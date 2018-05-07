ET Canada and Global News Treat Viewers to Special Broadcasts All Week Long from May 14 to 21

together with Global News request the pleasure of your company in a week-long celebration of the nuptials of His Royal Highness Prince Harry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle. Sponsored by Starbucks Coffee At Home, Global is the destination for all things royal taking audiences to the front lines of the wedding event of the year. From lead-up features to live event reporting, Global’s broadcast, digital and social media content is king.
The grand broadcast event launches on Monday, May 14 when viewers can tune in to ET Canada at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT for a daily primer on the fairytale wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan, with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey and Sangita Patel delivering special reports live from the United Kingdom.

Joining the coverage on the road, Global’s award-winning flagship newscast, Global National anchored by Dawna Friesen, broadcasts live each evening from Windsor, England, from Thursday, May 17 through Saturday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT. On the eve of the wedding day, Carolyn MacKenzie also joins the Windsor delegation to co-host The Morning Show live on Friday, May 18 at 9 a.m. local/10 a.m. AT. The stacked week culminates with the moment the entire world has been waiting for on Saturday, May 19, with Global offering seven total hours of on-location wedding coverage with extensive reporting of every matrimonial detail the day of the ceremony.
The big day begins on Saturday, May 19 at 4:30 a.m. ET when Global’s coverage kicks into high gear with the special Harry & Meghan: Their Love Story hosted by Cheryl Hickey and Dawna Friesen. Presented by Starbucks Coffee At Home, the perfect companion to fuel Royal Wedding viewing, the one-hour show takes a closer look at the couple’s whirlwind romance. From their secret rendezvous in Toronto to Meghan taking a leap of faith by hopping across the pond to join Harry full time, the special features interviews with royal and celebrity insiders Andrew Morton, Katie Nicholl and Shinan Govani.

Global’s wedding day coverage continues live at 5:30 a.m. ET with Harry & Meghan: The Royal Wedding, broadcasting live from Windsor with hosts Cheryl Hickey, Sangita Patel and Dawna Friesen, who are joined by special guest Ross Mathews (Celebrity Big Brother, RuPaul’s Drag Race). With expert celebrity knowledge, comedic flair and a love of all things pop culture, Mathews is the perfect complement to co-host the five-and-a-half hour program. Along with drop-in guests including royal expert and author Phil Dampier, powerhouse celebrity publicist Simon Jones and Hello! Magazine royal correspondent Emily Nash, the broadcast will chronicle all the details of the Royal Wedding, including the procession to St. George’s Chapel and Meghan walking down the aisle to say “I do” to her prince.

Coverage of the event continues into the evening with the final U.K. edition of Global National recapping the day at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT. Then, the highly anticipated movie Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on W Network, kicking off the specialty network’s Always & Forever event of four weekends filled with back-to-back wedding-themed movies celebrating the newlyweds. For more information on W Network’s complementary programming, visit here.
Global’s coverage wraps with a special edition of ET Canada on Monday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT where viewers can relive all the Royal Wedding highlights including which designer Markle wore on her big day, to all of the celebrity fanfare and reception details.

Viewers can catch up on all of Global’s royal coverage On Demand, on the Global Go app and online at etcanada.com and Globalnews.ca.

