Global Primetime Highlights for the Week of January 1, 2018

WINTER PREMIERES

MONDAY

Chicago Med

Monday, January 1 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Mountains and Molehills”

When a young woman with HIV symptoms and no insurance refuses to take the test, Goodwin and Dr. Choi attempt to treat her without taking a toll on the hospital’s resources. Meanwhile, Natalie and Will try to diagnose a young girl with increasing paralysis, and Noah (guest star Roland Buck III) deals with his first death as a resident and takes it upon himself to inform the family. Then, Sarah continues to avoid work as her fear over the hospital’s security increases.

TUESDAY

NCIS

Tuesday, January 2 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“High Tide”

Torres and Bishop go undercover as a criminal couple available for hire, during an NCIS sting operation tracking illegal drug-running out of the Norfolk civilian marina.

Bull

Tuesday, January 2 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Survival Instincts”

Bull represents Jemma Whitbeck (guest star Chloe Levine), a teenager arrested for robbing a jewelry store with an older man she disappeared with 18 months ago. To persuade the jury she is not guilty, Bull argues that Jemma was actually a victim of his abuse and manipulation and not his willing accomplice.

NCIS: New Orleans

Tuesday, January 2 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Monster”

After a deadly armed robbery and high-speed chase is connected to an undercover ATF operation, Percy reconnects with her former ATF partner, Jake Roman (guest star L. Steven Taylor).

WEDNESDAY

Mary Kills People

Wednesday, January 3 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“The Means”

Des (Richard Short) is happy to reteam with Mary (Caroline Dhavernas) following his stint in prison but when a routine case leads to a devastating outcome, Mary questions whether she was better off fighting the good fight without him – in control and unchallenged.

SEAL Team

Wednesday, January 3 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Pattern of Life”

Tensions are high when Jason and the SEAL Team enter a Yemeni house to locate a cell phone linked to a terrorist network, and interrogate the family while the daughter lays in critical condition after being accidentally shot.

Chicago PD

Wednesday, January 3 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Rabbit Hole”

Halstead’s partying with Camila (guest star Anabelle Acosta) unintentionally puts him in the middle of a drug-related homicide, and he’s forced to choose between loyalty to his unit and his girl. Meanwhile, Voight finally discovers the mole in his unit.

THURSDAY

Superstore

Thursday, January 4 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Viral Video”

After a Cloud 9 employee posts a controversial video online, Dina enlists Cheyenne to help police the rest of the staff’s social media accounts. Meanwhile, Amy learns something about Jonah that drives her to desperately pursue Instagram views, and Glenn suspects Mateo of rewards card fraud.

The Good Place

Thursday, January 4 – 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Leap to Faith”

Michael receives a surprise visitor. Meanwhile, Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani, and Jason attempt to solve a riddle.

Will & Grace

Thursday, January 4 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Friends and Lover”

Will and Grace try to convince themselves they are okay with dating the same man, the charismatic “Bad Boy of Bread” (special guest star Nick Offerman). Meanwhile, Jack and Karen get an annoying commercial jingle stuck in their heads and must seek medical attention.

Great News

Thursday, January 4 – 9:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Catfight”

Frustrated by Greg and Katie’s adorable office flirtation, Carol invites Greg’s girlfriend, Cat (guest star Jayma Mays), to work in an attempt to show Katie her competition and get her to admit her feelings for her boss. But Carol’s plan backfires when she is won over by Cat’s charms, sending Katie into a jealous spiral. Meanwhile, Chuck finds himself an unwitting champion of the alt-right.

S.W.A.T.

Thursday, January 4 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Blindspots”

When a misconduct complaint filed against Hondo gets him taken off active duty, Deacon steps up to lead the team in finding a robbery crew that is hitting marijuana dispensaries. Also, when Tan notices a similarity between the current robberies and a case from his time with Hollywood LAPD, he asks for help from an informant with whom he has a complicated history.

FRIDAY

MacGyver

Friday, January 5 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Mac & Jack”

When Mac and Jack are trapped inside Mac’s house, which his nemesis, The Ghost, has rigged with explosives, Mac uses a karaoke mic and an audio transformer to let the team know that this bomb is a distraction for a bigger one. Also, through flashbacks, Mac and Jack’s contentious first meeting unfolds.

Hawaii Five-0

Friday, January 5 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Ka Hopu Nui ‘Ana (The Round Up)”

When an FBI agent who was cracking down on organized crime is killed, McGarrett rounds up every gang-related criminal on the island to find the culprit. Also, McGarrett tasks Adam with forming a new division within Five-0 to take on organized crime.

Chicago Fire

Friday, January 5 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“A Man’s Legacy”

Brett attempts to make a lifesaving decision in the field to someone near and dear to the firehouse family. Elsewhere, in an effort to impress Lily (guest star Ariane Rinehart), Otis scrambles to get everything together for the grand opening of Molly’s North. Then, Boden becomes emotional following the rescue of a famous blues player from a burning apartment building and Dawson struggles to come to terms with how she has been dealing with her father.

SUNDAY

The Simpsons

Sunday, January 7 – 7:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Haw-Haw Land”

When the Simpsons go to a STEM conference, Lisa falls for a crooning jazz pianist named Brendan (guest star Ed Sheeran). Meanwhile, Bart discovers that he has an affinity for chemistry.

Wisdom of the Crowd

Sunday, January 7 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Root Directory”

Carlos Ochoa, the man convicted of killing Mia, awakens from his coma and provides Tanner and Cavanaugh with new details on their unknown suspect, including where to find a photo of him.

NCIS: Los Angeles

Sunday, January 7 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Under Pressure”

After napalm is detected at a crime scene, the NCIS team investigates the sole casualty for possible links to terrorism.

Madam Secretary

Sunday, January 7 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Mitya”

When Vice President Hurst (guest star Jayne Atkinson) feels threatened that Secretary of State McCord is vying to be the next president, she attempts to set Elizabeth up for failure by promising that Americans will continue to be able to adopt Russian orphans, despite the potential ban by Russia’s president. Also, Elizabeth and Henry find out Stevie is dating Dmitri after he is followed by a Russian assassin.

ALL NEW

MONDAY

The Wall

Monday, January 1 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

From executive producer and NBA superstar LeBron James comes The Wall, a heart-stopping game with more than $12 million on the line every night – and up to $3 million on a single drop. At four-stories high, “The Wall” was built for one purpose – to change peoples’ lives. With tremendous cash prizes at stake, this game can change lives in an instant.

Great News

Monday, January 1 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“A Christmas Carol Wendelson”

Carol finds herself in a reverse “Christmas Carol” during which she learns that she has too much Christmas spirit and is driving everyone around her insane. Meanwhile, Chuck’s estranged son, Petey (guest star Will Sasso), visits the office and Katie, who has been charged with babysitting him, tries to get the father and son to reconnect.

Great News

Monday, January 1 – 10:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Sensitivity Training”

Carol and Chuck don’t think they should have to attend Sensitivity Training and decide to teach the rest of the “snowflakes in the office” a lesson. Meanwhile, Katie is excited about her new boyfriend, Jeremy (guest star Reid Scott), but Portia suspects Katie might just be a sidepiece.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

New episodes air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT

On The Late Show, comedian Stephen Colbert interviews the hottest stars, talented actors and musicians, and brilliant minds – all while doing his own inimitable brand of comedy. Jon Batiste leads the rocking house–band.

Monday, January 1

Repeat episode.

Tuesday, January 2

Anderson Cooper; Maz Jobrani, from Global’s comedy Superior Donuts; musical performance by Margo Price.

Wednesday, January 3

David Harbour; musical performance by Julien Baker.

Thursday, January 4

50 Cent; Rachel Brosnahan.

Friday, January 5

America Ferrera.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT CANADA

ET Canada airs at 7:30 p.m. in Toronto and the Maritimes, at 7:00 p.m. in BC, at 6:30 p.m. in Winnipeg, Regina, and Saskatoon, and at 6 p.m. in all other markets.

Monday, January 1

ET Canada presents Top Moments of 2017, a half-hour year in review featuring the films, music, interviews, and breaking news that took the world by storm including one of the most-buzzed about story of the year, the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Tuesday, January 2

ET Canada chats with singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus about her debut album NC-17, and reporter Carlos Bustamante interviews the cast of Global’s Chicago P.D. ahead of the mid-season return.

Wednesday, January 3

The star of Global’s Mary Kills People Caroline Dhavernas visits the ET Canada studio to discuss the sophomore season of the compelling series, then ET Canada visits the set of Global’s 2018 Golden Globe® nominated series Will & Grace to catch up with the cast.

Thursday, January 4

ET Canada interviews the stars of Global’s Chicago Fire about the latest season.

Friday, January 5

ET Canada follows Seth Meyers as he preps for the 75th annual Golden Globe® Awards.

