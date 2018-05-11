All Hail Queen Paras, Winner Of Big Brother Canada Season Six

In an epic battle of good versus evil, it all came down to the last two women standing in the Big Brother Canada Season 6 finale, as Paras Atashnak of Vancouver, BC, claimed the final prize. Following a season that saw 16 houseguests face the depths of hell and the peaks of paradise, social gamer Paras and comp beast Kaela Grant faced off on BBCAN judgement day, with Paras winning in a landslide vote of six to one.

As the winner of #BBCAN6, Paras sits on cloud nine with a grand prize of $100,000, a European dream vacation for two courtesy of Air Transat, and a $30,000 home furnishing makeover from The Brick.

On her big win, Paras said: “I can’t put it into words! I’ve been a fan of the Big Brother franchise since I was 11 years old. I’ve been watching this show [Big Brother Canada] for five years. I dreamt of it every single day, and to be standing here is such a dream come true. Thank you Big Brother Canada for giving me a chance.”

Finale Recap

In the first of three gruelling HOH competitions, Paras, Kaela and Derek faced off in a battle of strength and precision as they collected and stacked three sets of 20 coins on a revolving altar. After multiple failed attempts by each houseguest, Paras defeated comp beasts Daela to take the first win.

Then, in the next round, Derek and Kaela had the ultimate showmance showdown in a challenge where they had to build a staircase of blocks by matching photos of houseguests with clues about their respective games. Kaela edged out Derek with a faster time and sealed her place in the final HOH challenge.

In the last round, Paras and Kaela competed for the last HOH of the season and a spot in the final two. After a heart-pounding trivia challenge, Paras beat Kaela in a sudden death match taking the all-important HOH. With the win in hand, Paras evicted Derek, cementing the first all-female final two in BBCAN history.

As their game came to a close, Paras and Kaela made their heated pleas to the seven-person jury, answering questions about their game play, strategy and why they each deserved to win. Following passionate speeches from both, the jury voted six to one, crowing Paras the winner of Big Brother Canada.

Viewers who want to catch up on this season prior to the finale can watch On Demand, and on GlobalTV.com and Global GO .

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

