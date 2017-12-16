Global Primetime Highlights for the Week of December 18 to 31, 2017

HOLIDAY SPECIAL

THURSDAY

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special

Thursday, December 21 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

The special includes classic SNL holiday sketches, including Schweddy Balls, Martha Stewart’s Topless Christmas, and D*ck in a Box.

FALL FINALES

MONDAY

Kevin Can Wait

Monday, December 18 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“The Might’ve Before Christmas”

While Vanessa and the Gable family gather around the Christmas tree, Vanessa and Kevin reminisce about their first patrol together.

Man With A Plan

Monday, December 18 – 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Adam gets Neighbourly”

Adam and Andi try to get back in their neighbours’ good graces after no one shows up to their potluck.

WEDNESDAY

Survivor

Wednesday, December 20 – 8 p.m. ET/PT (3-hour finale)

THURSDAY

S.W.A.T.

Thursday, December 21 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Miracle”

Hondo and the SWAT team are forced to work over their Christmas vacation when a drug cartel is out for blood after their cache of gold bars is stolen. Also, Jessica draws the attention of Michael Plank (guest Peter Facinelli), president of the Police Commission, when she approaches him with her ideas on how to improve the SWAT division.

ALL NEW

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT CANADA

ET Canada airs at 7:30 p.m. in Toronto and the Maritimes, at 7:00 p.m. in BC, at 6:30 p.m. in Winnipeg, Regina, and Saskatoon, and at 6 p.m. in all other markets.

Monday, December 18

ET Canada sits down with Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg to discuss their new film All the Money in the World, and Eric McCormack chats about directing the season finale of Showcase’s Travelers.

Tuesday, December 19

Actor Christopher Plummer opens up to ET Canada about replacing Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World, and the cast of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle recall their favourite memories of the late Robin Williams.

Wednesday, December 20

ET Canada visits the set of Global’s critically acclaimed original series Mary Kills People ahead of the season two premiere, and actress-comedian Kristen Wiig talks about her role in the new film Downsizing.

Thursday, December 21

W Network’s The Bachelor Canada star Chris Leroux speaks candidly about finding love on the series, and ET Canada interviews the winner of Global’s hit reality series Survivor at the 35th season finale red carpet.

Friday, December 22

ET Canada presents Victoria Secret Special taking viewers behind the runway at the 2017 fashion show, and in a world exclusive, angel and new mom Candice Swanepoel opens up about returning to the show, while Alessandra Ambrósio says farewell after 17 years.

Monday, December 25

ET Canada presents Good Vibes, a half-hour special looking back at the stories that saw celebrities such as Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds and HGTV Canada star Scott McGillivray doing charitable deeds for those in need.

Tuesday, December 26

ET Canada presents Celebrity Feuds of 2017, a half-hour special recapping the most memorable celebrity blowouts between popstars such as Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, and Donald Trump versus Hollywood.

Wednesday, December 27

ET Canada presents In Conversation with Michael Kors, an exclusive one-on-one special where host Cheryl Hickey sits down with the fashion icon to learn more about his growing empire, and inspiration behind his Watch Hunger Stop campaign.

Thursday, December 28

ET Canada presents Buzzworthy Movies, a half-hour special featuring an exclusive series of interviews with the stars of next year’s most anticipted blockbusters, to award season contenders including Black Panther, The Disaster Artist, I,Tonya, and Get Out.

Friday, December 29

ET Canada presents Biggest Breakups of 2017, a half-hour special highlighting the most shocking splits in entertainment this year featuring celebrity couples such as Anna Farris and Chris Pratt, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, and more.

