Hawaii Five-0

Friday, January 19 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Na Keiki A Kalaihoahia (The Children of Kalaihoahia)”

When the corpse of a diamond smuggler is stolen from a graveyard, Five-0 tracks down his partner, Voss (guest star Phillip Phillips), who will stop at nothing to retrieve their latest batch of contraband. Also, Adam recruits a new confidential informant, Jessie Nomura (guest star Christine Ko), Tani gets a devastating call, and McGarrett tasks Pua to find his and Danny’s stolen tools.

Chicago Fire

Friday, January 19 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Foul is Fair”

After learning unsettling news, Dawson enlists Severide to help her out. Elsewhere, Casey and Dawson struggle with communication issues while Brett and Kidd compete to win the heart of Zach (guest star Daniel Di Tomasso), a Hazmat officer. Then, Otis, Herrmann, and Mouch are on a mission to locate the source of a horrible stench that is making life unpleasant at Firehouse 51.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT CANADA

ET Canada airs at 7:30 p.m. in Toronto and the Maritimes, at 7:00 p.m. in BC, at 6:30 p.m. in Winnipeg, Kenora, Regina, and Saskatoon, and at 6 p.m. in all other markets.

Monday, January 15

ET Canada catches up with rock band The Killers during their tour stop in Toronto, and the hosts of the Homophilia podcast dish on their experiences interviewing LGBT celebrities.

Tuesday, January 16

Writer Molly Bloom talks about how her book inspired the true story of the drama flick Molly’s Game, and ET Canada interviews the hosts of the Who? Weekly podcast about spotlighting lesser known celebs.

Wednesday, January 17

ET Canada sits down with actor Gerard Butler and rapper 50 Cent to discuss their new crime drama film Den of Thieves, and fashion personality Jeanne Beker discusses the late fashion icon Gianni Versace and the release of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Thursday, January 18

ET Canada hangs out with rock band Fall Out Boy to discuss their new album Mania, and the host of the Capsule ‘98 podcast talks about using nostalgia to attract an audience.

Friday, January 19

ET Canada follows the host of the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®, actress Kristen Bell, as she prepares for the big night, and actress Stana Katic shares details about her new miniseries Absentia premiering on Showcase.

