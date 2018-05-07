ET Canada and Global News Treat Viewers to Special Broadcasts All Week Long from May 14 to 21

The big day begins onatwhen Global’s coverage kicks into high gear with the specialhosted by Cheryl Hickey and Dawna Friesen. Presented by Starbucks Coffee At Home, the perfect companion to fuel Royal Wedding viewing, the one-hour show takes a closer look at the couple’s whirlwind romance. From their secret rendezvous in Toronto to Meghan taking a leap of faith by hopping across the pond to join Harry full time, the special features interviews with royal and celebrity insidersand

Global’s wedding day coverage continues live at 5:30 a.m. ET with Harry & Meghan: The Royal Wedding, broadcasting live from Windsor with hosts Cheryl Hickey, Sangita Patel and Dawna Friesen, who are joined by special guest Ross Mathews (Celebrity Big Brother, RuPaul’s Drag Race). With expert celebrity knowledge, comedic flair and a love of all things pop culture, Mathews is the perfect complement to co-host the five-and-a-half hour program. Along with drop-in guests including royal expert and author Phil Dampier, powerhouse celebrity publicist Simon Jones and Hello! Magazine royal correspondent Emily Nash, the broadcast will chronicle all the details of the Royal Wedding, including the procession to St. George’s Chapel and Meghan walking down the aisle to say “I do” to her prince.

Coverage of the event continues into the evening with the final U.K. edition of Global National recapping the day at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT. Then, the highly anticipated movie Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on W Network, kicking off the specialty network’s Always & Forever event of four weekends filled with back-to-back wedding-themed movies celebrating the newlyweds. For more information on W Network’s complementary programming, visit here.