SUPER BOWL LIII: CTV, CTV2, and TSN Team Up for Super Simulcast on Sunday, Feb. 3, Beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

CTV, CTV2, and TSN are Canada’s home for SUPER BOWL LIII as the networks team up to deliver a special super simulcast of the big game on Sunday, Feb. 3 beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. Live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, SUPER BOWL LIII features the AFC champion New England Patriots taking on the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams following an expansive slate of SUPER BOWL Sunday programming, beginning at 12 noon ET/9 a.m. PT on CTV (full broadcast schedule below).

With an average of 2 million viewers tuning in to both NFL Conference Championship games on CTV, Canada is primed to see Tom Brady make his ninth trip to the SUPER BOWL as the New England Patriots face off against 24-year-old quarterback Jared Goff and the upstart Los Angeles Rams for a chance to lift the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Then, immediately following the conclusion of CBS programming, TSN’s dynamic duo of Jay Onrait and Dan O’Toole make their conventional network debut in JAY AND DAN’S POST-GAME BREAKDOWN. In the all-new special airing live on CTV and TSN, the charismatic duo recap all the key moments from SUPER BOWL LIII, both on and off the field, from their unique and entertaining perspective.

“As Canada’s home of the NFL all season long and the home for all the year’s most-watched events, we’re excited to deliver a jam-packed SUPER BOWL Sunday to Canadians with this massive super simulcast across CTV, CTV2, and TSN following wall-to-wall game-day coverage on CTV,” said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. “Then, after the confetti drops, the most coveted slot in primetime television is taken over by the relentless and entertaining musings of Jay and Dan to close out a day of must-watch viewing for fans across the country.”

Nissan Canada, the official vehicle of the NFL, returns as an official sponsor of SUPER BOWL LIII. New advertising partners this year include Purplebricks, SkipTheDishes, Maple Leaf Foods, Wealthsimple, L’Oréal, Colgate, and RumChata. Mazda and Subway Canada also return for SUPER BOWL LIII.

Canada’s SUPER BOWL super simulcast features the premiere of exclusive new advertising from SkipTheDishes, Purplebricks, Subway Canada, Maple Leaf Foods, L’Oréal, Colgate, and Mazda, as well as PepsiCo Canada’s first-ever SUPER BOWL advertisement featuring Michael Bublé.

“They don’t call it ‘The Big Game’ for nothing. The NFL has delivered a surge in audiences this season, and with two high-octane teams meeting in Atlanta, this year’s matchup is going to be very special,” said Stewart Johnston, President, Media Sales, Marketing, and TSN. “The SUPER BOWL is one of the biggest platforms in all of media, offering advertisers staggering audiences, and we’re thrilled to have an incredible array of Canada’s top brands showcasing new and innovative ads on SUPER BOWL Sunday.”

Fans can visit BigGameAds.ca to watch pre-released SUPER BOWL ads in advance of kickoff. In addition to the all-new 2019 ads, the site also features fan-favourite ads from years past.

SUPER BOWL LIII Broadcast Highlights

Week of Jan. 28

It’s SUPER BOWL week on CTV, and YOUR MORNING, THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW, THE SOCIAL, and ETALK have sports and pop-culture fans covered! Viewers can tune in all week for everything from tips on hosting the perfect indoor tailgate party and themed recipes, to celebrity sightings and an early look at this year’s SUPER BOWL ads.

Throughout the week, TSN’s James Duthie and football analysts Jabari Greer and Jesse Palmer as well as reporter Farhan Lalji are in Atlanta to deliver reports on SUPER BOWL LIII for SPORTSCENTRE. Following the game on TSN, the panel provides instant analysis and discussion in JAY AND DAN’S POST-GAME BREAKDOWN, live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Saturday, Feb. 2



12:30 p.m. ET – TOP NFL QUARTERBACKS (TSN2)

1 p.m. ET – BEST NFL SOUNDBITES OF ALL-TIME (TSN2)

1:30 p.m. ET – NFL’S GREATEST GAMES: SUPER BOWL LI (TSN1/3/4/5)

2 p.m. ET – NFL’S GREATEST GAMES: SUPER BOWL LII (TSN1/3/4/5)

1:30 p.m. ET – BEST NFL PLAYOFF PLAYS OF ALL-TIME (TSN2)

4:30 p.m. ET – CRAZY SUPER BOWL MOMENTS (TSN2)

5 p.m. ET – TOP NFL PLAYS OF 2018 (TSN2)

5:30 p.m. ET – TOP 10 NFL CHARACTERS (TSN2)

7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN 30 FOR 30: DEION’S DOUBLE PLAY (TSN2)

TSN continues to build excitement forwith a full slate of NFL programming, including:

Sunday, Feb. 3

Bell Media’s extensive live coverage of SUPER BOWL LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3 begins at 12 noon ET on CTV. Additional coverage throughout the day includes (visit CTV.ca to confirm local broadcast times):

12 noon ET – ROAD TO THE SUPER BOWL (CTV)

1 p.m. ET – TOP NFL PLAYS OF 2018 (CTV)

1:30 p.m. ET – TOP 10 NFL CHARACTERS (CTV)

1:30 p.m. ET – EA SPORTS MADDEN 19 CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP (TSN3)

2 p.m. ET – THE SUPER BOWL TODAY (CTV)

2 p.m. ET – BEST NFL PLAYOFF PLAYS OF ALL-TIME (TSN4/5)

2:30 p.m. ET – TOP NFL PLAYS OF 2018 (TSN4/5)

4 p.m. ET – SUPER BOWL LIII KICKOFF SHOW (CTV)

4:30 p.m. ET – ROAD TO THE SUPER BOWL (TSN2)

6 p.m. ET – SUPER BOWL LIII: New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams (CTV, CTV2, and TSN1/3/4/5)

10 p.m. ET (approximately) – JAY AND DAN’S POST-GAME BREAKDOWN (CTV and TSN1/3/4/5)

10:30 p.m. ET – NFL PRIMETIME (TSN2)

SUPER BOWL LIII is also available for live streaming on CTV.ca, TSN.ca, as well as the CTV and TSN apps. Live radio coverage airs across TSN’s seven radio stations (TSN 690 Montreal, TSN 1200 Ottawa, TSN 1050 Toronto, TSN 1150 Hamilton, TSN 1290 Winnipeg, TSN 1260 Edmonton, and TSN 1040 Vancouver). RDS delivers live French-language coverage of SUPER BOWL LIII beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET.

