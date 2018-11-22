New Festive Event Specials, Along with Blockbuster Movies and Timeless Classics, Help Ring in the Season as Six New Specials Headline the Holidays on CTV

CTV hits all the high notes this season as the network announces its holiday programming lineup.

Among the all-new specials are A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS WITH JOHN AND CHRISSY (Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT) and the highly anticipated THE VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW HOLIDAY SPECIAL (Sunday, Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT). As revealed in Cineplex theatres across the country this past weekend, CTV also announced the return of CANADA’S WALK OF FAME AWARDS, airing Sunday, Dec. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, which joins previously announced CTV original event specials THANK YOU CANADA (Sunday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV) and WE DAY (Saturday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV).

The network also announced today all-new holiday and New Years’ specials from the comedy team at THE BEAVERTON before the series debuts an all-new season on CTV in 2019. THE BEAVERTON RUINS YOUR HOLIDAY SPECIAL airs Thursday, Dec. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV; while THE BEAVERTON YEAR IN REVIEW: 2018 is confirmed for New Year’s Eve (Monday, Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CTV).

Also on New Year’s Eve, CTV NEWS: 2018 YEAR IN REVIEW (Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and the CTV and CTV News apps) takes a look back at the stories that shaped the year, hosted by CTV News’ Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme.

Spreading the cheer even further, CTV and CTV2 set the table for viewers with a delicious roundup of new holiday programming including new original event specials, blockbuster movies, and timeless holiday classics to whet appetites and satisfy seasonal cravings.

CTV’s festive programming will also be available on demand throughout the holiday season on the Holidays on CTV.ca hub and the CTV app.

To help viewers make their viewing lists, the following is a breakdown of CTV’s festive holiday programming:

MUSIC

A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS WITH JOHN AND CHRISSY

(Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and the CTV app)

Hosted by John Legend and his wife, model and author Chrissy Teigen, the hour-long special largely revolves around 10-time Grammy Award®-winner Legend, as he performs songs from his newly released holiday album, A Legendary Christmas.

THE VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW HOLIDAY SPECIAL

(Sunday, Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and the CTV app)

Victoria’s Secret’s legendary Angels take to the runway for THE VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW HOLIDAY SPECIAL, showcasing an all-star lineup of musical guests, including Shawn Mendes, THE LAUNCH Season 2 mentor Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora, and The Struts.

COMEDY

THE BEAVERTON RUINS YOUR HOLIDAY SPECIAL

(Thursday, Dec. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and the CTV app)

THE BEAVERTON directs its trademark wit and snark to all the traditions and customs of the holiday season. Co-hosts Emma Hunter and Miguel Rivas deliver a new one-hour holiday special that dares to ask: do holiday specials suck?

THE BEAVERTON YEAR IN REVIEW: 2018

(Monday, Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and the CTV app)

Hosts Emma Hunter and Miguel Rivas weigh in with the Top 18 (occasionally surreal) news stories from last year. And what a year it was.

THE 4TH ANNUAL HOWIE MANDEL STAND-UP EXTRAVAGANZA

(Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and the CTV app)

Hosted by Mandel, THE 4TH ANNUAL HOWIE MANDEL STAND-UP EXTRAVAGANZA features one-of-a-kind performances from some of the best stand-up comedians working today.

SPORTS

THANK YOU CANADA

(Sunday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and the CTV app)

As previously announced, fans across the country now have the opportunity to see some of the nation’s biggest names in figure skating, anchored by figure skating greats Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, hit the ice to perform beloved Olympic-caliber routines.

NEWS

CTV NEWS: 2018 YEAR IN REVIEW

Canada’s most-watched national newscast, CTV NATIONAL NEWS, delivers the CTV NEWS: 2018 YEAR IN REVIEW special (Monday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and the CTV and CTV News apps), looking back at the biggest stories of the year. CTV News’ Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme is joined by CTV NATIONAL NEWS correspondents across Canada and around the world to reveal new insights into the most memorable stories they covered in 2018.

CELEBRITIES

CANADA’S WALK OF FAME AWARDS

(Sunday, Dec. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and the CTV app)

Straight from the stage at Toronto’s Sony Centre for Performing Arts, CANADA’S WALK OF FAME AWARDS celebrates Canadians who have excelled on national and international stages in their respective fields across five pillars of recognition. In its 20th anniversary year, CANADA’S WALK OF FAME AWARDS acknowledges nine inductees including, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Andrea Martin, Col. Chris Hadfield, Leonard Cohen, Andy Kim, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, and Jimmy Pattison. In addition, Juno-award winning artist Jessie Reyez will accept the acclaimed Allan Slaight Honour which recognizes young Canadians who are making a positive impact on the music industry. The night will also feature performances and guest appearances from past inductees. For a list of this year’s presenters and performers, click here.

ETALK SPECIALS

Pop culture enthusiasts and celebrity junkies can turn to Canada’s most-watched entertainment news program, ETALK, for a bounty of holiday specials, including ETALK PRESENTS: YEARBOOK 2018 (Tuesday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and the CTV app), a one-hour show looking back at ETALK’s biggest moments of 2018. From covering Harry and Meghan’s wedding to breaking worldwide news about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin – ETALK has been front and centre for some of the biggest stories of the year. Featuring behind-the-scenes anecdotes and ETALK’s wildest moments with the stars, viewers get the full ETALK experience. Also includes interviews with: Shawn Mendes, Lady Gaga, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, and Justin Timberlake. For even more year-end coverage, etalk.ca/Yearbook2018 delivers an in-depth look at the year that was in entertainment, including galleries, videos and listicles on everything from the celeb feuds and Hollywood’s baby fever to tweets heard around the world.

In addition, ETALK (weeknights at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and the CTV app) delivers all-new additional specials ETALK PRESENTS: MICHAEL BUBLÉ (Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and the CTV app) – as the Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter takes viewers inside the inspirations and creative process behind the new LP and opens up about his big return to the spotlight; the program’s annual ETALK PRESENTS: HOLIDAY MOVIE GUIDE 2018 (Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and the CTV app) showcases all the biggest titles to hit theatres this holiday season; ETALK PRESENTS: MY FIRST INTERVIEW WITH… (Jan. 1 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and the CTV app) sees the ETALK team reminiscing and reflecting back on their favourite first interviews with some of today’s biggest stars including Drake (then Aubrey Graham on set of DEGRASSI: THE NEXT GENERATION) to Justin Bieber’s first-ever televised interview, and more; ETALK PRESENTS: FAST FORWARD 2019 (Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and the CTV app), celebrates the headline makers of 2018 and delves into the future for a look at stars expected to generate headlines in 2019; and more.

WE DAY

Hosted by Nick Robinson (Love, Simon) and co-hosted by Miss Piggy, the previously announced WE DAY (Saturday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and the CTV app) celebrates young change-makers.

MOVIES & DOCS

CLASSIC HOLIDAY MOVIES

CTV also re-gifts timeless holiday classics returning to CTV and CTV2, including the 1965 Oscar®-winning musical THE SOUND OF MUSIC (Saturday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV); beloved 1946 fantasy-drama IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE (Monday, Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV; 1965 family favourite A CHRISTMAS CAROL (Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CTV2 and 1:30 a.m. ET/PT on CTV), as well as the CTV premiere of Hollywood blockbuster HIDDEN FIGURES (Tuesday, Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV).

HALLMARK HOLIDAY MOVIES

A trio of all-new Hallmark made-for-TV movies are perfect curl-up-on-the-couch holiday fare, including THE WISHING TREE (Saturday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and the CTV app) starring Jason Gedrick and Erica Cerra; FINDING MRS. CLAUS (Saturday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and the CTV app) starring Mira Sorvino and Will Sasso; and MARRY ME AT CHRISTMAS (Sunday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and the CTV app) starring Rachel Skarsten (LOST GIRL) and Trevor Donovan (90210). Check local listings for a complete rundown.

CTV will also air the Lifetime holiday film EVERY DAY IS CHRISTMAS (Friday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and the CTV app). Inspired by the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol, shrewd money manager Alexis Taylor (Toni Braxton) gets the holiday visit of a lifetime. A self-proclaimed workaholic who “humbugs” love, Alexis ends up embracing the spirit of Christmas when her past, present, and future collide – forcing her to risk the one thing money can’t buy…her heart.

YOU ARE HERE: A COME FROM AWAY STORY

New to CTV, the poignant Bell Media Original Documentary YOU ARE HERE: A COME FROM AWAY STORY (Friday, Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and the CTV app) tells the story of how a small community in Gander, Newfoundland welcomed more than 6,500 ‘Come From Aways’ on September 11, 2001. The remarkable story of how Gander supported the ‘Come From Aways’ was brought to life as the original Canadian musical Come From Away in 2013. The documentary travels deep within this unique tale to shine a light on the actual Newfoundlanders and passengers whose lives have inspired the musical.

DAYTIME

THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW’s 10 DAYS OF GIVEAWAYS

One of the most hotly-anticipated Canadian television events of the season returns, with THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW’s annual “10 Days of Giveaways” this December on CTV. THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW airs weekdays at 10 a.m. ET on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.

THE SOCIAL: YEAR IN GOSSIP 2018

THE SOCIAL: YEAR IN GOSSIP 2018 (Friday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and the CTV app) returns for its 6th annual episode in a spirited wrap-up of the year’s hottest stories! The one-hour primetime special features THE SOCIAL co-hosts Melissa Grelo, Marci Ien, Cynthia Loyst, and Lainey Lui, discussing and debating the most buzz-worthy moments of 2018 including, steamy hook ups, juicy scandals, and best dressed fashion moments – all in front of a live studio audience! The special concludes with the co-hosts toasting to the New Year ahead and making their predictions on the biggest newsmakers of 2019.

