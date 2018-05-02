Global GO Now Available on Chromecast

Continuing to deliver its dynamic slate of content to audiences on the platforms of their choice, Global Television has now launched its Global GO app on Chromecast. As the first among Corus’s suite of apps to add Chromecast support for both live streaming (once authenticated) and on demand content, viewers can now “cast” programming to their connected TVs from any iOS or Android device.

Global GO allows viewers to live stream the network’s full slate of original and acquired series, view full length episodes, clips and exclusives, as well as catch up and binge on their favourite shows on demand.

“We continue to strive for seamless and convenient distribution of our Global GO app so our audiences can watch our hit programs on the screen of their choice from the platform they choose,” said Maria Hale, Senior Vice President, Global Entertainment & Content Acquisition, Corus Entertainment. “Adding Chromecast creates a truly connected TV viewing experience for our loyal and growing Global GO viewers.”

Global GO supports all versions of Chromecast, including Chromecast built-in TVs. Users can simply tap the cast icon and select the Chromecast device within the Global GO app to start casting to their TVs. They will also be able to use their mobile devices as the remote – allowing for playback functionality and audio controls right on their device.

Global GO continues to offer all of Global’s marquee programming including Big Brother: Canada, Bull, the Chicago franchise, Hawaii Five-0, Instinct, MacGyver, Madam Secretary, the NCIS franchise, Ransom, SEAL Team, SNL, Survivor, S.W.A.T., Timeless, and The Good Place.

The Global GO app is also available on Apple TV via the App Store on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. In addition to Global GO, Corus’ suite of multi-platform apps also includes Treehouse – one of the App Store’s Best of 2017 – as well as HISTORY GO, Disney Channel Canada, Disney Junior Canada, YTVGO, and NickGO.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

