Global Primetime Highlights for the Week of February 19, 2018

FINALE

SUNDAY

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Sunday, February 25 – 8 p.m. ET/PT (2-hour finale)

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition follows a group of celebrities living together in a house outfitted with 87 HD cameras and more than 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone is voted out of the house, with the last remaining houseguest receiving a grand prize.

*New episodes also air on Monday, February 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Wednesday, February 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Friday, February 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT (2-hour episode), and on Saturday, February 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

ALL NEW

TUESDAY

The Wall

Tuesday, February 20 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Jeff and Jamie”

From executive producer and NBA superstar LeBron James comes The Wall, a heart-stopping game with more than $12 million on the line every night – and up to $3 million on a single drop. At four-stories high, “The Wall” was built for one purpose – to change peoples’ lives. With tremendous cash prizes at stake, this game can change lives in an instant.

WEDNESDAY

9-1-1

Wednesday, February 21 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

New to Global – “Pilot”

It takes a team of people to help answer the famous question, “911, what’s your emergency?” Detective Athena Grant works as a member of the police force, handling cases that require her sharp mind and expertise, while also trying to juggle her own family drama. Then, Bobby Nash and his team of firefighters help execute the daring rescues that often come along with these life-threatening situations. Meanwhile, Abby Clark spends her days taking and fielding emergency calls at the 911 call center, but constantly desires to know what happens after she sends help.

SUNDAY

AP Bio

Sunday, February 25 – 10:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Teacher Jail”

When Jack leaves his class unattended, a student injury sets off an official investigation and lands Jack in “teacher jail.” Then, an aggressive teacher’s union rep (guest star Niecy Nash) sets her sights on Principal Durbin. Meanwhile, the students’ excitement for a substitute teacher are dashed when they find out its Helen.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT CANADA

ET Canada airs at 7:30 p.m. in Toronto and the Maritimes, at 7:00 p.m. in BC, at 6:30 p.m. in Winnipeg, Kenora, Regina, and Saskatoon, and at 6 p.m. in all other markets.

Monday, February 19

In an all-new half-hour special, ET Canada Goes Country, viewers are treated to exclusive one-on-one interviews with Kelsea Ballerini, Florida Georgia Line, Sugarland and more.

Tuesday, February 20

Actresses Tessa Thompson and Gina Rodriguez discuss their new film Annihilation, and ET Canada chats with CMA Award winning duo Brothers Osborne about their rise to fame.

Wednesday, February 21

ET Canada sits down with actors Kyle Chandler and Jesse Plemons to talk about their new film Game Night, and country music star Carly Pearce dishes on her new album Every Little Thing.

Thursday, February 22

ET Canada visits the set of Lifetime’s UnREAL to interview the cast about Season 3, and the star of the fantasy film Every Day Angourie Rice discusses the teen drama.

Friday, February 23

Oscar® nominated actress Jennifer Jason Leigh talks about her starring role in the film Annihilation, and actors Allan Hawco and Paul Gross share details on their latest project Caught.

