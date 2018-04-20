Global Primetime Highlights for the Week of April 23, 2018

ALL NEW

MONDAY

Superior Donuts

Monday, April 23 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“The Chicago Way”

Randy, who just passed the detective’s exam, is asked by her former supervisor, Ted (guest star Christopher McDonald), to talk to a female rookie who has filed a sexual harassment complaint against him. Also, Arthur’s usual arrangement with a city health inspector to ignore violations in the shop goes awry when a new by-the-book inspector shows up.

Superstore

Monday, April 23 – 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Safety Training”

When Mateo gets injured, Jonah tries to help him avoid Cloud 9 compensation for fear of his immigration status being revealed. Meanwhile, Amy attempts to convince everyone that she likes Kelly.

Big Brother Canada

Monday, April 23 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

The houseguests face nomination in tonight’s episode of Big Brother Canada.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

New episodes air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT

On The Late Show, comedian Stephen Colbert interviews the hottest stars, talented actors, and musicians, and brilliant minds – all while doing his own inimitable brand of comedy. Jon Batiste leads the rocking house–band.

*Guest listings are currently unavailable from Monday, April 23 to Friday, April 27.

TUESDAY

Rise

Tuesday April 24 – 9 p.m. ET/PT (*one time only)

“This Will God Willing Get Better”

Tech week at Stanton High finds Tracey and Lou leading the cast through a series of rehearsals that falls short of expectations. Elsewhere, Gwen’s familial strife leads to a wild night out, while Michael tries to reconnect with an estranged friend. Then, Maashous receives potentially life-changing news, and Simon’s personal feelings start to compromise his performance in the musical.

Chicago Med

Tuesday, April 24 – 10 p.m. ET/PT (*one time only)

“The Parent Trap”

After a 10-year-old boy is admitted to the hospital, Dr. Manning and Dr. Halstead disagree on how to best handle the boy’s parents. Then, Dr. Rhodes rushes to fix a heart that will be given to Dr. Reese’s estranged father (guest star Michel Gill).

WEDNESDAY

Big Brother Canada

Wednesday, April 25 – 7 p.m. ET/PT

One houseguest will win the coveted Power of Veto – the ability to veto a nominee up for eviction!

Survivor: Ghost Island

Wednesday, April 25 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“It’s Like the Perfect Crime”

Showcasing the series’ extensive history, Ghost Island is filled with real idols and advantages from previous seasons, including from Brazil, China, Africa, and Australia, serving as a haunted graveyard for unfortunate choices made by former players. These castaways are competing against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay, and outlast each other in an attempt to become the Sole Survivor.

SEAL Team

Wednesday, April 25 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Takedown”

The SEAL Team sends Ray undercover in a busy spice market to make a high-stakes money swap, and Jason attempts to take down a terrorist known to wear a suicide belt. Also, Ray realizes the devastating consequences of his decisions.

THURSDAY

Big Brother Canada

Thursday, April 26 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

It’s eviction night in the Big Brother Canada house! Who will be sent packing? Who will become HOH?

Chicago Fire

Thursday, April 26 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“The Strongest Among Us”

After saving a girl from a car accident, Chief Boden and Lt. Severide are taken aback when they receive a surprise package. Elsewhere, Brett struggles to keep quiet about Cruz reacquainting with his now-married high school sweetheart and Otis tackles his next challenge. Then, a crisis brings Bria (guest star Quinn Cooke) back into Dawson’s life.

S.W.A.T.

Thursday, April 26 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Source”

Jim Street debates whether or not his mother, Karen (guest star Sherilyn Fenn), should live with him upon her prison release after Hondo and Chris warn him against it. Also, Hondo and the team are assigned to protect Irina Zemanova (guest star Anya Monzikova), a high-profile Russian journalist visiting Los Angeles, from being assassinated.

FRIDAY

MacGyver

Friday, April 27 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“UFO & Area 51”

Mac and Riley are attacked by a group of masked men after the government calls them in to examine a mysterious object that crash-landed in the Nevada desert. Also, Riley uncovers new information about Mac’s father but questions whether to deliver it to him after he says he needs to move on.

Hawaii Five-O

Friday, April 27 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Kopi Wale No I Ka I’A A ‘Eu No Ka Ilo (Though the Fish is Well Salted, The Maggots Crawl)”

Five-0 must help Duke after he is forced to steal crucial evidence from the police locker in exchange for his kidnapped granddaughter. Also, Jerry goes undercover at a mental health facility in order to solve a murder.

Madam Secretary

Friday, April 27 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“The Friendship Game”

Elizabeth’s negotiations for a security agreement combatting gang violence in South America becomes complicated when she attempts to free an American recently kidnapped there.

SATURDAY



Saturday, April 28

8 p.m. ET

/PT“A Free Man in Paris”When a former Guantanamo guard is held hostage by terrorists, Eric must work with an ex-GTMO detainee to save the man’s life. With the team looking into both the guard’s and the detainee’s troubled pasts, they learn that both men are not as innocent as they seem.

SUNDAY

The Simpsons

Sunday, April 29 – 7:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Forgive and Regret”

Grampa makes a confession to Homer while on his deathbed. After his recovery, he comes to realize that this issue will not be easy to reconcile.

Instinct

Sunday, April 29 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Flat Line”

Dylan and Julian go undercover in a hospital when they suspect an “angel of death” is killing people with non-life-threatening ailments. Also, Lizzie asks Andy for his legal expertise when a personal trainer sues her for accidentally injuring him.

NCIS: Los Angeles

Sunday, April 29 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Reentry”

Callen, Sam, and Nell travel to the Angeles Forest to search for pieces of a failed rocket launch, including a top-secret government device. Also, Hetty tries to help Keane (guest star Jeff Kober) acclimate to life in the states.

Timeless

Sunday, April 29 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Mrs. Sherlock Holmes”

In the bustle of 1919 New York City, suffragette Alice Paul (guest star Erica Dasher) is framed for murder and the Time Team partners up with legendary female crime solver Grace Humiston (guest star Sarah Sokolovic) – a.k.a. “Mrs. Sherlock Holmes.” Together they attempt to prove Alice’s innocence in time for her to give a powerful speech that turns the tide in the passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. Back in the present, Connor Mason salvages key Intel from the Rittenhouse raid.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT CANADA

ET Canada airs at 7:30 p.m. in Toronto and the Maritimes, at 7:00 p.m. in BC, at 6:30 p.m. in Winnipeg, Kenora, Regina, and Saskatoon, and at 6 p.m. in all other markets.

Monday, April 23

ET Canada sits down with actor Michael C. Hall to discuss his starring role in the new drama Safe, and biographer Andrew Morton talks about his new book, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.

Tuesday, April 24

In a Canadian exclusive on-set interview with ET Canada, actress Melissa McCarthy dishes on her role in the new film Life of the Party, and the cast of Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance discuss the upcoming Lifetime movie.

Wednesday, April 25

ET Canada is pre-empted.

Thursday, April 26

Golden Globe® winner John Travolta speaks exclusively to ET Canada on the set of his upcoming film Moose, and R&B group En Vogue chats about their new album and tour.

Friday, April 27

In an ET Canada exclusive, actor Henry Cavill shares details about his role in the action film Nomis, and the cast of HGTV Canada’s Home To Win reveals details on what viewers can expect from Season 3 of the series.

