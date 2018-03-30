Global Primetime Highlights for the Week of April 2, 2018

SEASON PREMIERE

SATURDAY

Ransom

Saturday, April 7 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Three Wishes”

When Eric’s (Luke Roberts) daughter is kidnapped, he must fulfill three ransom demands from his long-time adversary, Damien Delaine (guest star Carlo Rota). These demands include answering a series of emotionally challenging questions and performing ethically questionable tasks, in order to save what matters to him most – his daughter’s life.

SEASON FINALE

THURSDAY

Will & Grace

Thursday, April 5 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“It’s a Family Affair”

Grace’s father and Will’s mother end up making a surprising and upsetting connection. Then, Jack rebounds from his breakup with a new love. Meanwhile, Karen must decide between her husband and her lover.

ALL NEW

MONDAY

Superior Donuts

Monday, April 2 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Always Bet on Black”

Frustrated by Fawz’s willingness to exploit Black History Month to make a buck, Franco invites Wheels Langdon (guest star Bill Cobbs), a former Negro League baseball player, to the shop to share his unsung story. Also, a suspicious Randy decides to investigate a mysterious woman Tush meets through an online dating site.



9JKL

Monday, April 2 – 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

“Tell All”

While digesting the dirty laundry that is aired in Josh’s ex-wife’s (guest star Brooke Lyons) tell-all book about their family, the Roberts are flabbergasted to learn that Josh is considering reconciling with her.

Big Brother Canada

Monday, April 2 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

The houseguests face nomination in tonight’s episode of Big Brother Canada.



Chicago Med

Monday, April 2– 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Lock it Down”

After a baby is abducted from Med, Goodwin enlists the help of Dr. Charles and Dr. Reese to find the suspect. Meanwhile, due to the lockdown, Dr. Rhodes must figure out a way to get into the operating room to help perform open-heart surgery. Elsewhere, Dr. Manning and Dr. Halstead disagree on the right treatment for a patient.

TUESDAY

Rise

Tuesday April 3 – 7 p.m. ET/PT

“Victory Party”

Robbie’s two worlds collide at a house party, where tensions threaten to bubble over as his football teammates face off with the drama troupe. Meanwhile, Tracey reluctantly explores a new relationship with a not-so-secret admirer (guest star Diallo Riddle) and a Mazzuchelli family road trip to visit Gail’s sister goes sideways when Gordy sneaks off back to Stanton.

NCIS

Tuesday, April 3 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“The Numerical Limit”

Gibbs is granted protective custody of a 10-year-old orphaned refugee, Elena (guest star Lily Rose Silver), when an NCIS case reveals she is the target of a violent gang.



Bull

Tuesday, April 3 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“A Redemption”

Bull helps Jim Grayson (guest star Nathan Darrow), a respectable family man who was arrested for changing his identity after being the unwitting getaway driver in a fatal robbery years ago. Bull hopes they can convince the jury that Jim has redeemed himself for his past misdeeds by living an upstanding life for years.

NCIS: New Orleans

Tuesday, April 3 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“High Stakes”

Percy and Lasalle go undercover at a high-stakes, underground poker game after the organizer targets players with access to a naval research laboratory. Also, Laurel Pride (guest star Shanley Caswell) visits her dad during spring break to discuss options after her upcoming graduation.

WEDNESDAY

Big Brother Canada

Wednesday, April 4 – 7 p.m. ET/PT

One houseguest will win the coveted Power of Veto – the ability to veto a nominee up for eviction!

Survivor: Ghost Island

Wednesday, April 4 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

Showcasing the series’ extensive history, Ghost Island is filled with real idols and advantages from previous seasons, including from Brazil, China, Africa, and Australia, serving as a haunted graveyard for unfortunate choices made by former players. These castaways are competing against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay, and outlast each other in an attempt to become the Sole Survivor.

THURSDAY

Big Brother Canada

Thursday, April 5 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

It’s eviction night in the Big Brother Canada house! Who will be sent packing? Who will become HOH?

Superstore

Thursday, April 5 – 9:30 p.m. ET/PT (* one time only)

“Local Vendors Day”

When local small businesses set up shop inside Cloud 9, Glenn tries to help his wife Jerusha sell her handmade needlepoint, despite Jonah’s concerns that he’s pressuring his employees. Meanwhile, Amy doesn’t feel Latina enough when a guy flirts with her in Spanish, and Garrett tries to uncover the truth behind a beer vendor’s product.

S.W.A.T.

Thursday, April 5 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Payback”

When a young heiress, Juliette Carlton (guest star Caitlin Carver), is kidnapped for ransom, Hondo and the SWAT team go on a citywide search to bring her home before she is harmed. Also, the team worries that Mumford is moving too fast when he announces he’s getting married for the fourth time.

FRIDAY

MacGyver

Friday, April 6 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Benjamin Franklin & Grey Duffle”

As Mac and the team investigate the suspicious death of Dawn’s (guest star Amy Smart) CIA supervisor, the evidence leads to a dirty CIA agent and a massive counterfeiting ring.



Hawaii Five-O

Friday, April 6 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Aohe Mea Make I Ka Hewa; Make No I Ka Mihi Ole” (No One Has Ever Died For the Mistakes He Has Made; Only Because He Didn’t Repent)

A hitman, Leroy Davis (guest star Frankie Faison), who got away from McGarrett’s father comes to McGarrett to finally confess his crimes and admit where he buried his victims. Also, Jessie makes a dangerous decision that could ruin Adam’s life.

Chicago Fire

Friday, April 6 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Put White on Me”

Boden has a lapse in judgment in the aftermath of rescuing a young boy. Meanwhile, Kidd struggles to win the approval of Severide’s mom (guest star Kim Delaney) after a surprise visit. Then, Otis takes on new responsibilities at the firehouse.

SATURDAY

Saturday Night Live

Saturday, April 7 – 11:30 p.m. ET/PT

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. Now in its 43rd Season, the Emmy® Award-winning late-night comedy showcases another year of laughs, surprises and great performances. This week Chadwick Boseman hosts with musical guest Cardi B.

SUNDAY

The Simpsons

Sunday, April 8 – 7:30 p.m. ET/PT

“No Good Read Goes Unpunished”

In an attempt to bring the family together, Marge forces everyone to hand in their electronics and take a trip to a book store.

Instinct

Sunday, April 8 – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“I Heart New York”

Dr. Dylan Reinhart and Det. Lizzie Needham are reassigned to a murder case in Central Park when their investigation into a chemical attack on the subway is taken over by an FBI team led by Dylan’s estranged father, Roger (guest star John Doman). However, Dylan can’t shake the feeling that the cases are related.

NCIS: Los Angeles

Sunday, April 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Vendetta”

Callen and Sam join forces with Anna Kolcheck (guest star Bar Paly) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), when Arkady Kolcheck (guest star Vyto Ruginis) warns NCIS that a notorious international weapons dealer has returned to the states. Also, the case requires Eric to go undercover as a bank IT technician.

Timeless

Sunday, April 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

“The Salem Witch Hunt”

While Wyatt sneaks away from the bunker to face an unbelievable truth, Lucy, Rufus, and their former enemy-turned- teammate, Garcia Flynn, chase the Mothership to the Salem Witch Trials. There they must prevent the execution of a headstrong young woman who, it turns out, is mother to one of the most consequential Americans of all time – the yet to be born Benjamin Franklin. Then, when Lucy is accused of being a witch, the team rallies together not only to save Abiah (guest star Sofia Vassilieva) and Lucy, but all the accused women.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT CANADA

ET Canada airs at 7:30 p.m. in Toronto and the Maritimes, at 7:00 p.m. in BC, at 6:30 p.m. in Winnipeg, Kenora, Regina, and Saskatoon, and at 6 p.m. in all other markets.

Monday, April 2

The half-hour special ET Canada Goes Country spotlights some of the biggest names coming out of Nashville’s music scene including Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce, Brett Young, Kane Brown, and Scott Borchetta.

Tuesday, April 3

ET Canada is pre-empted.

Wednesday, April 4

ET Canada is pre-empted.

Thursday, April 5

ET Canada interviews the cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, and actor John Krasinski discusses directing and starring in the new horror film A Quiet Place.

Friday, April 6

HGTV Canada star Drew Scott and his fiancé Linda are interviewed ahead of their fairytale wedding, and ET Canada interviews the judges of Food Network Canada’s Top Chef Canada.

