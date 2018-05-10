Corus Takes To The Streets With Powerhouse Partnership

Corus Entertainment today announced The Drive, the product of an innovative, grassroots, multi-platform content partnership between OLG and Global morning news program, The Morning Show.

The Drive is a series of segments hosted by Jesse Jones, Canadian influencer and founder of lifestyle marketing agency TEN81. The series sees Jesse drive across Ontario picking up every day Ontarians as he serves as their chauffeur for their daily commute around their local towns and cities. During the three-minute segments, he and his passengers will discuss a wide variety of human-interest topics, including: technology, dating and relationships, passions, bucket lists, family and more.

“With this innovative collaboration with OLG and Global’s The Morning Show, we’re thrilled to be combining two powerhouse brands to create an exciting new series that is sure to resonate with Canadians,” said Lynn Chambers, Vice President, Corus Tempo.

Every week Jesse will drive different passengers where they need to go, providing audiences with authentic conversations from Ontarians of all ages, genders, races, and backgrounds. Honest, humorous and heartfelt, the engaging conversations bring together real people, real issues, and real talk.

“OLG truly understands the value of supporting communities across this province and providing Ontarians with opportunities to make their dreams come true,” said Randy Weyersberg, Vice President, Marketing & Planning, OLG. “This integrated collaboration with Corus will allow us to connect with Ontarians in a new, meaningful way across multiple platforms.”

The Drive airs every Thursday morning starting May 10 on Global’s The Morning Show. The Drive will also air on radio stations across Ontario, and be available via its custom hub at www.globalnews.ca/thedrive.

