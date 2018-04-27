Global Primetime Highlights for the Week of April 30, 2018

PRIMETIME HIGHLIGHTS

FOR THE WEEK OF APRIL 30, 2018

SEASON PREMIERE

MONDAY

Elementary

Monday, April 30 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“An Infinite Capacity for Taking Pains”

As Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) confronts a medical diagnosis that threatens both his career and sobriety, he meets Michael (Desmond Harrington), a man who credits Sherlock for helping him conquer his own addiction. Also, Holmes and Watson (Lucy Liu) are hired by a reformed party girl heiress to find her missing partner in a years-old sex tape that has just leaked online.

SEASON FINALE

FRIDAY

MacGyver

Friday, May 4 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“MacGyver & MacGyver”

MacGyver gets a shocking surprise when he tries to tell Matty that he’s quitting the Phoenix Foundation.

ALL NEW

MONDAY

Kevin Can Wait

Monday, April 30 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Brew Haha”

Kevin offers to help Kendra and Chale buy Enzo’s, but they soon realize that the partnership won’t work when Kevin’s idea of a silent partner is not so silent. As the tension among them escalates, Kendra and Chale find peace at Vanessa’s apartment.

Man With A Plan

Monday, April 30 – 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

“The Burns System”

Adam is thrilled and honoured to help Joe buy a new car but is caught off guard when Joe suddenly becomes irritable and the negotiations go off track. Also, Andi discovers Emme has been hiding a pet snake and has to figure out a way to get rid of it.

Big Brother Canada

Monday, April 30 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

The houseguests face nomination in tonight’s episode of Big Brother Canada.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

New episodes air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT

On The Late Show, comedian Stephen Colbert interviews the hottest stars, talented actors, and musicians, and brilliant minds – all while doing his own inimitable brand of comedy. Jon Batiste leads the rocking house–band.

*Guest listings are currently unavailable from Monday, April 30 to Friday, May 4.

TUESDAY

Chicago Med

Tuesday, May 1 – 7 p.m. ET/PT

“This is Now”

After a shooting occurs during a block party at a local park, Med is overrun with victims that stretch the hospital and staff to its limits. In the midst of the chaos, Dr. Choi devises a new mass casualty plan on the fly and Dr. Manning struggles to stay focused when she realizes her son and nanny might have been at the scene.

NCIS

Tuesday, May 1 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“One Step Forward”

Sara Carter (guest star Skye P. Marshall) begs Gibbs to investigate her mother’s murder as she believes the local authorities convicted the wrong man. Also, Abby is awarded a dinner reservation for two to a brand-new five-star restaurant in an igloo and has to decide which coworker deserves to go with her.

Bull

Tuesday, May 1 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Reckless”

Bull’s team worries that they’re in over their heads when they take on the seemingly unwinnable case of Elliott Miles (guest star Frank De Julio), a mute man facing the death penalty if he’s found guilty of murder and arson. Also, Bull is stunned to learn that his ex-wife is remarrying.

NCIS: New Orleans

Tuesday, May 1 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Mind Games”

Gregorio calls on Claire McGrady (guest star Deirdre Lovejoy), her former behavioural science professor, when the team’s latest case matches one she studied during FBI training.

WEDNESDAY

Big Brother Canada

Wednesday, May 2 – 7 p.m. ET/PT

One houseguest will win the coveted Power of Veto – the ability to veto a nominee up for eviction!

Survivor: Ghost Island

Wednesday, May 2 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“The Finish Line is in Sight”

Showcasing the series’ extensive history, Ghost Island is filled with real idols and advantages from previous seasons, including from Brazil, China, Africa, and Australia, serving as a haunted graveyard for unfortunate choices made by former players. These castaways are competing against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay, and outlast each other in an attempt to become the Sole Survivor.

SEAL Team

Wednesday, May 2 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Enemy of my Enemy”

The lives of Jason and the SEAL Team are in jeopardy when a risky mission to capture a highly valuable target may actually be a trap. Also, Clay and Davis commiserate about the frustrations of having long distance relationships, and Ray has a meeting regarding his involvement with the accidental death of the local boy that could affect his military career.

Chicago PD

Wednesday, May 2 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Allegiance”

Halstead and Atwater go undercover to prevent military-grade weapons from hitting the street. Meanwhile, Voight calls in a favour as a last-ditch effort to clear Olinsky’s name for Bingham’s murder.

THURSDAY

Big Brother Canada

Thursday, May 3 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

It’s eviction night in the Big Brother Canada house! Who will be sent packing? Who will become HOH?

Chicago Fire

Thursday, May 3 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“The Unrivaled Standard”

Lt. Severide is shocked when Rene Royce (guest star Sarah Shahi) resurfaces at the firehouse. Elsewhere, Casey comes up with a plan to help Chief Boden in his latest pursuit and Kidd regrets a decision she made regarding Severide. Then, Herrmann doesn’t see eye-to-eye with Lt. Colannino (guest star Andy John Kalkounos) over coaching their son’s basketball team.

S.W.A.T.

Thursday, May 3 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Vendetta”

Hondo’s life and career are endangered when his bosses and his godson’s kidnapper, Jae Kim (guest star Kelvin Han Lee), discover he’s been secretly surveilling Kim with the help of retired DEA agent Katrina Walsh (guest star MC Lyte). Also, Street and his newly paroled mother, Karen (guest star Sherilyn Fenn), both have trouble acclimating to her prison release.

FRIDAY

Hawaii Five-O

Friday, May 4 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Ka Hana A Ka Makua, O Ka Hana No Ia A Keiki (What Parents Will Do, Children Will Do)”

McGarrett and Five-0 take on the mob when a former boss is killed and Junior’s friend Cammy Lin (guest star Cindy Chu) is on the run after witnessing the hit.

Madam Secretary

Friday, May 4 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Thin Ice”

Elizabeth is attending a summit in Montreal to resolve territorial claims of the North Pole when an activist group detonates a bomb and she can’t locate Jason and Piper. Also, things take a turn for the worse when Elizabeth learns that Russia was involved in the bombing, and Henry helps one of his students work through a difficult decision.

SATURDAY

Ransom

Saturday, May 5 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Undercover”

As Eric negotiates the release of an innocent teenager, he unravels a larger plot to destroy dozens of lives. Zara is forced to work with a past abuser in order to prevent a mass murder.

Rise

Saturday, May 5 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“The Petition”

When an unauthorized, provocative sizzle reel promoting the Stanton High production of “Spring Awakening” is posted online, it spreads like wildfire through the school and surrounding community. Elsewhere, Coach Strickland and Vanessa are forced to face their daughters, but major damage has already been done. Then, Robbie faces a crisis of confidence, while Maashous contemplates a difficult family reunion.

Saturday Night Live

Saturday, May 5 – 11:30 p.m. ET/PT

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. Now in its 43rd Season, the Emmy® Award-winning late-night comedy showcases another year of laughs, surprises and great performances. This week Donald Glover hosts with musical guest Childish Gambino.

SUNDAY

The Simpsons

Sunday, May 6 – 7:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Left Behind”

Homer gets Flanders a job at the plant, and he soon learns that no good deed goes unpunished when Flanders starts to insist on carpools and demands more from Homer’s work performance. Meanwhile, Marge feels as though their marriage has lost its spark.

Instinct

Sunday, May 6 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Owned”

Dylan and Lizzie are under pressure to deliver results when they investigate the death of Jasmine’s friend, the owner of a professional basketball team who died when her car went off a bridge.

NCIS: Los Angeles

Sunday, May 6 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Where Everybody Knows Your Name”

NCIS partners with the FBI after a Marine is murdered by a rare nerve gas. Also, Deeks shares his dream to quit law enforcement and open a bar.

Timeless

Sunday, May 6 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“The Day Reagan Was Shot”

The Time Team travels back to 1981 Washington, DC on the day President Reagan was shot, only to discover that the Sleeper’s target isn’t the President, but a young rookie police officer – none other than agent Christopher, who brought the time team together and kept the Lifeboat from getting into Rittenhouse’s hands. The Time Team must save agent Christopher’s life and prevent her from making a mistake that set her on a different path that would forever change her own future, the future of the team – and the future of the world.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT CANADA

ET Canada airs at 7:30 p.m. in Toronto and the Maritimes, at 7:00 p.m. in BC, at 6:30 p.m. in Winnipeg, Kenora, Regina, and Saskatoon, and at 6 p.m. in all other markets.

Monday, April 30

Actors Jane Fonda and Don Johnson discuss their new rom-com Book Club, and ET Canada delivers highlights from the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards.

Tuesday, May 1

ET Canada is pre-empted.

Wednesday, May 2

ET Canada is pre-empted.

Thursday, May 3

Award-winning actress Melissa McCarthy sits down with ET Canada to chat about starring in the upcoming film Life of the Party, and Canadian model Stacey McKenzie dishes on her latest project Ugly.

Friday, May 4

Oscar® award winner Charlize Theron and director Jason Reitman share details on their new film Tully, and alternative rock band Bad Wolf stop by the ET Canada studio to talk about their new single “Zombie.”

