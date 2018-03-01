GLOBAL ANNOUNCES 14 NEW HOUSEGUESTS FOR SEASON 6 OF BIG BROTHER CANADA

Following last night’s hell of a twist, Global is revealing the remaining 14 new houseguests entering the gates of the Big Brother Canada house on Wednesday, March 7 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. The Season 6 houseguests will feel like they’re walking on cloud nine upon arrival, but dark and fiery twists could be around the corner for some unlucky surprises.

This season’s cast includes a variety of angelic and devilish characters hailing from coast to coast, including a self-proclaimed fiery Latina from Vancouver; a business-minded socialite by day and party planner by night from Saskatoon; a type-A beauty who’s not afraid to speak her mind from Guelph; a self-professed “troll” and super-fan from Calgary; an athletic wine ambassador from Saint John; and a softy single dad oil rig worker from Trepassey, Newfoundland.

With this season’s houseguest revealed, fans will need to choose wisely among the four gate crashers vying for a spot in the house. Fans can continue to place their vote here for one girl and one guy to join the cast until polls close on March 8 at 2 p.m. ET. For additional voting details, please visit BigBrotherCanada.ca.

The following 14 houseguests will enter the BBCAN6 house competing for the grand prize of $100,000, a European dream vacation for two courtesy of Air Transat, and a $30,000 home furnishing makeover from The Brick:

Alejandra “Ali” Martinez

Age: 30

Hometown: Vancouver, BC

Occupation: Personal trainer

About: A self-proclaimed fiery Latina with humble beginnings, Ali is a strong, self-made woman who is ready to crush the competition but still make some authentic connections along the way.

Andrew Miller

Age: 36

Hometown: Toronto, ON

Occupation: Small business owner

About: A big man with an even bigger personality, Andrew knows he won’t be able to blend into the background, but he’s confident his athletic prowess and sharp mind can take down the competition.

Derek Kesseler

Age: 27

Hometown: Beaumont, AB

Occupation: Clothing brand owner and server/bartender

About: It’s easy to spot Derek’s resemblance to heart-throb actor Zac Efron, and he’s hoping to use that and his authentic charisma to draw in unwavering alliances…and most likely a steamy showmance that is sure to fog up a screen or two

Erica Hill

Age: 23



Pickering, ONServerA positive people-pleaser and as loyal as a “golden retriever”, Erica plans to use her sunny attitude and humour to make friends and keep herself off the target list.

Hamza Hatoum

Age: 27

Hometown: Thunder Bay, ON

Occupation: Soccer coach

About: Ready to run his fellow houseguests ragged, Hamza calls himself “the champ that runs the camp” and won’t bow down to anyone once the competition buzzer goes off.

Jesse Larson

Age: 24

Hometown: Saskatoon, SK

Occupation: Sales executive

About: A business-minded socialite, nothing is out of the question for Jesse when there’s money and power on the line.

Johnny Mulder

Age: 28

Hometown: Victoria, BC

Occupation: “House Husband”

About: A proud house-husband with a heart of gold and a shrewd intellect, Johnny is not morally opposed to using cunning charm to manipulate his unsuspecting housemates.

Kaela Grant

Age: 25

Hometown: Saint John, NB

Occupation: Wine ambassador

About: Cute as a button and as bubbly as champagne, Kayla plans to use her sweet smile and East coast charm to hide the fact that she’s an athletic competition beast waiting to strike.

Madeline “Maddy” Poplett

Age: 25

Hometown: Ottawa, ON

Occupation: Bartender

About: Don’t let her sweet smile fool you, Maddy is ready to do literally ANYTHING to win, including tricking a hunky competition beast into doing her bidding.

Olivia Riemer

Age: 21

Hometown: Guelph, ON

Occupation: Student

About: By no means a shrinking violet, Olivia is a polished, logical, type-A beauty who’s not afraid to tell anyone how it is if they get in her way on the path to victory.

Paras Atashnak

Age: 23

Hometown: Vancouver, BC

Occupation: Student

About: A closet “nerd” and future attorney, Paras is confident that none of the houseguests will see past her bubbly shell to find her fierce intellect before it’s too late and she’s made off with the grand prize winnings.

Rozina Yaqub

Age: 49

Hometown: Toronto, ON

Occupation: Religious educator

About: Rozina’s endless energy and love for life is contagious, but don’t underestimate her – she’s battled some of life’s biggest hurdles, and now, she is ready to conquer BBCAN6.

Ryan Ballantine

Age: 39

Hometown: Calgary, AB

Occupation: Fire safety technician and department manager

About: A witty, self-professed “troll”, Ryan is a BBCAN super-fan and avid series pundit who plans to manipulate the houseguests and find the perfect secret alliance partner.

William Kenny

Age: 25

Hometown: Trepassey, NL

Occupation: Oil field technician

About: Softy single dad William is a self-proclaimed goofy and friendly Newfoundlander and is ready for anything…including a showmance.

Click here to download photos of the Big Brother Canada houseguests. For full bios, photos, and exclusive online videos head to BigBrotherCanada.ca. Then, watch ET Canada Friday, March 2 at 7:30 pm ET on Global for interviews with the Big Brother Canada houseguests.

Once again in Season 6, a new group of houseguests move into an overhauled Big Brother Canada house outfitted wall-to-wall with cameras and microphones capturing their every move. Each week the houseguests battle in a series of challenges that give them power or punishment, voting each other out until the fate of the final two is decided by a jury of fellow houseguests. The Season 6 houseguests are competing for a grand prize of $100,000, a European dream vacation for two courtesy of Air Transat, and a $30,000 home furnishing makeover from The Brick.

Big Brother Canada continues to offer unparalleled digital extensions that augment the social dynamics and real-time momentum of the 24/7 television production this season. #BBCAN6 extends from series to site at BigBrotherCanada.ca with exclusive content, full episodes, 24-hour live feeds, and a host of surprises and opportunities that allow fans to directly impact the show.

Big Brother Canada premieres Wednesday, March 7 at 7 p.m. ET/PT, and continues to air Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT, Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global. Viewers who miss the premiere can catch up on Big Brother Canada following the broadcast the next day On Demand, and on GlobalTV.com and Global GO (now available on Apple TV).

Plus, all season long, viewers can catch After the Eviction, an exclusive weekly series hosted by Arisa Cox available across all social platforms, presented by Shaw. Following Wednesday night’s Power of Veto episodes, fans can submit all their burning questions on the Big Brother Canada Facebook page and catch the answers on After the Eviction on Fridays at 10 a.m. ET as part of the evicted houseguests’ extended interviews.

Commissioned by Corus Entertainment, Season 6 of Big Brother Canada is produced by Insight Productions in association with Corus Entertainment and Endemol Shine. Executive producers are John Brunton and Erin Brock.

