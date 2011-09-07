CTV Acquires Blockbuster New Special JACQUELINE KENNEDY: IN HER OWN WORDS, Premiering Sept. 13 on CTV Two

CTV has acquired the highly anticipated new two-hour specialJACQUELINE KENNEDY: IN HER OWN WORDSfor its newly minted CTV Two network. Highlighted by Diane Sawyer’s exclusive interview with Caroline Kennedy, the compelling special also provides actual interviews with former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy. Through audio recordings in her own voice, she reveals her impressions of her life with her husband, and her time in the White House, providing a rare glimpse into a window of the Kennedy family. JACQUELINE KENNEDY: IN HER OWN WORDS premieres exclusively in Canada on Tuesday, September 13th at9 p.m. ET on CTV Two (visit CTV.ca/two/ to confirm local broadcast times).



The series premiere of THE PROTECTOR kicks off the night at 8 p.m. ET, before moving into its regularly scheduled 9 p.m. ET timeslot the following week.

These never-before-heard interviews, which Jacqueline Kennedy recorded soon after her husband’s death, have remained strictly sealed – until now. The more than eight hours of official audio recordings were made with one of America’s most respected historians, Arthur M. Schlesinger, Jr. in 1964. From that point on, the famously private former First Lady steadfastly refused to publicly discuss her memories of those years. The special coincides with the September 14th publication of the book, Jacqueline Kennedy: Historic Conversations on Life with John F. Kennedy co-authored by Caroline Kennedy and Michael Beschloss, which contains unedited and complete recordings of the oral history interviews.

The revealing conversations include Jacqueline Kennedy’s impressions of life with her husband, President John F. Kennedy, their life in the White House, and the extraordinary events that shaped the Kennedy Administration and the world — from their early years on the campaign trail, to the Cuban Missile Crisis, to the Bay of Pigs, and his last days in the White House. The interviews also reflect Mrs. Kennedy’s evolving sense of herself and her role as first lady, as she talks about her family, world leaders, and life in the White House.

Eric Avram and David Sloan are the executive producers of JACQUELINE KENNEDY: IN HER OWN WORDS.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google



Related