Global Primetime Highlights for the Week of February 26, 2018

WINTER PREMIERE

WEDNESDAY

Survivor: Ghost Island

Wednesday, February 28 – 8 p.m. ET/PT (2-hour premiere)

Showcasing the series’ extensive history, Ghost Island is filled with real idols and advantages from previous seasons, including from Brazil, China, Africa, and Australia, serving as a haunted graveyard for unfortunate choices made by former players. These castaways will be forced to compete against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay, and outlast each other in an attempt to become the Sole Survivor.

ALL NEW

MONDAY

Kevin Can Wait

Monday, February 26 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Wingmen”

After Kevin and Vanessa witness Kyle’s success using a dating app that requires a close friend to choose one’s perfect match, they agree to be each other’s wingman and try their hand at matchmaking.

Man With A Plan

Monday, February 26 – 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Guess Who’s Coming to Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner?”

When Andi gets Bev (guest star Swoosie Kurtz) a spot volunteering at the hospital, Joe becomes bored and starts spending too much time with Adam.

Superior Donuts

Monday, February 26 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Father, Son, and Holy Goats”

When Arthur hires Fawz’s son, Abe (guest star Fahim Anwar), at the shop, Franco encourages the aspiring DJ to skip college and follow his dream – even though that’s Fawz’s worst nightmare. Also, Sofia must contend with unruly goats and other unexpected challenges while organizing the Uptown Winter Carnival, her first big event as the business council’s new president.

Chicago Med

Monday, February 26 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Down By Law”

After witnessing a drive-by shooting and hitting her head, Dr. Manning struggles with the aftermath of a head injury. Complicating matters, she and Dr. Halstead deal with a teenage patient and her overbearing older husband, who might not be looking out for his young wife’s best interests. Meanwhile, Dr. Rhodes finds himself in a unique situation when he learns alarming information about the woman he went on a date with. Then, Maggie is surprised to discover some unexpected things about the man she has been seeing. Elsewhere, Dr. Charles is frustrated when Dr. Reese disobeys his orders and puts herself at risk.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

New episodes air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT

On The Late Show, comedian Stephen Colbert interviews the hottest stars, talented actors, and musicians, and brilliant minds – all while doing his own inimitable brand of comedy. Jon Batiste leads the rocking house–band.

*Guest listings are currently unavailable from Monday, February 26 to Friday, March 2.

TUESDAY

NCIS

Tuesday, February 27 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Keep your Enemies Closer”

NCIS strikes a deal with convicted murderer Paul Triff (guest star French Stewart), giving him a 48-hour furlough at his former residence, now McGee’s home. The deal is made in exchange for information that can convict his former cellmate, Gabriel Hicks (guest star Graham Hamilton), the murderer who deceived Gibbs and Fornell (guest star Joe Spano).

Bull

Tuesday, February 27 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Witness for the Prosecution”

The DA hires Bull to help convict Hazel Diaz (guest star Roma Maffia), an infamous drug dealer who murdered a police officer but has managed to avoid jail for years on an insanity defense by feigning schizophrenia.

NCIS: New Orleans

Tuesday, February 27 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“The Last Mile”

FBI Special Agent Raymond Isler (guest star Derek Webster) asks Pride for help with an off-the-books opioids theft investigation he is personally invested in. Also, Percy is sent undercover as a getaway driver with Isler as the muscle for a job tied to the case.

WEDNESDAY

Chicago PD

Wednesday, February 28 – 7 p.m. ET/PT (*one time only)

“Sisterhood”

Intelligence tracks down a vigilante killing rapists. The investigation hits home for Burgess, who begins to question if the men who attacked her sister truly paid for their actions.

9-1-1

Wednesday, February 28 – 10 p.m. ET/PT (*one time only)

“Full Moon (Creepy AF)”

A full moon keeps the crew busy with some of the craziest calls yet, as Athena investigates a potential home invasion and “faces off” against a rabid criminal. Meanwhile, Abby helps investigate the murder of a caller, while Bobby and Buck have their hands full at a yoga studio for pregnant women, and Hen’s past may become her future.

THURSDAY

Seal Team

Thursday, March 1 – 7 p.m. ET/PT

“Call Out”

Jason and the SEAL Team settle into deployment life and get closer to discovering who ambushed Echo Team after Mandy gets a lead from an unlikely source on the base.

Superstore

Thursday, March 1 – 8 p.m. ET/PT (*one time only)

“Video Game Release”

When gamers invade Cloud 9 for the release of a hot new video game, Jonah tries to help Amy secure herself a copy of the game, which takes them on an unexpected adventure. Meanwhile, Mateo helps Garrett make a good impression on one of his heroes. Then, Glenn and Sandra (guest star Kaliko Kauhi) try to stand up for themselves with customers and end up instigating a breastfeeding “nurse-in”.

A.P. Bio

Thursday, March 1 – 8:30 p.m. ET/PT (*one time only)

“Burning Miles”

Jack puts his students on a new Miles revenge mission. At the same time, Helen (guest star Paula Pell), Principal Durbin’s upbeat secretary, relentlessly tries to get Jack to make something for the annual bake sale.

Will & Grace

Thursday, March 1 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Three Wise Men”

Grace is horrified to realize that she’s dated three men from the same family. Meanwhile, Will and Karen get on each other’s nerves at the office until they bond over watching and producing their own little telenovela.

A.P. Bio

Thursday, March 1 – 9:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Overachieving Virgins”

Jack gets into a petty dispute with Marcus, the President of Student Council. Marcus surprisingly refuses to back down and the situation escalates much too far. Meanwhile, Stef is selling makeup at school as a side business.

S.W.A.T

Thursday, March 1 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Fences”

Hondo and Jessica’s secret relationship comes to a crossroads when Michael Plank (guest star Peter Facinelli), the president of the police commission, discovers their affair. Also, when Hondo and the team assist with the federal investigation to bring in an undocumented fugitive, they find themselves at the centre of a citywide immigration debate.

FRIDAY

MacGyver

Friday, March 2 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Hammock & Balcony”

MacGyver, Leanna, Riley, and Bozer pose as honeymoon couples at a resort in order to gain information about a Serbian war criminal from his newly married son. Also, Bozer wonders if Matty knows about his relationship with Leanna, and Jack recruits Elwood (guest star Billy Baldwin) to help him break into Matty’s home.

Hawaii Five-0

Friday, March 2 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“O Na Hoku O Ka Lani Ka I ‘Ike Ia Pae (Only the Stars Of Heaven Know Where Pae Is)

Tani and Junior go undercover as prospective parents in order to infiltrate a private school where the headmaster was murdered. Also, Adam’s life is on the line when he is held captive and forced to produce a hidden massive amount of money.

Chicago Fire

Friday, March 2 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“The F is For”

After photos of Casey and Severide jumping off the roof during a heroic rescue make the front page of the newspaper, Boden unwillingly agrees for the photographer to chronicle a day-in-the-life story at the Firehouse. Meanwhile, Dawson and Brett are on a mission to find out what keeps happening to Gerald (guest star Jonathan Isaac Frank), a frequent flier they know who lives on the streets. Then, Herrmann decides to take up life-coaching as a side job and Kidd makes a decision regarding her living arrangement.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT CANADA

ET Canada airs at 7:30 p.m. in Toronto and the Maritimes, at 7:00 p.m. in BC, at 6:30 p.m. in Winnipeg, Kenora, Regina, and Saskatoon, and at 6 p.m. in all other markets.

Monday, February 26

ET Canada sits down with TV mogul Oprah Winfrey to discuss her starring role in the fantasy film A Wrinkle in Time, and the winner of Global’s Big Brother: Celebrity Edition talks about taking home the title.

Tuesday, February 27

ET Canada presents Survivor: Ghost Island – The ET Canada Pre-show, a 30-minute special delivering interviews with the cast and crew of the award-winning reality series including the first-ever exclusive interview with Dr. Joe.

Wednesday, February 28

ET Canada is pre-empted.

Thursday, March 1

ET Canada is pre-empted.

Friday, March 2

Oscar® winner Jennifer Lawrence talks about her role in the thriller film Red Sparrow, and ET Canada catches up with comedian Rob Schneider to learn more about his latest projects.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

