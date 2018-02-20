GLOBAL ADDS INSPIRING NEW DRAMA RISE TO ITS MIDSEASON SCHEDULE BEGINNING MARCH 13

Following Global’s recent acquisitions for 9-1-1 and A.P. Bio, the network adds another highly anticipated and buzz-worthy series Rise to its robust midseason schedule. Premiering in a special preview Tuesday, March 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Global, Rise is a heartening new drama about finding inspiration in unexpected places.

From Jason Katims, executive producer and showrunner of Friday Night Lights and Parenthood, and Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller, Rise follows dedicated teacher and family man Lou Mazzuchelli (Josh Radnor, How I Met Your Mother), who sheds his own self-doubt and takes over his high school’s lackluster theatre department. With Lou’s determination and inspirational approach, he galvanizes not only the faculty and students, but the entire working-class town.

The 10-episode emotional drama also features seven students who navigate the complications of their high school years, showcasing their struggles of accepting their own teen angst, family dramas, and how the theatre program will ultimately help them shed their insecurities and open up to the world.

Along with Radnor, Rise also stars Rosie Perez (Bounty Hunters), Marley Shelton (The Lottery), Auli’i Cravalho (Moana), Damon J. Gillespie (Inside Amy Schumer), Amy Forsyth (The Path), Rarmian Newton (The Family), Ted Sutherland (The Deuce), Casey Johnson (GLOW), Taylor Richardson (Annie), Joe Tippett (Gary Matters) and Shirley Rumierk (Collateral Beauty).

Viewers who miss the emotional drama enfold can catch up on Rise following the broadcast the next day on GlobalTV.com, Global GO, Apple TV, and on demand.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

