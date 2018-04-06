Global Primetime Highlights for the Week of April 9, 2018

ALL NEW

MONDAY

Kevin Can Wait

Monday, April 9 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“The Smoking Bun”

Kevin and Vanessa devise a plan to save Enzo’s restaurant after learning the new owner, Alviti (guest star Ralph Macchio), plans to knock it down and build a parking lot. But when Alviti makes them a lucrative job offer, the future of Enzo’s is at stake.

Man with a Plan

Monday, April 9 – 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

“April Fools”

When Adam insists that pranks are harmless fun, Andi creates an elaborate hoax to teach him a lesson.

Big Brother Canada

Monday, April 9 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

The houseguests face nomination in tonight’s episode of Big Brother Canada.

TUESDAY

Rise

Tuesday April 10 – 9 p.m. ET/PT (*one time only)

“We’ve All Got Our Junk”

After their unresolved confrontation with Gordy, Lou and Gail try desperately to get through to him. Then, Lou discovers a crucial element to the show needs a major overhaul, while Tracey resists a blossoming romance. Elsewhere, Gwen reels in the aftermath of a shocking announcement from her parents, and Simon finds an unlikely ally. Meanwhile, Robbie and Lilette grow closer just as outside forces conspire to put them at odds, and Vanessa takes a stand.

Chicago Med

Tuesday, April 10 – 10 p.m. ET/PT (*one time only)

“Devil in Disguise”

Dr. Charles and Dr. Reese search for answers when a mother brings in her daughter claiming she is possessed. Meanwhile, Dr. Rhodes and Dr. Bekker are tasked with finding a way to save a pair of conjoined twins. Elsewhere, Dr. Halstead struggles to get Dr. Manning’s attention, and

Maggie measures her options in the wake of her recent actions.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

New episodes air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT

On The Late Show, comedian Stephen Colbert interviews the hottest stars, talented actors, and musicians, and brilliant minds – all while doing his own inimitable brand of comedy. Jon Batiste leads the rocking house–band.

*Guest listings are currently unavailable from Monday, April 9 to Friday, April 13.

WEDNESDAY

Big Brother Canada

Wednesday, April 11 – 7 p.m. ET/PT

One houseguest will win the coveted Power of Veto – the ability to veto a nominee up for eviction!

Survivor: Ghost Island

Wednesday, April 11 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

Showcasing the series’ extensive history, Ghost Island is filled with real idols and advantages from previous seasons, including from Brazil, China, Africa, and Australia, serving as a haunted graveyard for unfortunate choices made by former players. These castaways are competing against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay, and outlast each other in an attempt to become the Sole Survivor.

Seal Team

Wednesday, April 11 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Credible Threat”

Jason and the SEAL Team are tasked with protecting a delegation of congressmen and department of defense officials who come to Jalalabad for a publicity tour even though a credible threat has been made against them.

Chicago PD

Wednesday, April 11 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Payback”

A string of stash house robberies lead back to an unlikely individual. Meanwhile, Voight confronts a key witness in the Bingham investigation.

THURSDAY

Big Brother Canada

Thursday, April 12 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

It’s eviction night in the Big Brother Canada house! Who will be sent packing? Who will become HOH?



Chicago Fire

Thursday, April 12 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“When They See Us Coming”

When the FBI takes over Firehouse 51 for an undercover mission, Casey and Severide volunteer to assist with the investigation. Then, Kidd attempts to help Severide come to terms with recent developments he’s been managing.

S.W.A.T.

Thursday, April 12 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Armory”

As Hondo and SWAT work to de-escalate a hostage situation in which an ex-convict is holding a local family captive, the mission takes a dangerous turn that impacts the team. Also, when Street tires of his complicated romantic entanglements, he agrees to let Chris make over his online dating profile.

FRIDAY

MacGyver

Friday, April 13 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Skyscraper & Power”

Mac and Jack attempt to rescue a billionaire’s son after he is kidnapped by a former Navy SEAL who uses an EMP weapon to cut off power and communication lines to the Shanghai skyscraper where the boy lives.

Hawaii Five-O

Friday, April 13 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“He Lokomaika’I Ka Manu O Kaiona (Kind is the Bird of Kaiona)”

Catherine Rollins (guest star Michelle Borth) recruits McGarrett and Jerry to help her track down a uranium deposit thought to be hidden on an abandoned Hawaiian island before a suspected terrorist can make dirty bombs with it. Also, when Junior falls and is trapped in a ravine, he reflects on his estranged relationship with his father.

Madam Secretary

Friday, April 13 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Phase Two”

Senator Morejon (guest star José Zuniga) puts phase two of Elizabeth’s U.S./Iran arms deal in jeopardy when he asserts that Iran funneled money from phase one of the deal to fund a recent bombing that killed an American citizen. Also, Henry mulls over the option of becoming the chairman of the new military ethics department at the National War College.

SATURDAY

Ransom

Saturday, April 14 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Alters”

As Eric and Zara provide risk assessment services at an investment bank, they are taken hostage by a gunman targeting a low-level accountant. This leaves Eric negotiating for their release.

Saturday Night Live

Saturday, April 14 – 11:30 p.m. ET/PT

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. Now in its 43rd Season, the Emmy® Award-winning late-night comedy showcases another year of laughs, surprises and great performances. This week John Mulaney hosts with musical guest Jack White.

SUNDAY

The Simpsons

Sunday, April 15 – 7:30 p.m. ET/PT

“King Leer”

Homer and Marge follow Moe after the bar closes early and discover him and his father fighting. The Simpsons, after finding out that Moe has been excommunicated from his family for years, attempt to bring them back together.

Timeless

Sunday, April 15 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“The Kennedy Curse”

When a mission goes awry, Wyatt and Rufus are forced to bring a 17-year-old John F. Kennedy (guest star Grant Jordan) with them to the present. But while the Lifeboat is recharging for the return trip, Kennedy escapes from the bunker…into modern day San Francisco. Anxious to return the future president to history, the team must find a way to work together to rescue JFK and return him to the past before Rittenhouse assassinates him in 2018.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT CANADA

ET Canada airs at 7:30 p.m. in Toronto and the Maritimes, at 7:00 p.m. in BC, at 6:30 p.m. in Winnipeg, Kenora, Regina, and Saskatoon, and at 6 p.m. in all other markets.

Monday, April 9

ET Canada sits down with actor Dwayne Johnson to discuss his new action flick Rampage, and the stars of W Network’s The Good Fight Christine Baranski and Cush Jumbo chat about the sophomore season of the series.

Tuesday, April 10

ET Canada talks to Eric Braden about celebrating the 45th year anniversary of Global’sThe Young and the Restless, and Malin Ackerman along with Naomie Harris dish on their roles in Rampage.

Wednesday, April 11

ET Canada is pre-empted.

Thursday, April 12

ET Canada hangs out with country music artist Morgan Wallen to discuss his upcoming tour.

Friday, April 13

Actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman gets candid about his character on the Lifetime series Unreal, and ET Canada catches up with actress Molly Parker to learn more about her new series Lost in Space.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

