GLOBAL ANNOUNCES BIG 2018 WINTER LINEUP

Highly Buzzed-About Big Brother Celebrity Edition Debuts February 7 Followed by a New Season of Homegrown Hit Big Brother Canada on March 7

Global’s Facebook Page Will Live Stream the Season 2 Premiere of Mary Kills People January 1 in Advance of the Broadcast Premiere January 3

New Series Instinct Joins the Schedule Along with New Episodes of Fall’s Top 20 Hits SEAL Team, Will & Grace, and S.W.A.T.

Global celebrates the New Year bigger than ever as juggernaut Big Brother claims two spots on the podium with the first-ever U.S. Big Brother Celebrity edition and a brand new season of fan favourite Big Brother Canada. The reality series join a full slate of winners including a new season of the compelling Mary Kills People, and new crime-drama Instinct, plus the return of Top 20 hits including SEAL Team, Will & Grace, Bull, S.W.A.T., MacGyver, and Survivor.

The champagne continues to flow into the New Year as Mary and her killer cocktail return to Global with the highly anticipated Season 2 premiere of Mary Kills People on Wednesday, January 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Recently named one of Variety’s best 20 shows of 2017, fans will get the exclusive first look at the premiere on Global’s Facebook page with a special live stream of the first episode on January 1 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. Following the live stream, the premiere of the critically acclaimed original drama will launch across Global’s digital platforms including GlobalTV.com and Global GO. In advance of Mary’s return, viewers can catch up on Season 1 online now on GlobalTV.com and Global GO.

Global’s winter lineup also welcomes the wildest house party yet as the first-ever U.S. celebrity edition of the hit Big Brother franchise debuts Wednesday, February 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted by Julie Chen, the compressed celebrity version includes 13-episodes airing throughout two-and-a-half weeks, and features Head of Households, Power of Veto competitions, live evictions, and of course, undeniable drama. Stay tuned for more information on the all-star cast in the New Year.

And if that wasn’t enough, Global delivers a double dose of Big Brother gameplay, as Big Brother Canada returns Wednesday, March 7 for an explosive sixth season. Hosted by Arisa Cox, additional broadcast details, plus cast, theme, live feeds, and grand prize, will be announced in the coming months. In the meantime, fans can catch up on all the best moments from Season 5 on BigBrotherCanada.ca.

Another new series joining the winter lineup is the crime-solving drama Instinct premiering Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Starring Global alum Alan Cumming (The Good Wife), the new drama follows Dr. Dylan Reinhart (Cumming), a gifted author, university professor, and former CIA operative, who is lured back to his old life by NYPD Detective Lizzie Needham (Bojana Novakovic) to help her stop a serial killer who is using Dylan’s first book as a tutorial. Daniel Ings, Naveen Andrews, and Sharon Leal also star.

Rounding out the winter lineup are new episodes from Global’s solid fall hits including Top 20 series NCIS (Tuesday, January 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT), Top 10 series Bull (Tuesday, January at 9 p.m. ET/PT), Top 20 series SEAL Team (Wednesday, January 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT), Top 10 series Will & Grace (Thursday, January 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT), Top 20 series S.W.A.T. (Thursday, January 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT), and fall’s #1 reality series Survivor returns with a new season called Survivor: Ghost Island ( Wednesday, February 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT).

Viewers can catch up on all their favourite episodes from Global’s primetime lineup on GlobalTV.com and Global GO, now available for Apple TV.

For a full list of Global’s winter premiere dates, please see below.

GLOBAL’S 2018 WINTER SCHEDULE:

All times are ET and subject to change. New seasons joining the winter lineup are bolded.

Monday, January 1

9 p.m. – Chicago Med

Tuesday, January 2

8 p.m. – NCIS

9 p.m. – Bull

10 p.m. – NCIS: New Orleans

11:35 p.m. – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Wednesday, January 3

8 p.m. – Mary Kills People

9 p.m. – SEAL Team

10 p.m. – Chicago PD

Thursday, January 4

8 p.m. – Superstore

8:30 p.m. – The Good Place

9 p.m. – Will & Grace

9:30 p.m. – Great News

10 p.m. – S.W.A.T.

Friday, January 5

8 p.m. – MacGyver

9 p.m. – Hawaii Five-0

10 p.m. – Chicago Fire

Sunday, January 7

7:30 p.m. – The Simpsons

8 p.m. – Wisdom of the Crowd

9 p.m. – NCIS: Los Angeles

10 p.m. – Madam Secretary

Monday, January 8

10 p.m. – The Brave

Saturday, January 13

11:30 p.m. – Saturday Night Live

Monday, January 15

8 p.m. – Kevin Can Wait

8:30 p.m. – Man With A Plan

Sunday, January 21

8 p.m. – The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®

Wednesday, February 7

8 p.m. – Big Brother (Celebrity Edition) – SERIES DEBUT

Wednesday, February 28

8 p.m. – Survivor: Ghost Island

Wednesday, March 7

Big Brother Canada

Sunday, March 11

8 p.m. – Instinct – SERIES DEBUT

