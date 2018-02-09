Global Primetime Highlights for the Week of February 12, 2018

ALL NEW

MONDAY

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Monday, February 12 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition follows a group of celebrities living together in a house outfitted with 87 HD cameras and more than 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone is voted out of the house, with the last remaining houseguest receiving a grand prize.

*New episodes also air on Wednesday, February 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Friday, February 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT (2-hour episode), and on Sunday, February 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

TUESDAY

The Wall

Tuesday, February 13 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Delvar and Bonnie”

From executive producer and NBA superstar LeBron James comes The Wall, a heart-stopping game with more than $12 million on the line every night – and up to $3 million on a single drop. At four-stories high, “The Wall” was built for one purpose – to change peoples’ lives. With tremendous cash prizes at stake, this game can change lives in an instant.

SUNDAY

9-1-1

Sunday, February 18 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Next of Kin”

Bobby and his team respond to an emergency at a children’s birthday party that leaves lives hanging in the balance. Elsewhere, the crew jumps into action after one of their own is involved in a devastating accident. Then, Athena tries to cope with a tragedy that hits way too close to home and Abby is confronted with a life-changing decision for her mother and makes a connection with Buck.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT CANADA

ET Canada airs at 7:30 p.m. in Toronto and the Maritimes, at 7:00 p.m. in BC, at 6:30 p.m. in Winnipeg, Kenora, Regina, and Saskatoon, and at 6 p.m. in all other markets.

Monday, February 12

Actors Natalie Portman and Oscar Issac discuss their roles in the thriller flick Annihilation, and ET Canada catches up with former W Network’s Bachelorette Canada contestants Kevin Wendt and Benoît Beausejour-Savard about joining the cast of The Bachelor Winter Games.

Tuesday, February 13

ET Canada sits down with actor Jason Bateman to chat about his upcoming action comedy film Game Night, and Canadian country music star Lindsay Ell is interviewed about going on tour.

Wednesday, February 14

Grammy® award-nominated country singer Cam talks about her latest single “Diane”, and ET Canada celebrates Valentine’s Day by taking a closer look at beloved celebrity couples.

Thursday, February 15

ET Canada interviews CMA Award winning duo Brothers Osborne about their rise to fame, and Canadian electronic-pop group Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine discuss launching their music career.

Friday, February 16

ET Canada sits down with the stars of Black Panther to discuss their roles in the film, and the cast of Altered Carbon is interviewed about the thriller sci-fi series.

