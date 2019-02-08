Bell Media Congratulates Television and Film Production Partners on 183 Nominations for the 2019 Canadian Screen Awards

Bell Media applauds its production partners, internal team members, talent, and all those involved in the creation of the productions nominated for the 2019 Canadian Screen Awards. Announced earlier today, Bell Media garnered 183 total nominations, comprising 111 television and digital nominations and 72 nominations for Bell Media-supported films. CTV is the proud Premium Partner of the Canadian Screen Awards, and the title sponsor of the Non-Fiction Programming and Creative Fiction Storytelling galas.

“Congratulations to the talented teams involved in the astounding 183 nominations recognized by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television,” said Randy Lennox, President, Bell Media. “These nominations mark another banner year of stellar Canadian programs and films and further attest to Bell Media’s lineup of quality and original Canadian productions. We are proud to work alongside the best creators in the industry, both within Bell Media and among Canada’s independent production companies.”

Bell Media received nominations in a wide variety of genres, including drama, comedy, and reality programming:

CTV ’s critically acclaimed original drama series CARDINAL , now in its third season Thursday nights on CTV, has garnered 14 nominations for its second season, including Best Limited Series or Program; Best Direction, Drama Program or Limited Series; and Best Lead Actor and Best Lead Actress for series stars Billy Campbell and Karine Vanasse.

’s critically acclaimed original drama series , now in its third season Thursday nights on CTV, has garnered 14 nominations for its second season, including Best Limited Series or Program; Best Direction, Drama Program or Limited Series; and Best Lead Actor and Best Lead Actress for series stars Billy Campbell and Karine Vanasse. Space original programs received 14 nominations overall, with eight for WYNONNA EARP , including Best Lead Actress in a Drama (Melanie Scrofano), while KILLJOYS received six nominations, including Best Lead Actor (Aaron Ashmore) in a Drama Series.

original programs received 14 nominations overall, with eight for , including Best Lead Actress in a Drama (Melanie Scrofano), while received six nominations, including Best Lead Actor (Aaron Ashmore) in a Drama Series. Once again nominated for Best Reality Series, perennial summertime favourite THE AMAZING RACE CANADA brings home six nominations for its sixth season, while Canada’s favourite cooking competition MASTERCHEF CANADA lands two nods.

brings home six nominations for its sixth season, while Canada’s favourite cooking competition lands two nods. With 18 nominations overall for Crave original productions, LETTERKENNY leads the way with seven nominations, including Best Comedy Series and Jared Keeso for Best Lead Actor, Comedy, while YOU ARE HERE: A COME FROM AWAY STORY garners five nominations, including Best Documentary Program.

original productions, leads the way with seven nominations, including Best Comedy Series and Jared Keeso for Best Lead Actor, Comedy, while YOU ARE HERE: A COME FROM AWAY STORY garners five nominations, including Best Documentary Program. Bell Media Studios series and specials are nominated for 13 awards, including four for THE SOCIAL ; Best Talk or Entertainment Program or Series for THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW ; two nominations for Canada’s most-watched entertainment newsmagazine, ETALK ; Best Variety or Entertainment Special for SONGS & STORIES: JANN ARDEN ; one for Gusto’s WHERE TO I DO? ; and two for specials from its factual production arm, Exploration Production Inc.

; Best Talk or Entertainment Program or Series for ; two nominations for Canada’s most-watched entertainment newsmagazine, ; Best Variety or Entertainment Special for ; one for Gusto’s ; and two for specials from its factual production arm, Exploration Production Inc. CTV’s THE DETAIL and The Comedy Network’s CORNER GAS ANIMATED each receive two nominations.

On the strength of its unparalleled roster of championship events and diversity of programming, TSN, Canada’s Sports Leader, received 18 nominations for its live sports coverage and feature programming, more than all other sports broadcasters combined. TSN received four nominations each for its exclusive live coverage of the 2017 GREY CUP and the 2018 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR GOLD MEDAL GAME, along with two for the 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP RUSSIA™, watched by a total of 25.8 million Canadian viewers.

CTV News received 15 nominations, including four for CTV NATIONAL NEWS WITH LISA LAFLAMME, which was once again recognized for Best National Newscast and Best News Anchor, National for LaFlamme. W5, the longest-running documentary series in North America, received five nominations, including Best News or Information Series and Best News or Information Program for “No Witnesses” and “Unconquered”. CTV NEWS TORONTO AT SIX has been nominated for five awards, including Best Local Newscast; Best News Anchor, Local for Ken Shaw and Michelle Dubé; Best Local Reporter for Tamara Cherry; and Best Live News Special for “Election 2018”. CTV NEWS VANCOUVER AT SIX has also been nominated in the Best Local Newscast category.

The Canadian Screen Awards take place during Canadian Screen Week, which celebrates the best of Canadian film, television, and digital media, including the Canadian Screen Awards: CTV Gala Honouring Non-Fiction Programming on March 26, and the Canadian Screen Awards: CTV Gala Honouring Creative Fiction Storytelling on March 27.

